ZTE wins design award IDEA for S200A smart speaker STB

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, has been rewarded the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2022 as a finalist for its S200A smart speaker set-top box (STB) powered by Android TV OS, in recognition of its unique styling and innovative design.

S200A smart speaker STB has a novel design, blending the traditional Chinese aesthetics with a modern, compact and elegant appearance. Its fabric-swathed upper half delivers a soft and cozy feel, while its plastic lower half makes it easier to plug in or unplug interface components. S200A is made of recyclable plastic materials and uses biodegradable paper pulp for packaging. The whole device strictly complies with the CCC and EU RoHS directive.

In addition to the outstanding design, S200A is a hybrid end device converging 4K STB and smart speaker. It provides users with high-quality audio-visual entertainment and with hands-free voice control built in with Google Assistant, users can set aside their remote and simply use their voice to search and access entertainment, control their TV and smart home devices, and more. It also allows users to switch between the smart speaker mode and STB mode in just one click, extending the application scenarios.

As a world-leading provider of home media terminals, ZTE has been committed to high-quality product R&D and application. To date, ZTE’s STBs have been deployed by more than 140 customers in over 45 countries around the world. Moving forward, by virtue of its innovation capacity, a wide variety of products and superior after-sales support, ZTE will keep offering global customers superior solutions and services.





