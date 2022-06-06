Forescout Wins Five Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2022

Forescout, the leader in automated cybersecurity, is proud to announce it has won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005067/en/

Hot Company Industrial Cybersecurity

Publisher's Choice Internet of Things (IoT) Security

Most Comprehensive Zero Trust

Publisher's Choice Cybersecurity Research

Publisher's Choice Healthcare IoT Security

“We’re thrilled to receive five awards in this year’s 10 annual Global Infosec Awards at RSA 2022,” said Wael Mohamed, CEO, Forescout. “These awards across multiple categories are a testament to the work we are doing at Forescout to provide the industry with the visibility and automation they need to improve security practices and protect against disruption to their business operations.”

“Forescout embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.