Global Savings Group and Pepper.com Are Joining Forces

“We are incredibly excited about this industry-disrupting deal that reinforces our leading position in Europe. Together with Pepper, we will significantly enhance our ability to empower consumers and play an even more meaningful role in their daily lives which will open a wide field of development opportunities to shape the future of our industry together. Jointly, we will create a unique, impactful and even more comprehensive portfolio of shopping solutions with huge benefits for consumers, brands, retailers and publishers alike at a scale that's just not possible anywhere else. Together, we will increase our transformative impact and boost GSG’s growth”, states Dr. Gerhard Trautmann, CEO of GSG.

“Our primary focus has always been to offer the best and broadest of money saving solutions to our communities. Our collaboration with GSG will speed up this process significantly as it empowers us to branch out more. Combined, we have more than 20 years of experience in helping people to make smarter decisions and together we will provide even better and more rewarding shopping experiences. Our loyal customers and many more to come will benefit from our combined contents and technologies”, comments Fabian Spielberger, CEO of Pepper.

GSG and Pepper are both market leaders in their fields and have expanded their solutions and services through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. After the 2018 takeover of the UK loyalty specialist Pouch, GSG acquired iGraal and Shoop, the leading French and German cashback brands in 2020 and 2021 respectively, and just recently the US-based consumer brand and domain Coupons.com. Pepper has always shared GSG’s ambition to consolidate the fast-growing market in the sector and has expanded internationally since 2014. Today, Pepper operates market-leading social commerce platforms such as Dealabs, hotukdeals and mydealz. Together, GSG and Pepper will continue to develop and leverage technology to build the leading platform of shopping solutions and services to constantly drive future growth in current and new markets and verticals.