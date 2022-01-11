i2c Appoints Serena Smith as Chief Client Officer - payments industry veteran to spearhead customer-centric initiatives of global financial services enabler. (Photo: Business Wire)

i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today named Serena Smith as their new Chief Client Officer. Reporting to Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c Inc., Smith oversees global account management for existing and new client relationships, supporting client success and ensuring excellence in customer journeys across all product lines as the company continues its global expansion and rapid growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005849/en/

Serena brings over two decades of expertise to her new role, having formerly held leadership positions at RealPage, the largest technology platform servicing the real estate industry, Texas Capital Bank and FIS. Smith spent 16 years at FIS in various global capacities, the last three of which she served as the division executive of International Banking & Payments and held both business and financial responsibility for the real time payments and enterprise payments product lines. These positions have earned Smith notable accolades such as the 2019 Women in Payments USA award, 2018 American Business Maverick of the Year award, and the 2017 PaymentsSource 25 Most Influential Women in Payments, among others. Serena has spoken at numerous payments conferences, has been interviewed by globally-recognized industry publications, served as a member of or chaired a number of highly-regarded payments committees and has written a variety of payments blogs.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to bring Serena onto our leadership team at such an exciting time for our company and the industry. She brings a wealth of experience to i2c in delivering client success for global teams, with a demonstrated track record of building strong partnerships across the payments sector,” said Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c Inc. “We’re dedicated to delivering superior client experiences, and I’m certain Serena is the perfect candidate to oversee this commitment as we continue to scale operations to meet our client demand.”

“Joining the i2c team at such a pivotal time in payments is an exciting and gratifying opportunity,” said Serena Smith. “Clients are innovating their payment and digital banking offerings from end-to-end to keep pace with today’s consumer expectations, and i2c is renowned for delivering visionary solutions with unparalleled reach, speed, and reliability. I look forward to supporting i2c’s clients creatively and effectively as the company continues to grow and serve clients across the globe.”

Smith’s hiring comes as part of i2c’s commitment to expand its global operations and products. Recently, i2c set an industry benchmark with over 20 new implementations across 10 markets in one month, and is set to launch another 50 implementations before the end of Q1' 2022.