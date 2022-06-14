ICT Tenders: Cities step up

Local government is leading the return to National Treasury’s eTender portal following the Constitutional Court’s clarity on the suspension of the 2017 Preferential Procurement Regulations.

This week’s tender round up is dominated by requests from municipalities, with four cities, in particular, driving up numbers with multiple advertisements.

The City of Tshwane leads this group with seven tenders, followed by the City of Cape Town with five notices, and Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality and Mogale City Local Municipality with four advertisements each.

Notably, these cities are largely focused on telecoms, services and hardware requirements with little real interest in software solutions.

As a result, the surge in services requests sees the sector taking the lead this week, while the software industry declines by two to 58 notices. The hardware and telecoms sectors also see a growth in demand, increasing to 39 and 17 respectively.

New tenders

uMhlathuzeMunicipality

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality invites proposals for the maintenance of Cisco network devices for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 21 Jun

Tender no: 8/2/1/UMH983-21/22

Information: Lunga Mthembu, Tel: (035) 907 5166, E-mail: Mthembul@umhlathuze.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, Support and maintenance

Project management services proposals are invited for the SAP enterprise resource planning solution as and when required until 31 October 2024.

Tender no: 8/2/1/UMH964-21/22

Information: Mthokozisi Manzini, Tel: (035) 907 5159, E-mail: ManziniM@umhlathuze.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Software, ERP, Enterprise Resource Planning, Professional services, Project management

Matzikama Municipality

The Western Cape municipality requires supply of speed law enforcement equipment and provision of backup office for collection of traffic and municipal by law fines for a three-year period.

Tender no: T21/2021-2022

Information: Esau Everts, Tel: (027) 201 3439, E-mail: esaue@matzikama.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Law enforcement

Department of Home Affairs

A professional service provider is sought to design, built and supply virtual interactive self-service machines (KIOSK) to host live capture system for the application, processing and collection of smart ID cards and passports for a period of three years, with an option to renew for additional two subject to availability of funds and satisfactory services.

Tender no: DHA08-2022

Information: Lunga Njwabule, Tel: (012) 406 4027, E-mail: lunga.njwabule@dha.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software

Government Pensions Administration Agency

Proposals are invited for the back scanning of members and pensioners files; indexing of scanned members/pensioners files and documents; destruction of scanned documents and files for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: GPAA 04/2022

Information: Lesego Motlhasedi, Tel: (012) 399 2523, E-mail: Lesego.Motlhasedi@gpaa.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Managed services, Imaging, Document management

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an air traffic flow management (ATFM) system to be deployed in the main ATC Centre at the OR Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg). The project will furthermore establish a disaster recovery platform (to be deployed in the FAOR SSS building) and a training simulation platform (at the ATNS Aviation Training Academy).

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 Jun – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP004/FY22.23/ATFM REPLACEMENT SYSTEM

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Aviation, Disaster Recovery

A service provider is sought to provide data telecommunication network services, as well as lease and maintenance services for a period of 10 years.

Compulsory briefing: 21 Jun – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP009/FY22.23/DATA COMMUNICATIONS

Information: Olwethu Fakude, Tel: (011) 607 1000, E-mail: olwethuf@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Broadband, Networking, Data, Internet, Services, Support and maintenance

Majuba TVET college

The KZN institution requires provision of VOIP services over a 60-month contract.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Jun

Tender no: IT 21/07 C Rev 03

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Voice over IP, VoIP, Telephony

Proposals are also invited for the provision of information technology policy writing.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Jun

Tender no: IT 21/12 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Policy

National Housing Finance Corporation Limited

Bids are invited for the provision of vulnerability assessment and penetrative test services.

Tender no: MM/01/2022

Information: Anda Mazibuko, Tel: (011) 644 9800; E-mail: Tenders02@nhfc.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Security, Vulnerability, Penetration testing

The company is also advertising for enterprise content management solution services.

Tender no: NM/04/2022

Information: Anda Mazibuko, Tel: (011) 644 9800; E-mail: Tenders02@nhfc.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Content management

City of Tshwane

The Gauteng metro is advertising for the supply, support, upgrading and maintenance of a digital trunked radio communication system for a three-year period, as and when required.

Tender no: EED-02-2022-23

Information: Mokoena Thaba, Tel: (012) 358 5730, E-mail: mokoenat@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Digital, Radio

Bids are also invited for the support, supply and installation of substation multiplexing communication equipment for a three-year period, on an as and when required basis.

Tender no: EED 01-2022-23

Information: Sechaba Modisenyane, Tel: (012) 358 5727, E-mail: sechabam@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Networking, Multiplexing

Provision of ICT desktop support services is also sought for a three-year period.

Compulsory briefing: 5 Jul

Tender no: GICT 01-2022-23

Information: Olivia Matjila, Tel: (012) 358 6018, E-mail: oliviamat@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance

Tshwane is looking for a service provider to provide, operate and maintain the ICT corporate network equipment and the expansion of the existing corporate network for a period of three years.

Tender no: GICT 02-2022-23

Information: Leroy Olivier, Tel: (012) 358 4994, E-mail: leroyo@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Software, Networking

Installation and maintenance of fibre and UTP network points is also required for three years.

Tender no: GICT 03-2022-23

Information: Leroy Olivier, Tel: (012) 358 4994, E-mail: leroyo@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, UTP, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Networking

The city wishes to appoint a panel of service providers to provide it with managed information technology security services for 36 months.

Tender no: GICT 04-2022-23

Information: Thembi Tshangela, Tel: (012) 358 3715, E-mail: thembits@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Security

A service provider is required to manage, operate and maintain a fuel management system for a three-year period.

Tender no: SS 01-2022-23

Information: Karabo Morake, Tel: (012) 358 0843, E-mail: karabomor@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Security

iSimangaliso Wetland Park

The authority wishes to rent two photocopiers for a period of three years.

Tender no: 01/2022

Information: Bids Representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Imaging, Printing

Telephone and Internet services are also sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: 03/2022

Information: Bids Representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.

Cosing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Internet, Services, ISP, Voice

Bids are invited for the procurement of computer software for a period of three years.

Tender no: 02/2022

Information: Bids Representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Software

Alfred Duma Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the lease of multifunction copiers for a period of three years.

Tender no: CS 02/2022

Information: S Massyn, Tel: (036) 637 2231, E-mail: smassyn@alfredduma.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging

The KZN municipality also requires supply of a standard transfer specification (STS) compliant pre-payment electricity online vending and management system for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 17 Jun

Tender no: IATS 2022 2023 07

Information: P Ramsundar, Tel: (036) 637 2231, E-mail: pramsunar@alfredduma.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Vending, Pre-paid, Electricity, Tokens

Transport Education and Training Authority

The authority is looking for a qualified and/or accredited ICT service provider to provide integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP) support and maintenance for TETA’s complete financial management business processes for the period of five years.

Tender no: TETA22/COO/0006/ERP SUPPORT

Information: SCM Procurement Officer, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, ERP

TETA is also requesting proposals from a qualified and/or accredited ICT service provider to provide hosting infrastructure services for its information systems for a period of five years.

Tender no: TETA22/COO/0007/HOSTING SERVICES

Information: SCM Procurement Officer, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Hosting

Phokwane Local Municipality

The Northern Cape region is advertising for an electricity prepaid vending system.

Tender no: PVS/E03/2022

Information: T Mmusi, Tel: (053) 474 9700, E-mail: modisa@phokwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Prepaid, Vending, Electricity

City of Joburg Property Company (SOC) Ltd

The company requests proposals for the appointment of a service provider to supply, install deliver and maintain telecommunication services for a period of three years.

Tender no: POP 07/2022

Information: Supply Chain Management Unit, Tel: (010) 219 9000, E-mail: tenders@jhbproperty.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Support and maintenance

A suitable bidder is sought to supply 54 pre-used high-workload multi-functional printing machines with managed printing services and maintenance solution for a period of three years.

Tender no: POP 06/2022

Information: Supply Chain Management Unit, Tel: (010) 219 9000, E-mail: tenders@jhbproperty.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance

Legal Aid South Africa

The organisation is advertising for a cloud-hosted telephone system for a period of five years.

Tender no: 02/2022

Information: Jonas Skosana, Tel: (011) 877 2000, E-mail: jonass@legal-aid.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Cloud computing, Hosting, Software

Provision of computer hardware is also sought for a period of five years.

Tender no: 04/2022

Information: Kabelo Choeu, Tel: (011) 877 2000, E-mail: KabeloC@legal-aid.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Matatiele Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is calling for the procurement and installation of a traffic management system.

Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-20

Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: ZMatolo@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2022

Tags: Software

South African Civil Aviation Authority

The regulator is advertising for procurement of laptops.

Tender no: SACAA/LAP/00007/2022 - 2023

Information: Sambeso Mbande, Tel: (011) 545 1020, E-mail: mbandes@caa.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

uThukela District Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and installation of an access control system.

Tender no: 10/2022-FAC

Information: S Gcabashe, Tel: (036) 638 5100, E-mail: SGcabashe@uthukela.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Access control, Biometrics

Ekurhuleni Water Care Company

ERWAT is re-advertising its tender for the appointment of a service provider to manage, monitor and report on its ethics hotline for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: ERW202202/TNDR-006

Information: Brenda Matlala, Tel: (011) 929 7000, E-mail: Brenda.Matlala@erwat.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Contact centre, Call centre

Port St Johns Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is re-advertising for the supply and delivery of computers for a period of 18 months when the need arises.

Tender no: RE-PSJLM-CORP-2021/22-18

Information: N Baleni-Gxumisa, Tel: (047) 564 1208, E-mail: nbaleni@psjmunicipality.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing

A service provider is sought for ICT infrastructure upgrade for a period of three years (turnkey project) including building of server rooms.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Jun

Tender no: PSJLM-CORP-2021/22-28

Information: N Baleni-Gxumisa, Tel: (047) 564 1208, E-mail: nbaleni@psjmunicipality.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Servers

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

The broadcaster is advertising for the design, implementation, maintenance and support of its enterprise digital library for a period of 10 years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/50

Information: Mametsi, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Library, Software development, Support and maintenance, Digital

A service provider is sought for the supply, installation, commissioning, training, handover and support of the MCR router replacement for a period of 10 years.

Compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/16

Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

The SABC is looking for the supply and implementation of a travel and expense management system as a once-off project.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 Jun – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/22

Information: Lerato Masango, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2022

Tags: Software

Johannesburg Market

The company is re-advertising for a service provider to install and migrate Active Directory from Microsoft 2008 R2 to Microsoft Server 2019 and migrate Exchange 2010 to Office 365.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Jun

Tender no: IT-OP-007-2021/2022

Information: Joburg Market, Tel: (011) 992 8000, E-mail: tenders@joburgmarket.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software

Johannesburg Water

The organisation is advertising for software maintenance and application support for its SAP - add on (Best) automated vendor reconciliation management system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW IT 80/20R

Information: John Sangweni, Tel: (011) 688 6575, E-mail: john.sangweni@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Applications, Support and maintenance

Department of Health, KwaZulu-Natal

The provincial department is looking for the supply, delivery, implementation, training, support and maintenance of a cloud picture archiving and communication system/radiological information system (PACS/RIS) with voice dictation on a three-year contract.

Tender no: ZNB 5686/2022-H

Information: N Mahlaba, Tel: (033) 815 8363, E-mail: Tenders@kznhealth.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Imaging, Communication, Voice, Support and maintenance

Kwadukuza Municipality

Bids are invited for data cleansing.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Jun

Tender no: MN 32-2022

Information: C Pereira, Tel: (032) 437 5297, E-mail: chimenep@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Data, Data cleansing

Mogale City LocalMunicipality

The Gauteng municipality is advertising for the printing and dispatching, e-mailing, uploading online and SMS of monthly account statements for a period of three years.

Tender no: F (R) 10/2022

Information: Nomvuzo Mmemezi, Tel: (011) 951 2083, E-mail: nomvuso.mmemezi@mogalecity.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed Services, Telecommunications, Printing, Hardware, E-mail, SMS, Internet

Bids are also invited for the appointment of a suitably qualified service provider for the hosting, maintenance and technical support of its website for a period of three years.

Tender no: SMS (CC&CC) 01/2022

Information: Adrian Amod, Tel: (011) 951 2586, E-mail: andrian.amod@mogalecity.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Hosting, Support and maintenance

The city wishes to set up a panel of registered and experienced service providers to provide general forensic investigation services on an as and when required basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: MMM (IA) 03/2022

Information: Khadija Vahed, Tel: (011) 668 0707, E-mail: khadija.vahed@mogalecity.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Forensics, Security, Consulting

Tenders are invited to join a panel of registered and experienced service providers to provide general information and communication technology (ICT) services on an as and when required basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: MM (IA) 02/2022

Information: Khadija Vahed, Tel: (011) 668 0707, E-mail: khadija.vahed@mogalecity.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Managed services, Support and maintenance

Saldanha Bay Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the provision of fraud and corruption hotline services for the period 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

Tender no: SBM 36/21/22

Information: M Hermanus, Tel: (022) 701 7111, E-mail: marius.hermanus@sbm.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Contact centre, Call centre

Polokwane Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is re-advertising for a service provider to supply, install and maintain the access control systems and equipment at its premises on an ad hoc basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: PM06/2021

Information: Phineas Mahlatji, Tel: (015) 023 5642, E-mail: phineasm@polokwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics, Security, Support and maintenance

South African Weather Service

SAWS is advertising for a service provider to provide a backup storage array for the production environment (at head office in Pretoria) and the disaster recovery site (Cape Town).

Tender no: SAWS-290/22

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Backup

Bids are invited for a disaster recovery (DR) storage solution based on VMware software, blade and rack mountable servers with a scalable SAN storage solution.

Tender no: SAWS-287/22

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Software, Servers, Disaster recovery, Storage area network, SAN

National Nuclear Regulator

The regulator wishes to appoint a service provider to provide multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) network and internet services for all its offices for a period of five years.

Tender no: NNRSCM-01-2022

Information: Sanelisiwe Mavundla or Lindiwe Nkosi, Tel: (012) 674 7100, E-mail: Smavundla@nnr.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, MPLS, Internet, ISP, Broadband

Dawid Kruiper Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of biometric readers.

Tender no: TN015-2022

Information: Jean Marais, Tel: (054) 338 7059, E-mail: jean.marais@dkm.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics

Stellenbosch Municipality

A professional service provider is sought to secure services for the development, maintenance and support for the Development Housing Demand Database system and online portal for the department of housing administration, division integrated human settlements and integration to the current housing demand database for the directorate of planning and economic development, for a period until 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BSM 30/22

Information: Rotanda Swartbooi, Tel: (021) 808 8757, E-mail: nona.swartbooi@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance

The Western Cape municipality wishes to procure an integrated risk and internal audit software tool for the period 1 July 2022 until 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BSM 61/22

Information: Faiz Hoosain, Tel: (021) 808 8555, E-mail: faiz.hoosain@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Risk management, Auditing

Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors

IRBA wishes to appoint a service provider to manage its IT function, including rendering IT desktop support and server maintenance services for a period of five years.

Tender no: IRBA002/2022/RFT

Information: Simphiwe Ngcobo, Tel: (010) 496 0600, E-mail: sngcobo@irba.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Outsourcing, Support and maintenance

uMgungundlovu District Municipality

A service provider is sought to provide support and maintenance services of Sage Evolution ERP (Pastel).

Tender no: 08/2022

Information: Linda Ngubane, Tel: (033) 897 6700, E-mail: linda.ngubane@umdm.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

­Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

Supply of school LAN services is sought for the Western Cape Education Department for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFB 2556_2022

Information: Yandiswa Citi, Tel: 040 608 6010, E-mail: yandiswa.citi@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking

SITA wishes to appoint a new Microsoft licence solution provider (LSP) to administer the Microsoft licences enrolment for the sub 150 licences for a period of two years.

Tender no: RFB 2579-2022

Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Sentech Limited

The company wishes to appoint a service provider to provide IT audit services for a period of three years.

Tender no: SENT-003-2022-23

Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4400, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, IT audit

Proposals are also invited for the supply of audio codecs for a period of three years with an optional extension of an additional two years.

Tender no: SENT-005-2022-23

Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4400, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Jun 2022

­Tags: Software, Audio, Codecs

KwaZulu-Natal Community Education and Training College

The college is looking for a suitable service provider to provide ICT equipment, furniture and mobile computer laboratories.

Tender no: KZNCETC 01/2022

Information: Nelisiwe Kumalo, Tel: (031) 305 4363, E-mail: NKumalo@kzn.cetc.edu.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware

A suitable service provider is sought to supply the college with 50 laptops.

Tender no: KZNCETC 03/2022

Information: Nelisiwe Kumalo, Tel: (031) 305 4363, E-mail: NKumalo@kzn.cetc.edu.za.

Closing date: 20 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality

The municipality is also re-advertising for an ICT professional services provider to provide ICT goods and services for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: KMLM2022-019B

Information: T Tlholo, Tel: 078 403 0759, E-mail: tlholot@kmlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services

Department of Social Development

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to render a hosted call centre service at Salvokop, Pretoria Central, for the gender-based violence command centre.

Tender no: SD01/2022

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Call centres, Contact centres, Hosting, Managed services

A service provider is sought for the procurement, implementation, configuration, maintenance and support of an application performance monitoring tool.

Tender no: SD02/2022

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Application, Application performance management, APM, Support and maintenance

The department is also advertising for the procurement, implementation, configuration, maintenance and support of a convergence tool.

Tender no: SD03/2022

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Application, Convergence, Support and maintenance

Central Energy Fund

The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of enterprise architecture and business process management services over a period of 12 months.

Tender no: EAP/05/2022

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Enterprise architecture, BPM, Business process management

Banking Sector Education and Training Authority

A suitably qualified provider is sought to supply, deliver and install a security information and event management solution (SIEM).

Tender no: BS/20222/RFB469

Information: Yolanda Mutheiwana, Tel: (011) 805 9661, E-mail: Yolandam@bankseta.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Security information and event management solution, SIEM

Swellendam Municipality

Bids are invited for the provision of a valuation roll management system for a five-year period.

Tender no: SMT51/21/22

Information: W. Bekker, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: wbekker@swellenmun.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jun 2022

Tags: Software

Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider to provide desktops and laptops including warranty and support for the period of three years.

Tender no: 109/2022/IT/DESKTOPS/RFB

Information: M Ntemane, Tel: (012) 683 1200, E-mail: tenders02@tcta.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Computing, Mobility, Support and maintenance

Central Karoo District Municipality

Proposals are invited for the provision of support and maintenance of the district’s IT equipment and systems for a three-year period.

Tender no: CKDM008 - 2021/2022

Information: Dormenia Swartz or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The metro requires renewal of Trend Micro Antivirus software for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 1i-4501

Information: Technical: Ngibo Mpanza, Tel: (031) 311 1812, E-mail: ngibo.mpanza@durban.gov.za. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security, Antivirus

Bids are invited for the installation and maintenance of eThekwini Municipality traditional fibre infrastructure.

Tender no: 1i-3885

Information: Xolani Sibiya, Tel: (031) 322 9523, Cell: 076 339 2673, E-mail: xolani.sibiya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Broadband, Fibre, Services, Support and maintenance

Provision of Suse Linux, IBM DB2, Virtual Works and technical support is sought for a three-year period.

Tender no: 7i-4505

Information: Technical: Zukiswa Lujabe, Tel: (031) 322 8368; Cell: 073 472 0137. General: Ricky Kamadu, Tel: (031) 311 1437, Cell: 083 440 4201, E-mail: ricky.kamadu@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Open source, Services, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of network cabling for 36 months.

Tender no: 1i-4470

Information: Bulelani Koti, Tel: (031) 322 9528, E-mail: bulelani.koti@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

National Lotteries Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider to provide a digital transformation strategy and roadmap.

Tender no: NLC/2022-08

Information: Njabulo Mavuma, Tel: (012) 432 1302, E-mail: thobile@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Digital, Consulting

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for maintenance of telecommunications facilities.

Tender no: 342S/2021/22

Information: Chris Mtatsi, Tel: (021) 400 9074, E-mail: Chris.Mtatsi@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance

Supply and installation of licences and maintenance of printer management solutions is also sought.

Tender no: 336G/2021/22

Information: Leandro Frantz, Tel: (021) 400 4834, E-mail: Leandro.Frantz@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Software licensing, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, maintenance and OEM support of telecommunications network equipment.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 Jun – Link.

Tender no: 368G/2021/22

Information: Yandisa Sizamo, Tel: (021) 400 6851, E-mail: yandisa.sizamo@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

Support and provisioning are also sought for telecommunications voice systems.

Non-compulsory briefing: 27 Jun – Skype Link.

Tender no: 369S/2021/22

Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail:Abubakr.Saban@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Voice, Telephony, Services, Support and maintenance

The city is also advertising for internet services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 27 Jun – Skype Link.

Tender no: 371S/2021/22

Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail: Abubakr.Saban@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Internet service provider

Centlec SOC LTD

Centlec, a municipal entity distributing electricity in Mangaung and other municipalities, invites suitable service providers to support and maintain the existing online prepayment vending system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFP46/2022

Information: Palesa Makhele, Tel: (051) 412 2753, E-mail: Palesa.makhele@centlec.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity

The entity also invites a panel of ICT service providers with their professional teams to submit their proposals for information and communication, for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFP60/2022

Information: Palesa Makhele, Tel: (051) 412 2753, E-mail: Palesa.makhele@centlec.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware

Eskom

The supply and delivery of two computer servers including three-year subscription is sought at Simmerpan, Germiston and Sunilaws in East London.

Tender no: MWP1384TX

Information: Simon Lamola, Tel: (011) 800 6278, E-mail: Lamolaks@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers

Eskom is advertising for the supply/procurement, installation and configuration of a USSD (unstructured supplementary service data) solution for a period of five years six months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 Jun – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP1428CX

Information: Joosty Skhosana, Tel: (011) 800 6512, E-mail: SkhosaMJ@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, USSD

Proposals are invited for cloud-based e-mail perimeter threat protection, e-mail archiving and e-mail journaling.

Tender no: MWP1325CX

Information: Mbulelo Mncengani, Tel: (011) 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, E-mail, Cloud computing, Security, Archiving

The utility is advertising for the maintenance and support for six iSee Stella licenses for two years duration.

Tender no: MWP1352CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Eskom requires MV90 application and communication device support.

Tender no: MWP1376CX

Information: Motlagae Mokoka, Tel: (011) 800 2165, E-mail: mokokam@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Support and maintenance

Data governance and management is required for a duration of six months.

Tender no: MWP1363CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Support and maintenance

King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is re-advertising for the supply, installation and management of a pre-payment electricity vending system for three years.

Tender no: 009/2021/22

Information: X. Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4374, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity

Council for Geoscience

A service provider is sought to upgrade, support and maintain all of the council’s regional server infrastructure for a period of three years.

Tender no: CGS-2022-004A

Information: Asanda Nase, Tel: (012) 841 1537, E-mail: anase@geoscience.org.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Server, Support and maintenance

Airports Company of South Africa

Bids are invited for the provision of AMS Suite solution for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: COR6868/2022/RFP

Information: Potso Makgatho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Software

ACSA is looking for automated border control (ABC) e-gates and single-tokens for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: COR6871/2022/RFP

Information: Potso Makgatho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Tokens, Automation

Request for information

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited

The IDC is planning to design, develop, implement a new set of rating and pricing methodologies for both SME/MM and Project Finance portfolios (loans, equity, mezzanine finance and guarantees). The tools will be used to rate and price new credit applications as well as in the monitoring of the existing portfolio. The proposed methodologies should be IDC specific models incorporating internal data and take into account the developmental mandate of the institution. The models should be incorporated in a web-based solution that can be accessed within the organisation’s VPN, and easily maintained within the IDC.

Tender no: RFI22/06/22

Information: Terence Manzini, Tel: (011) 269 3565, E-mail: terencem@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Software development

South African Revenue Service

EPMO project and portfolio management system is sought.

Tender no: RFI04-2022

Information: Tender Office, Tel: (012) 422 4078, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Project management, PMO, EPMO, Portfolio management

Department of Education and SportDevelopment, North West

The department is looking for information on available broadband in the province for schools.

Tender no: RFI 01/22NW/EDU/GICTM

Information: Solly Monye, Tel: (018) 389 8015, E-mail: smonye@nwpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Broadband, Internet

State Information Technology Agency

The agency is requesting information on backup products.

Tender no: RFQ 2585_2022

Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Back-up