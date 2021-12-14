Rimini Street Granted U.S. Patent for its Artificial Intelligence-based Case Assignment Advisor

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) based application, Case Assignment Advisor.

The Case Assignment Advisor resolves the challenge of identifying and assigning the best engineer(s) to work a particular case by:

Integrating multiple data sources and capturing multi-dimensional engineer skills

Applying machine learning algorithms to normalize and rank engineer skills

Filtering the engineer pool based on the rules and constraints driven by business requirements

Recommending the optimal engineer by analyzing more than 40 vectors (e.g., skills, experience, availability, time zone, language, case load, etc.)

Providing additional business insights and predictions through deep analysis to further enrich auto case assignment.

The technology, which resides on the Rimini Street AI platform, empowers Rimini Street engineers to resolve cases much faster with ultra-responsive support and services. Since implementing Case Assignment Advisor, Rimini Street has improved case resolution times for clients by an average of 23% while increasing its overall client satisfaction score to an average case survey rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 (where 5.0 is “excellent”).

This innovative technology has garnered industry accolades, even before the patent was officially granted. Among the recognitions: A Gold 2021 Stevie American Business Award for Achievement in Science or Technology; a Stevie International Business Award for Achievement in Science or Technology; and a Grand Prize for Best Customer Support from the Japan Institute of Information Technology.

“Rimini Street Case Assignment Advisor is truly revolutionary technology and further disrupts the global enterprise software support industry,” said Brian Slepko, executive vice president of global service delivery, Rimini Street. “We are proud to be granted this patent because it delivers on two of Rimini Street's overarching goals: To drive innovation and deliver best-in-class service to our clients.”