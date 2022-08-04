Edutech firm begins girls in STEM campaign

Edzai Zvobwo, founder and CEO MathsGee.

Learning analytics start-up MathsGee has launched a campaign targeting young girls to take up science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects.

Explaining the rationale of the campaign, Edzai Zvobwo, founder and CEO of MathsGee, says getting more girls into STEM subjects and careers “is axiomatic” and there is no need to prove this necessity.

Gender disparity in STEM-related fields is a concern in SA, and various initiatives are being implemented by public and private sector players to encourage young girls to join the field.

To commemorate Women’s Month, Zvobwo says, the MathsGee campaign aims to get 1 000 answers to the question: “How can we get more girls to thrive in STEM subjects and careers?”

The edutech start-up is inviting the public to contribute by answering and making suggestions on the issue.

Every year, SA celebrates Women’s Month, and this year’s theme is: “Women’s socio-economic rights and empowerment: Building back better for women’s improved resilience”.

To play its part, MathsGee says it is crowd-sourcing solutions online to get ideas on how communities may assist and encourage young girls to take up STEM subjects.

MathsGee previously partnered with organisations such as SABC Education, L’Oréal, GenderLinks and UN Women, among others, in a bid support the girl-child in STEM.

“This month serves as an opportunity for the country to reflect and measure the progress achieved towards gender equality and broad-based transformation in all spheres of life,” says Zvobwo.

“Given the fundamental nature of the problem of gender disparity in society, it is paramount that every organisation and individual endeavours to critically reflect and act towards a just society that treats women with the dignity they deserve.

“MathsGee is walking the talk and is seeing its girl-child-focused initiatives bearing fruit. Of the 1.2 million users that visited our site in the year to date, 59% of them were female. This can be attributed to targeted campaigns to get more girls to pursue STEM careers.

“Play your part, join the 1 000 Answers campaign, and let us move the needle towards equality in STEM.”