TIME recognises new Adobe Photoshop innovations as best inventions of 2023

Adobe Creative Cloud reshapes the future of creativity.

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences with ground-breaking technology that empowers everyone, everywhere to imagine, create and bring any digital experience to life. It has been an exciting year with the introduction of hundreds of transformative innovations across Adobe Creative Cloud that are reshaping the future of creativity, productivity and digital experiences.

Adobe is honoured to announce that TIME has recognised some of the Creative Cloud applications as part of the Best Inventions of 2023. Photoshop’s Generative Fill and Generative Expand have been included in the Software and AI categories.

Each year, TIME recognises products, software and services that are solving compelling problems in creative ways across all categories – including technology, beauty, healthcare, food, home and entertainment – that are making the world better, smarter or even a bit more fun.

Generative Fill, Generative Expand inspire the future of creativity

“Recent advancements in AI have reshaped how we think about the world around us. If the last few months have been any indicator, it is becoming clear that we are entering a new era of creativity – one where generative AI expands access to powerful new workflows and unleashes our most imaginative ideas,” says Dominic Richardson, CEO of local Adobe distributor, Dax Data.

Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, has the power to reshape the creative process, from driving ideation and increased efficiency to unlocking magical design possibilities. Now everyone can make content in powerful new ways with generative AI features in Adobe Photoshop. Generative Fill and Generative Expand empower Photoshop users to add, remove or expand content in any image with the power of Adobe Firefly using simple text prompts.

Generative AI that’s safe for commercial use

Users can create knowing that generative AI features are powered by Firefly and are designed to be safe for commercial use, ensuring they can push the bounds of their creativity, confidently. Firefly is trained on Adobe Stock’s hundreds of millions of professional-grade, licensed, high-resolution images that are among the highest quality in the market along with openly licensed work and public domain content where copyright has expired.

More AI innovation for creative professionals in the Creative Cloud applications

Generative AI innovations are accessible within the Creative Cloud applications.

Unlock new levels of creativity with the latest generative AI innovations, now accessible within the Creative Cloud applications:

Creative generative AI in Adobe Illustrator . The Text to Vector Graphic feature lets you quickly and easily generate a wide array of editable vector graphics, including icons, scenes and patterns from a simple text prompt.

. The Text to Vector Graphic feature lets you quickly and easily generate a wide array of editable vector graphics, including icons, scenes and patterns from a simple text prompt. Time-saving AI features in Illustrator . The Retype feature turns static text in an image or photo into editable text by identifying similar fonts on Adobe Fonts. The Mockup element lets you take vector graphics and preview “real-life” application mockups, intelligently placing your graphics on printed goods, apparel, product packaging and more.

. The Retype feature turns static text in an image or photo into editable text by identifying similar fonts on Adobe Fonts. The Mockup element lets you take vector graphics and preview “real-life” application mockups, intelligently placing your graphics on printed goods, apparel, product packaging and more. New AI features and updates to Adobe Lightroom . Now available in Lightroom, Lightroom Classic and Lightroom Mobile is the new AI-powered Lens Blur feature. Easily add an aesthetic blur effect to any part of a photo. The all-new editing experience in Lightroom mobile makes it faster and more intuitive to edit photos on your phone, prioritising the most popular photo editing features. Lightroom is also introducing HDR Optimisation, enabling anyone to edit and export photos with brighter highlights, deeper shadows and more vivid colours, only possible with high dynamic range (HDR) support.

. Now available in Lightroom, Lightroom Classic and Lightroom Mobile is the new AI-powered Lens Blur feature. Easily add an aesthetic blur effect to any part of a photo. The all-new editing experience in Lightroom mobile makes it faster and more intuitive to edit photos on your phone, prioritising the most popular photo editing features. Generative AI tools in Adobe Stock. The Text to Image feature enables Adobe Stock users to transform text prompts into unique, captivating images and the Expand Image element enables users to extend images beyond their aspect ratios with content generated by Adobe Firefly generative AI.

Go ahead, create something extraordinary with Firefly

It’s just the beginning of a journey to delivering outstanding content and empowering creative workflows with generative AI. You can try out the Adobe Firefly features by visiting the Adobe Firefly web application in your browser or on mobile.

Contact Dax Data to take advantage of our Black Friday offer and save up to 30% on Adobe Creative Cloud for Teams All Apps, until 3 December.