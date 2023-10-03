Urovo presents DT50S enterprise mobile computer

Urovo DT50S Enterprise Smart Android 11 2D 13MP Mobile Computer.

Introducing the newly upgraded DT50S. The device has a powerful high-performance 2.45GHz octa-core processor, which is better and faster. The Urovo DT50S is equipped with the latest Android 11.0 with up to 8+128GB memory.

5.7-inch bezel-less display

The DT50S mobile computer has a large 2.5D bezel-less display, full HD resolution and the screen is visible even under strong outdoor sunlight. Its screen is a high-sensitivity touch screen for uninterrupted operation with gloves, wet hands or a touch pen in any weather.

Multi-channel transmission, message transmitted in a second

The DT50S consists of 2x2 Mu-MIMO multi-channel input/output and all 4G network and VoLTELow power consumption BT5.0 for fast connection. Its millisecond response for reading 1D/2D codes reads codes even when worn, wrinkled, curled, ripped, stained or damaged.

Quick charge

Urovo DT50S has an upgraded 5 000mAh replaceable battery that lasts eight to 12 hours and supports quick charge to be fully charged within three hours.

With an IP67 sealing corning glass casing to provide you with the strongest protection, the DT50S is the device of choice. It is dustproof, waterproof to 1m and is 1.5m drop test passed.

NFC module

The device supports NFC module for more card swiping applications.

Flexibility in different situations

Multiple versions available:

The Urovo DT50S is available as the RFID version and the fingerprint version.

Multiple options of accessories to overcome more challenges easily

Ergonomic trigger handle

International safety-certified fingerprint module

High-performance long distance RFID gun grip

Urovo CT58 enterprise mobile computer

UROVO CT58 Enterprise Android 12 Mobile Handheld Computer.

The Urovo CT58 has a perfect combination of features and comfort for excellent performance.

The ergonomic design makes sure the user experiences the best comfort and ultimate productivity. The textured surface offers a firm and secure hold.

Operators can effortlessly scan bar codes at the same height as the device without the need to tilt it (specially designed 25-degree scanning angle).

The Urovo CT58 has a 13MP high-resolution camera: Easy capture of 1D/2D/Stained/distorted/damaged bar code.

The thin bezel design maximises the screen real estate and provides a more immersive viewing experience.

Advanced processor and operating system

The device is powered by octa-core 2.0GHz high-performance processor and running on Android 12.0 operating system to deliver smooth and seamless operation and ensure efficient data transmission.

Full-shift battery power

With a powerful 5 000mAh removable battery, it offers an impressive battery life of up to 12 hours, meeting the demands of round-the-clock work.

Stunning visual experience

The device has a 5.5-inch colour display, which provides a seamless viewing experience. With a Corning Gorilla Glass, which is scratch and drop resistant, you can easily rely on the ruggedness of the device.

Enhanced brightness

With its enhanced brightness settings, it ensures clear visibility in bright sunlight and a high refresh rate for smooth browsing.

Responsive touch panel

The CT58 supports multi-touch and works with gloves and wet fingers to ensure efficiency even if wet work environments.

Stay connected anywhere, anytime

With Bluetooth 5.0, the transmission speed is double compared to Bluetooth 4.2, and the coverage area is expanded by four times. This enables faster and more reliable data transmission, with less power for longer battery cycle times.

Lightning-fast autofocus

The device features a 13MP rear camera equipped with PDAF phase-detection autofocus technology, ensuring you can effortlessly capture clear images, which is extremely needed in retail and logistics.

High level of ruggedness ensures dependable operation

Built with reliability and durability in mind, this device is designed to perform perfectly even in the most challenging and harsh operating conditions.