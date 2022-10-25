Secure your mobile data at an affordable price with HUAWEI Mobile Cloud

The cloud is the perfect platform to keep your personal photos, videos and documents safe. In fact, with a user-friendly solution like HUAWEI Mobile Cloud in place, you can access your files from anywhere on any Huawei device that has an internet connection.

Of course using the cloud for storage is hardly a strange or new idea. We’ve been doing it for years. You simply log in with your HUAWEI Cloud credentials and voila, all your files, device settings and address book are instantly available. No more worrying about writing down numbers or manually copying from your old phone to your new one.

Cutting down your costs

Firstly, it’s incredibly cost-effective. For instance, the HUAWEI Mobile Cloud service gives you 5GB of free storage space just for registering a HUAWEI ID and enabling the app on your device. If 5GB is not enough for you, there are other affordable monthly plans for additional storage starting at only R14.99 for 50GB and increasing up to R149.99 for a mammoth 2TB of cloud storage.

Keeping your backups on a schedule

Additionally, HUAWEI Mobile Cloud lets you schedule automatic cloud backups for the data on your phone. This includes everything from your images, contacts, calendars, notes to your messages and even data for some third-party apps. So, if you lose your phone or get a new one, you can transfer everything with only the touch of a button.

Curate your memories

With the Gallery Sync feature of HUAWEI Mobile Cloud, you can save all your images and videos to the cloud. Even better, making a change on your device to a photo or document will take effect across all your devices. It's never been easier to manage, download and appreciate every masterpiece you’ve created with your phone.

Find your device

Another innovative feature of HUAWEI Mobile Cloud is the Find Device option. Using this feature allows you to track your device's location and to activate a sound for you to find it even easier. If it’s lost or stolen, then you can easily put it into lost mode or wipe the device's data remotely, thus ensuring your precious data does not fall into the wrong hands.

Keeping your data safe

Speaking of which, keeping your data safe is a major reason why you should consider using the cloud for your storage requirements. For instance, HUAWEI Mobile Cloud has nine layers of security to do just that. It provides you with comprehensive security for all your data needs, so there's no way it will be access

What are you waiting for? If you haven’t made the move to an online backup and storage solution like HUAWEI Cloud, do it right now. Your data will thank you. Get a 50% discount on the 50GB monthly cloud subscription package and stand a chance to win one of eight Huawei Watch Fits this summer by clicking here.