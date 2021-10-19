HUAWEI nova 8i’s sleek style will win you over

The super sleek and stylish new HUAWEI nova 8i is now in South Africa to make simply looking at your smartphone almost as enjoyable as using it.

As its name suggests, the design of the nova range has been inspired by bright new stars, and the new HUAWEI nova 8i has all the premium aesthetics and dynamic colours of its predecessors, coming in gleaming Moonlight Silver or Starry Black.

The ultra slim HUAWEI nova 8i features a 6.67-inch edgeless display with ultra-narrow bezels for immersive viewing, and 4D curvature, making it supremely comfortable to hold and comfortable to view. Viewing comfort is enhanced by an Eye Comfort feature, which filters out excessive blue light, and Natural Tone capability, which automatically adjusts the screen’s colour to suit the ambient lighting in your surroundings for a consistent, paper-like viewing experience. You can also adjust colour style and temperature to suit your personal preferences.

The HUAWEI nova 8i’s AI quad camera cluster not only looks futuristic – its star 64MP main camera takes mobile photography to a whole new level. Because it is capable of a direct output of 9216x6912 photos, you can print your pictures up to four times larger than an average poster. There is also an ultra-wide angle, macro and f2.4 depth camera, and built-in technology to enable gorgeous night shots – whether you’re capturing a scene or taking a selfie.

The HUAWEI nova 8i has a 4 300mAh battery and 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge capability, so you can use the HUAWEI SuperCharge adaptor to recharge to 68% in just 20 minutes and 100% in as little as 38 minutes.

With 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, you can save more content and run apps smoothly. The enriched Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem of intelligent apps and services, including Huawei Music, Huawei Health and pre-installed AppGallery, gives you access to high quality apps from around the world, with AI-powered Petal Search to browse information.

Available in Moonlight Silver and Starry Black, the HUAWEI nova 8i is now available priced at R6 499 for the 6GB and R6 999 for the 8GB, bundled with a free HUAWEI Bluetooth speaker valued at R699. The speaker offer is only available in October. Order yours now via the Huawei online store. Terms and conditions apply.