Woody Young Appointed President of Solidigm

Global memory storage company Solidigm has named Woody Young, a current member of its Board of Directors, company President. In this role, Mr. Young will direct the finance, strategy, corporate development, human resources, legal, and IT functions. He will also lead the search for Solidigm's incoming CEO, in conjunction with the company’s Board Chairman Jung-ho Park.

Before joining Solidigm, Mr. Young had a 30+ year career in investment banking. Most recently, he served as the Chairman of Mergers and Acquisitions at Perella Weinberg Partners, in addition to leading the firm's large cap telecom and media advisory business. Mr. Young previously worked at Lazard, Lehman Brothers, First Boston, and Bain & Company. He also served as a White House Fellow and special assistant to the Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Treasury from 1991-1992. Mr. Young is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Mr. Young received an AB degree from Brown University and a Masters in International Relations from Cambridge University. He is a graduate of the Yale School of Management.

"Woody brings strong leadership and business acumen to his role as President of Solidigm," said Noh-Jung Kwak, Solidigm Acting CEO, and President and Co-CEO of SK hynix." We are excited to have Woody join the Solidigm management team. His ability to develop our strategy, expand our senior leadership team, and assist in establishing a strong business and operational framework will be critical to achieving our goal of being #1 in the NAND market.”

"As a Board member, I have worked closely with Solidigm's senior leadership team for nearly a year and have great respect for their dedication and vision,” said Mr. Young. "I am delighted to commit my broad corporate experience, industry relationships, and regulatory expertise to Solidigm’s bright future. I am dedicated to strengthening our team’s culture and to collaborating closely with SK hynix to move with greater agility in delivering unmatched products and solutions for our customers and partners.”