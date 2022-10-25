Top ICT tenders: Eskom techs up

Eskom is looking to bulk up its technology again with a series of tenders that sees it dominate this week’s top 10 tenders.

The issue is opened with a request for an integrated prepaid vending solution, which it says is a “mission-critical” system that significantly contributes to its revenue stream and compliance with National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) requirements to serve its prepaid customer base, specifically indigent customers on the free basic electricity tariff.

According to its documentation, Eskom’s current online vending system was initiated in 2006 and has undergone enhancements several times. Now, it says, there is a need for a more integrated system with enhanced controls and functionality aligned to the smart grid technology strategy. The contract period for this tender is 10 years.

The utility follows this tender with two requests for the application development, support and maintenance of mortgage loan origination software, reporting and related IT services, as well as a cloud-based logistics transport management system.

Finally, the utility rounds off the issue with a request for information on an enterprise network information system (NIS). The documentation reveals its current NIS has been in use for more than 20 years and is no longer supported by the vendor. Its distribution department needs the NIS to maintain its data asset, meet NERSA licensing requirements, and execute effective planning, operations and maintenance nationally, it says.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The Department of Science and Innovation is looking for a service provider to help it develop a strategy for the expansion and optimisation of the technology diffusion instruments. This will focus on the department’s technology stations and technology localisation programmes.

SARS is advertising for three streams of its technical security modernisation project.

City Power is looking to appoint a panel of three service providers to provide skilled ICT consulting personnel.

The Department of Public Works returns this week with a request for the off-site storage, back scanning, digitisation, indexing and labelling of its records.

The State Information Technology Agency also returns with an invitation for bids for the maintenance and support of the high production printers at the Beta Data Centre.

The City of Cape Town is looking for an enterprise instant messaging platform for its customer relations department.

New tenders

Eskom

The utility is advertising for the provision of an integrated prepaid vending solution for a period of 10 years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 27 Oct – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: MWP1705CX

Information: Mbulelo Mncengani, Tel: (011) 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Dec 2022

Tags: Software, Prepaid, Vending, Electricity

Eskom also requires application development, support and maintenance of mortgage loan origination software, reporting and related IT services.

Tender no: MWP1706CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance, Mortgage loan origination

A cloud-based logistics transport management system is sought for a period of 60 months on an as and when required basis.

Non-compulsory briefing: 27 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: ERI/LS/2022/12

Information: Tsepo Phalatsane, Tel: (011) 621 3077, E-mail: phalattb@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning, Cloud computing, Logistics, Logistics transport management

Department of Science and Innovation

The national department is looking for a service provider to assist in developing a strategy for the expansion and optimisation of the technology diffusion instruments.

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 Nov – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: DSI11/2022-23

Information: Charlotte Nukeri, Tel: (012) 843 6627, E-mail: tenders@dst.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Nov 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting

South African Revenue Service

SARS is advertising for its technical security modernisation tender for procurement, including maintenance of:

Stream 1: Modernised CCTV system and a licence plate recognition system (including maintenance for a period of three years).

Stream 2: Centralised access control solutions (including maintenance for a period of three years).

Stream 3: Modernised alarm system solutions (including maintenance for a period of three years).

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 Nov – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 330 849 958 228, Passcode: 9XCifo.

Tender no: RFP 08-2022

Information: SARS Procurement Department, Tel: (012) 647 9569, E-mail: TenderOffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Nov 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Security, Access control, CCTV, Licence plate recognition, Support and maintenance

City Power

The Johannesburg power utility is calling for bids to join a panel of strategic ICT partners.

Tender no: 2482S

Information: Betheya Ntini, Tel: (011) 490 7455, E-mail: bntini@citypower.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting

Department of Public Works

The national department requires a service provider for the off-site storage, back scanning, digitisation, indexing and labelling of its records in terms of the National Archives and Record Services of South Africa Act 43 of 1996 for a period of five years at its head office, Johannesburg and Pretoria regional offices.

Compulsory briefing: 27 Oct – Virtual.

Tender no: H22/007GS

Information: Kgomotso Mabelebele, Tel: (012) 406 2017, E-mail: kgomotso.mabelebele@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Storage, Scanning, Imaging, Digitisation, Records management

State Information Technology Agency

SITA wishes to appoint a service provider for the maintenance and support of the Canon (Océ) printers at the Beta Data Centre for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2670/2022

Information: Tebogo Moloisane, Tel: (012) 482 3108, E-mail: Tebogo.Moloisane@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing, Production printing, Support and maintenance

City of Cape Town

The metro is looking for an enterprise instant messaging application for its customer relations department.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 Nov – Link.

Tender no: 184S/2022/23

Information: Wafique Mosaval, Tel: (021) 427 7055, E-mail: Wafique.Mosaval@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2022

Tags: Software, Customer relations, Instant messaging

Request for information

Eskom

The utility is calling for information on an enterprise network information system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP1711TX

Information: Tlou Mashalane, Tel: (011) 800 4954, E-mail: mashalst@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Nov 2022

Tags: Software, Network information