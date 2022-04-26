Huawei SA expands youth-based smartphone portfolio

Huawei’s nova Y70 Plus smartphone will retail for R5 499.

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is taking advantage of Gen Z’s purchasing power and has unveiled its latest addition to the entry-level nova smartphone portfolio.

Huawei SA says the new nova Y70 Plus joins the growing nova family, adding it is now available for pre-order in SA.

To date, it has released the nova Y60, nova 8, nova 8i, nova 9, nova Y9a and nova 9 SE, joining the local market’s growing entry-level and mid-tier smartphone offerings.

South Africa’s smartphone subscriptions increased from 60 million in 2020 to 65 million in 2021, according to telecoms regulator ICASA’s latest State of the ICT Sector Report.

Selling at the recommended retail price of R5 499, Huawei’s new nova Y70 Plus features a 48MP artificial intelligence (AI) triple camera, an interactive 6.75-inch full view display, as well as 128GB storage and 4GB of RAM capacity.

Huawei says the nova Y70 Plus is powered by a 6 000 mAh battery that can last up to three days on a single full charge. It also has 22.5W super-charge support.

The 6.75-inch display offers users the best of image, video and gaming, claims Huawei.

“The classic screen has a high screen ratio and narrow notch, and further supports an industry-leading 10-point multi-touch technology capability, for fast response and fast navigation. The nova Y70 Plus ensures great durability, with a stylish and professional aesthetic, for trendy young students and professionals.

“The easily adjustable screen allows for dimming, enabling consumers to reduce brightness on the eyes. Moreover, users can take screenshots easily on their nova Y70 Plus with knuckle gestures.”

The smartphone includes the AI triple camera with 48MP, 120-degree 5MP ultra-wide angle camera and 2MP depth camera.

“Every captured image and video is optimised by the Huawei algorithms, which augment light, reduce noise and enrich the quality of content.

“Whether you are working on a project, enjoying a weekend out with friends or family, or capturing professional content for your business, consumers are guaranteed to be impressed by the capabilities of the AI camera on the Huawei nova Y70 Plus. The 120-degree 5MP ultra-wide angle camera helps you fit more content into one shot, bringing in all the elements of a landscape or group picture shot.”

The device’s 2MP depth camera works in tandem with the Bokeh algorithm to blur the background, adds Huawei.

“The Bokeh effect not only highlights the subject but also accurately locates its distance and depth. When shooting, 3D imaging is achieved to bring out the protagonist of the shoot.”

Pre-orders for the nova Y70 Plus can be placed on the Huawei online store.