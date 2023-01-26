WiSolar platform allows public to trade solar

Renewable energy company WiSolar has opened its platform to the public to sell solar packages, saying the drive seeks to increase adoption of residential solar across the country.

With the drive, WiSolar hopes to make a contribution to solving the country’s critical energy supply and unemployment challenges.

SA is experiencing the most severe power cuts to date, as well as a consistently high unemployment rate. WiSolar says solar products will help ease the energy crisis, while its merchant partner programme is creating job opportunities across the country.

WiSolar’s push for increased adoption of solar electricity products coincides with government plans to allow the selling of surplus electricity from rooftop solar panels into the national grid.

President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed the initiative this week, saying solar panels on the roofs of houses and businesses are a major source of energy to be tapped into.

The company says it has begun its merchant onboarding drive “to make its residential solar electricity products closer to the nooks and crannies of South Africa and increase adoption”.

Partner merchants are being onboarded through its prepaid solar electricity super app, WiGo.

WiSolar debuted the hybrid prepaid solar electricity app in SA and Nigerian last year, claiming it simplifies the delivery of solar electricity, and makes clean electricity easily accessible and as commonplace as home WiFi.

CEO Tonye Irims says the latest move is a bid to bring “solar products closer to the masses and make it easily accessible”.

He explains: “If you have a desire to make money through the easy sales of solar electricity on a continuous basis, then you are the one we are looking for.

“We have made it very easy for individuals to also come on board and earn a decent commission. As a partner merchant, you can earn commissions on packages sold. Partner installers can also earn on installations and maintenance undertaken.”