Far South Networks appointed as 3CX distributor for Africa, for both cloud, on-premises installations

Far South Networks, a world-leading designer and manufacturer of IP telephony platforms, today announced that it is authorised to supply 3CX licences for hosted and appliance installations to 3CX partners throughout the African region.

Far South launched its 3CX appliance product range in September 2020 and quickly set the bar in the SME market as a cost-effective, IP PBX package with an integrated unified communications solution providing a complete remote working toolkit.

“We are delighted to now offer our 3CX resellers both deployment options,” says Grant Broomhall, Managing Director of Far South Networks. “With a 14-year history in the IP PBX market, Far South is trusted in the industry for its first-class customer service and technology. We are proud to offer a world leading 3CX solution that covers all our reseller partners’ needs, for both hosted and on-premises PBX.”

Looking for the right PBX

It is Far South Networks’ view that a business PBX does not sit in isolation, but integrates into the business’s wider operational aspects, particularly contact centre, CRM, compliance and billing. To this end it provides a 3CX ecosystem of market leading, integrated services for hosted TMS from MAN3000, compliant call recording as a service from Call Cabinet and an omnichannel contact centre from Jusan. The applications are integrated and supported by Far South Networks for both Linux hosted and on-premises 3CX deployments.

“Far South has developed a range of custom 3CX applications, which are available to its partners under a commercial licence, such as power dialler, predictive dialler, agent assessment, call back and text-to-audio streaming services,” says Broomhall.

“Further to this, Far South Networks' projects division provides bespoke solutions to its partners' 3CX deployment needs.”

Broomhall also notes that Far South IP PBX appliances are 3CX certified and have successfully completed the extensive testing to comply with the rigorous quality standards of 3CX. Broomhall says he is happy to report that Far South products are compatible and supported by 3CX.