Vox debuts its cyber security subsidiary, Armata

Vox has introduced a new subsidiary, Armata Cyber Intelligence, that it says will provide the technology and expertise needed to help local businesses better protect themselves against cyber threats.

Richard Frost, product head: Network and Endpoint Security at Vox, says SA is now the third most targeted country in the world when it comes to cyber attacks, with the average cost of an attack increasing from R3 million in 2020 to R4 million in 2021.



“Armata aims to deliver cost-effective intelligent cyber security solutions that help achieve zero interruption to our client's business systems while maintaining the highest level of protection for their data,” he says.



Armata, says Frost, follows the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, which provides best practice guidelines to help internal and external stakeholders manage and reduce the risk of attacks. The framework is built around five main functions, namely identify, protect, detect, respond and recover.



According to him, cyber security is made up of products, people and processes, but many entities, particularly SMEs, do not have the budget to have all of these in-house.

Vox's solution is to offer product and services on a month-to-month basis to help clients lower their costs, by enabling them to scale a solution to their budget and make their expenses predictable and controllable.

Armata’s offerings will include cyber security solutions, managed security services, consulting services, and audits and assessments. This will help businesses manage endpoint security, email security, network security, cloud security, application security, digital security, Web services security, and network access control.

It will also offer services that cover identity and access management, backup, data discovery, data loss prevention, information rights management, vulnerability scanning, and application code review.

Moreover, customers will have access to security intelligence collected from a variety of sources that can be used to proactively mitigate against cyber threats.



Finally, the new entity will offer user awareness testing programmes, which are particularly important in work-from-home environments.



“By being cyber smart, we can effectively prevent 80% of attacks simply by knowing what to do. The rest of the attacks will be handled by your security solutions,” ends Frost.