Tecnotree Soars to the Next Milestone with the Diamond Badge: Leading the Way in TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified APIs

Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, has been awarded the Diamond Badge for TM Forum Open API Conformance. The certification demonstrates that the company has conformed to a total of 59 certified Open APIs including 9 real world open APIs, moving ahead from Platinum to Diamond badge. This landmark achievement makes Tecnotree now stand in the top position according to the total number of certified APIs amongst all members.

TM Forum is a global alliance of telco and tech companies leading the industry in defining the building blocks for new operating models, impactful new partnerships, and advanced software platforms. Its community of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and vendor companies provides a platform for industry change-makers to share ground-breaking innovation, market developments, product launches and business transformation journeys.

The Open API Conformance certification recognizes the successful implementation of Open APIs in commercial products and real-world deployments and demonstrates commitment towards open digital architecture and industry standards.

Tecnotree is focused on creating digital business transformation and matching the increasing expectations of the global communications industry through innovation and agility. TM Forum’s open APIs enable an open digital ecosystem providing critical management functionality to digital services, reducing time-to-market, and improving cost-effectiveness. Tecnotree’s flagship digital stack - powered by TM Forum-certified open APIs, will enable quick and flexible integration. They will enable Tecnotree to carry out the digitalization journey for CSPs and their partners, providing a wide range of revenue growth opportunities.

“We congratulate Tecnotree on achieving the prestigious Diamond Badge for TM Forum Open API Conformance and look forward to celebrating their success. TM Forum Open APIs are extendable by design and minimise the need for specialised integration, and with a remarkable 55 certified Open APIs, Tecnotree demonstrates the power of open digital architecture and collaboration. This recognition is a testament to their achievements in innovation, elevating user experience and driving significant business improvements for their customers,” said George Glass, CTO, TM Forum

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation, commented, ‘We are delighted to reach this significant milestone and be awarded the Diamond badge for TM Forum Open API Conformance. Being the top industry leader in TM Forum's Open APIs certification has played a key role in transforming Tecnotree’s product portfolio. With the help of this certification, we are committed to creating an open digital ecosystem for our customers, helping drive digital transformation by addressing the business and technical challenges of modern CSPs.’

Refer to the leader board here: TM Forum Open API Conformance Overview | TM Forum