Mavenir Launches 5G Small Cell for High-Capacity In-building Standalone Coverage

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announced the unveiling of its latest 5G small cell at the upcoming India Mobile Congress (IMC) event in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Mavenir’s 5G small cell (E511), is a globally applicable product, with the flexibility to support both distributed and centralized ORAN architectures. Building on an established install base of over 2 million small cell units deployed globally, the 5G small cell forms part of an expanding small cell portfolio, that leverages Mavenir’s end-to-end RAN solution including a common Management System and CU. This flexibility, coupled with zero touch provisioning - ease of deployment, cost-effective, high-capacity solution is ideal for a variety of deployment use cases, including Enterprises such as office, retail, warehousing, manufacturing, and public spaces.

Puneet Sethi, Mavenir’s SVP and GM for the Radio Access Network Business, “By adding the 5G small cell to Mavenir’s product portfolio, we have competed our Multi-G (2G/3G/4G/5G), software upgradable, Open RAN-based small cells offering - enabling CSPs to enhance their network capacity and coverage for in-building use cases. The E511, is currently undergoing lab trials across India, Europe and US.”

A live product demonstration will be showcasing the 5G small cell in a Neutral Private Network configuration over Mavenir’s 5G SA Core at the India Mobile Congress, on the Mavenir Stand No. 4.4 – click here to request a meeting and demo.