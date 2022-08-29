WiSolar intros on-demand solar energy app

Rivonia-based renewable energy company WiSolar has created a hybrid prepaid solar electricity app for the South African and Nigerian markets.

It says the WiGo solar app simplifies the delivery of solar electricity, and makes clean electricity easily accessible and as commonplace as home WiFi.

WiGo’s launch comes four months after WiSolar first toyed with the idea to bring an on-demand solar app to market, aimed at driving the adoption of solar energy across Africa.

The launch in SA comes as appeals mount to urgently transform the energy sector and elevate renewables, such as solar, as a national priority going forward.

A recently released integrated energy report by the National Business Initiative, Business Unity SA and the Boston Consulting Group details the country’s energy transition options.

This, as SA has been experiencing severe power cuts, prompting pleas from various leaders for the country to urgently diversify sources of electricity to include an increased uptake of renewable energy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since put renewables at the core of government’s plans to end load-shedding.

According to Ramaphosa, over 2 000MW of solar and wind power has already been connected to the grid through Bid Window 4 of the country’s renewable energy programme.

A further 2 600MW of capacity has been procured through Bid Window 5, which will begin to add capacity from early 2024.

Now, to allow broader adoption of renewables, including solar, WiSolar CEO Tonye Irims says WiGo will allow users to register and sign in to buy prepaid solar electricity tokens or recharge remotely, view their electricity top-up history, and view solar performance from anywhere.

“The launch of the mobile app is a furtherance of the company’s commitment and drive to democratise the delivery of solar electricity.

“One of our commitments as a tech company and start-up is the goal to ensure we contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and contribute in our own little way to empower solar electricity users and bring the same closer to people across Africa.”

WiSolar’s WiGo app is available for download on both the Android and iOS app stores.

Irims explains how the app works: “WiGo is a hybrid prepaid solar electricity app for WiSolar, a green digital utility, simplifying the delivery of solar electricity and making clean electricity easily accessible and as commonplace as home WiFi.

“Interested individuals and companies can also partner with WiSolar to become partners. As partner merchants, they can earn commissions on packages sold.

“Partner installers, on the other hand, earn on installations and maintenance. These individuals and companies can view orders and easily withdraw commissions from their wallets straight to their bank accounts.”

Partner developers and property owners will be able to view customers, earn commissions on prepaid tariffs, and determine prepaid tariffs for tenant solar usage.

“Developers and property owners can get improved cash flow by having electricity used through the prepaid meter paid back to the owner,” he notes.