‘Total trust’ versus zero trust: Exclusive Networks Africa proposes a different digital future while embracing a services model

As part of the global parent company, Exclusive Networks Africa has aligned with the organisation’s unique ‘local sale, global scale’ model, combining the extreme focus and value of local independents with the scale and service delivery of a single worldwide cyber security powerhouse.

At the same time, this local company is also part of a uniquely disruptive framework in which Exclusive Networks, a global trusted cyber security specialist for digital infrastructure, embraces the drive towards transitioning to a ‘totally trusted’ digital future.

Zero trust versus ‘total trust’

Anton Jacobsz, Managing Director at Exclusive Networks Africa, explains: “The vision of the global parent company is to imagine – and work towards – a totally trusted digital world for all people and organisations. And so, where others say zero trust, we propose 'total trust’. This very different vision speaks to the company’s proudly disruptive nature.”

The zero trust security framework requires all users, whether in or outside the organisation’s network, to be authenticated, authorised and continuously validated for security configuration and posture before being granted – or keeping – access to applications and data. Zero trust assumes there is no traditional network edge; networks can be local, in the cloud or a combination or hybrid, with resources anywhere, as well as workers in any location.

“In contrast,” notes Jacobsz, “the vision of Exclusive Networks is to be a forever relevant, trusted digital infrastructure specialist driving the transition to a totally trusted digital world. When we think about how long the average user spends online all day, across all devices and platforms, the importance of trust is clear.

“With around 90% of enterprises globally choosing to accelerate their digital transformation plans, we can see that digitalisation has become a priority for most businesses. However, at the same time, this has massively increased exposure to all the vulnerabilities in the cyber world. If there is no trust, there will be no data. It is therefore imperative to protect your data and prioritise your company’s digital journey.”

Global business model, local independence

With offices in 43 countries, the company is able to service customers in over 170 countries across five continents. Jacobsz continues: “Cloud and multicloud technologies have increased the requirement for cyber security – and there is a driving need to get this technology to market. Exclusive Networks is a global trusted cyber security specialist working with reseller partners to increase opportunities in the ever-changing technological landscape.

“Our distinctive approach gives partners more opportunity and more customer relevance. Our specialism is their strength – equipping them to capitalise on rapidly evolving technologies and transformative business models.”

Jacobsz notes the company provides value on a global basis while preserving local flavour and independence, presenting a company-wide way of doing business while allowing its local subsidiaries the autonomy and agility to deliver at a regional level.

“This lends itself to better and faster decision-making, as the local entities are not required to go through multiple hierarchies of decision-making, which is advantageous for our business partners. It is easier to deal with us because of our global reach and in-depth knowledge, which facilitates a lower cost to purchase, painless migrations and seamless project co-ordination.”

In addition, Jacobsz adds, Exclusive Networks offers multiple consumption choices. “We have an omnichannel presence,” he explains, “including options to buy – in other words, the traditional procurement method – as well as finance and leasing services, managed services, infrastructure as a service and, finally, customer experience on demand, or ‘X-OD’. With digital natives and millennials becoming more influential, we facilitate their desire to have a friction-less way of acquiring goods and services.”

Everything as a service

Exclusive Networks has a services-first ideology at its core, harnessing innovation and disruption to deliver partner value.

“Everything we do is a service,” Jacobsz clarifies, “and in this way we are able to deliver more value-based services for the partner as well as ourselves, through this services-first mindset. We are transforming channel consumption by offering ‘everything as a service’ and are seeing the results with minimised customer churn while maximising loyalty.

“This allows us to access valuable customer and business insights in order to improve our customer service and offerings even further, in a positive virtuous cycle. In essence, we are able to facilitate a rapid, risk-free shift from ‘perpetuity to annuity’.”

The holistic vision is to deliver a more value-based suite of services for Exclusive Networks partners, says Jacobsz.

“The Exclusive Networks difference goes deeper than merely talking about 'what we do'. Our specialist, totally trusted proposition includes a focus on offering trusted digital infrastructure as well as forever-relevant technology within a partner ecosystem, while at the same time transforming traditional technology consumption through an omnichannel choice. As a distribution services provider, Exclusive Networks offers a services-first approach focused on delivering best outcomes.

“As we drive the transition to a totally trusted digital world, each local arm of this trusted global company is part of a relentless quest for growth, innovation and disruption,” he concludes.

