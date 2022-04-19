InvestaX Tokenized Bored Ape #2371

Join the leading blockchain investment community at www.investax.io (Graphic: Business Wire)

InvestaX launched a new digital asset security tied to an NFT, another groundbreaking investment product that leverages the best of DeFi (Decentralized Finance) and CeFi (Centralized Finance) that changes the way you can interact and give value back to your investor community.



Bored Ape #2371, a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT that belongs to the most sought-after blue-chip collection to date. BAYC is a technologically distributed, decentralized, community owned asset with its own currency and metaverse. InvestaX tokenized economic interests in #2371 (read full story here) with the ticker symbol - IXAPE. In another world-first project, InvestaX is giving away 1,000 IXAPE tokens to investors who sign up at InvestaX and IXAPE will also be tradable on our platform.

It is our honour to name BAYC #2371 Howey Tez, and he will play an instrumental role in the development of digital asset securities and Web 3.0. You can read more about his story here and his mission to tokenize the world.

We believe in a decentralized world of finance and are “open-sourcing” this product so others will take our lead and create more new ideas and concepts that we haven’t even thought of yet. The next generation of investment products are using smart contracts and blockchain technologies, creating immense value for those communities involved.

What makes BAYC game-changing is that essentially, you have a community-owned asset that also has value on its own, allowing you to create your own BAYC business using the “collective” brand value.

IXAPE token holders will get an opportunity to explore an entirely new class of digital assets and participate in the potential appreciation and other financial returns associated with owning these assets. This is incredibly exciting, unprecedented, and comes with many benefits within our community for those who are IXAPE token holders.

Take Web 3.0 innovations and philosophies and combine them with digital asset securities, and we are going to see yet another explosion of value being created.

InvestaX builds key infrastructure connecting Centralized Finance (CeFi) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) so you can buy, sell, trade, borrow or lend your digital assets, instantly, 24x7, across the world.

