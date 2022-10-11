GTA Breaks Ground on Alupang Data Center in Guam

GTA held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction of the Alupang Data Center in Tamuning, Guam. PHOTO (L-R) Benjamin Wu, Partner, Huntsman Family Investments (HFI); Roland Certeza, President and CEO, GTA; Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero, Governor of Guam; Paul Huntsman, President and CEO of Huntsman Family Investments (HFI) and GTA Board Chairman; David John, Board Director, GTA (Photo: Business Wire)

GTA, Guam’s telecommunications leader, held a groundbreaking ceremony recently to mark the start of construction of the Alupang Data Center, a world-class designed and engineered Data Center and Cable Landing Station in Tamuning, Guam. This state-of-the-art data center will offer over 31,000 square feet of floor space built to Tier III standards with 4.0 megawatts (MW) of power capacity. Energy sustainability and efficiency are inherently built into the data center design. This new facility will be able to receive new undersea fiber cables, providing even more connectivity on and through Guam.

Under US-based Huntsman Family Investments (HFI) ownership, GTA continues to expand its communications infrastructure across the island and internationally. Paul Huntsman, President and CEO of HFI and GTA Board Chairman, says, “Our ongoing investments demonstrate Guam’s strategic importance as a global and sophisticated communications hub of the Pacific. We are committed to providing vast technological opportunities, enhancing our competitive edge, strengthening the island’s infrastructure, and accelerating ongoing digital transformations in our community.”

Alongside GTA and HFI, Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and other Guam dignitaries turned the first dirt to mark the start of construction. Close to 100 stakeholders were present to witness another milestone in GTA’s long history.

Roland Certeza, President and CEO, says, “GTA already successfully operates several cable landing stations and data centers in Piti, and the development the Alupang Data Center is part of our ongoing commitment to Guam, further supporting the growth of the local digital economy and digital transformation strategies. It is an exciting project, bringing the first edge computing-led data center to the area, and also providing a connectivity hub for all the new transpacific cables coming to Guam.”

GTA selected Nova and AMORIENT as the design-builder due to extensive experience building large scale data centers globally and delivering on-time, professionally managed construction projects in Guam. The two-story 31,000 sq. ft. facility is built to provide best-in-class colocation, reliable and stable power, and on-island fiber connectivity to meet the demands of modern enterprises, technology and content service providers. The facility offers world-class performance, security, redundancy and reliability to withstand typhoons, earthquakes, and other natural disasters. The Alupang Data Center’s anticipated date of completion is 3 quarter 2024.

