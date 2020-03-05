Hytera’s Private Network Communication Contributes to the Global Fight Against the COVID-19 Epidemic

Hytera Korea donated communication devices and medical supplies to medical center and government departments in South Korea. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As of March 4, 2020, 90,000 COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases have been confirmed worldwide, according to the latest WHO statistics. A large number of new cases have recently emerged in South Korea, Italy, and Iran. In addition, eight countries, including Portugal and Saudi Arabia, have reported their first confirmed cases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005422/en/

Responding to the outbreak of COVID-19 has rapidly become a shared global challenge. In many ways, the effectiveness of efforts to control the epidemic is determined by the efficiency of the response by health authorities and police as well as the management of transportation, communities, and public spaces. At this stage, the benefits offered by private network communications are clear.

As a global leader in private network communications, Hytera immediately set up a national emergency support team after the COVID-19 outbreak in China. The company pro-actively contacted health committees, prevention and control departments, medical institutions, and non-profit organizations throughout China to help coordinate all aspects of support, including equipment donations, communications support, and field services.

Hytera not only provided strong communication guarantees for the rapid 7-day construction of Wuhan’s Vulcan Mountain Hospital and Raytheon Hospital in China, but also introduced a safer epidemic prevention and control model for further hospital management, accelerating the diagnosis of new cases, process of rescue operations and effectively avoiding viral transmissions. At the same time, Hytera’s communications network is also playing a major role across various aspects of epidemic prevention and control efforts, such as medical services, police services, transportation, community and park management, and more.

Additionally, Hytera also donated more than 3,000 communication devices nationwide and will start to produce surgical masks to help prevent and control the epidemic. Hytera’s advanced intelligent manufacturing factory is now quickly switching over to mask production to meet increased demand due to the epidemic. Production is expected to start in March.

One of the core values of private network communications is to provide emergency communications and command and dispatch support to governments to help ensure public safety in critical situations. Globally, Hytera's business solutions have been deployed throughout more than 120 countries and regions, and are used in private communications for public safety, transportation, emergency rescue and operator services, including the Dutch National Public Safety System Project, the Metropolitan Police Project in London, the Croatian Public Safety Project, the Kazakhstan Emergency Rescue Project and the Jordan Police Project. This February, Hytera donated communication devices and medical supplies to Keimyung University Dongsan Medical Center and Dalseo-gu City Hall in Daegu and other government departments in South Korea. Hytera will continue to actively participate in the fight against COVID-19 around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005422/en/