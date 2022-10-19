Rimini Street to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2022

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it will report earnings after the market close on November 2, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on that date to discuss the third quarter 2022 results and outlook at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Street’s Investor Relations site at https://investors.riministreet.com/news-events/events. Dial-in participants can access the conference call by dialing (888) 999-2501 or (848) 280-6480. The webcast replay will be available for one year following the event.