ICASA extends operators’ existing spectrum licences

Telecoms regulator the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) is extending operators’ existing licences amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown in the country.

In a statement this afternoon, the regulator says in view of the state of national disaster and the current 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, ICASA has taken a decision to extend the validity period of existing radio frequency spectrum licences in line with regulation 10 of the Radio Frequency Spectrum Regulations.

In terms of the regulations, ICASA notes that the due date for the renewal of radio frequency spectrum licences is 31 March annually.

The regulations further provide that failure to pay the prescribed licence renewal fee by the due date (ie 31 March annually), will result in expiry of the radio frequency spectrum licence immediately on the next calendar day that marks the beginning of the new financial year.

In this regard, ICASA has resolved to grant all radio frequency spectrum licence holders an extension to renew their licences by no later than the 30th of June 2020.