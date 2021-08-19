ICT tenders: Eskom makes a comeback

South Africa's embattled power utility, Eskom, has had a busy year when it comes to ICT procurement. Whether the state-owned entity's sudden high profile appearance is due to a renewed interest in technology or a historical preference not to advertise requirements in government's National Tender Bulletin is hard to say, as the organisation has recently launched a new site for its tenders which only extends back to May 2021.

Whatever the reason, Eskom has come to be one of the biggest advertisers for ICT this year, sometimes posting in excess of 10 invitations a week. This activity saw a drop off in July which extended into August with offered tenders down to as low as one in the beginning of the month.

This week, however, the utility is back with a bang as it advertises six tenders and a single request for information. Of the opportunities on offer it is the latter that could turn out to be most interesting. In the tender documentation Eskom admits that its current billing system contains “outdated, inaccurate and aged data for a large percentage of the customer base”. What's more, the telephone data is in “a mess” with some customers having as many as +10 phone numbers against their names, whereas other data fields are simply blank.

Sticking with matters of electricity, several local municipalities are trying to sort out their pre-paid systems as the current token identifier (TID) system will run out of numbers by November 2024. At this point, it is understood that existing pre-paid metres will simply stop accepting tokens. The necessary TID roll-over requires intervention at multiple levels including manufacturers, utilities, vendors, sub-vendors and of course at individual meters.

As for the rest of issue, tender numbers continue to rise with the services sector recording a jump in interest from 37 last week to 48. Software demand continues to lead, however, with 59 notices; followed by hardware with 33 requests; and telecommunications remaining stable with 10 tenders on offer.

New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

SITA invites bids for the supply of Juniper equipment, installation, support and maintenance for the SAPS Shortfall Project.

Tender no: RFB 943

Information: Lekoetsi Makwela, Tel: (012) 482 3010, E-mail: Lekoetsi.Makwela@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Networking

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment requires renewal, upgrade, and purchase of new firewall appliances for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 902

Information: Andisiwe Kunaka, Tel: (012) 482 3293, E-mail: andisiwe.kunaka@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security

The Government Communication and Information System requires Nintex Form Standard Perpetual license (once off), and three year’s annual software assurance for Nintex Forms and Workflow Standard for three servers.

Tender no: RFB 884

Information: Thembeka Mdwara, Tel: (012) 482 2780, E-mail: Thembeka.Mdwara@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Provision of maintenance and technical support is sought for the STRLab system for the South African Police Service for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: RFB 940

Information: Lekoetsi Makwela, Tel: (012) 482 3010, E-mail: Lekoetsi.Makwela@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

SITA also wishes to source license renewal of Fortigate licenses for a period of two years for the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal.

Tender no: RFB 926

Information: Athini Ndungane, Tel: (021) 442 8531, E-mail: Athini.Ndungane@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security

Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority

The authority requires procurement of 24 laptops, accessories and warranty services.

Tender no: RFQ: 81/2021/EWSS/LAPTOPS/RFQ

Information: Itumeleng Mosalakgotla, Tel: (012) 683 1281, E-mail: tenders05@tcta.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Computing, Support and maintenance, Mobility

Saldanha Bay Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is looking for a service provider to conduct data management, revenue protection and token identifier roll-over for the period 01 November 2021 to 30 June 2024.

Compulsory information session: 20 Aug

Tender no: SBM 02/21/22

Information: C Du Preez, Tel: (022) 701 7123, E-mail: cassie.dupreez@sbm.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Data management, Token identifier

The municipality also requires supply, installation and management of a STS-compliant prepayment electricity vending, data management, revenue protection and token identifier roll-over system for the period 01 July 2022 to 30 June 2027.

Compulsory information session: 20 Aug

Tender no: SBM 03/21/22

Information: C Du Preez, Tel: (022) 701 7123, E-mail: cassie.dupreez@sbm.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Data management, Token identifier

Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority

PSIRA wishes to appoint a service provider to develop, implement and maintain the Sage Pastel Evolution system (advanced procurement module and asset management module) for a period of 18 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 Aug – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: ADM/2021/091

Information: Thabo Tshounyane, Tel: (012) 003 0487, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Procurement, Asset management

Northlink TVET College

The Western Cape institution requires the supply of 400 laptops via an operational lease agreement.

Tender no: PUR 802/46

Information: Stephen Preston, Tel: (011) 545 0961, E-mail: Stephen.Preston@purcosa.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for various computer hardware spares.

Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP012/21.22/CAATS PROJECT

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Cell: 082 875 4809, E-mail: NokuthulaSa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Agrément South Africa

The organisation wishes to appoint a suitable service provider for the provision of an electronic board pack solution.

Tender no: ASA 02/2021

Information: Daniel Mamaregane, Tel: (012) 841 2735, E-mail: dmamaregane@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Software

Provision of a digital conferencing platform and related services is also sought.

Tender no: ASA 05/07/2021

Information: Daniel Mamaregane, Tel: (012) 841 2735, E-mail: dmamaregane@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Video conferencing, Services

South African Revenue Service

Bids are invited for the procurement and support of the PADS4 video and digital signage solution (smart displays) for 34 SARS branches.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 Aug – Webex (Meeting ID number 2378 491 0791 and meeting password Fhjdx99HeF7).

Tender no: RFP 15/2021

Information: SARS Tender Office, Tel: (081) 037 9162, E-mail: tenderofffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Digital, Video, Digital signage

National Treasury

National Treasury is looking for a service provider to migrate the provincial budget analysis reporting tool (excel based models) to an integrated web based applications for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: NT016-2021

Information: Regard Lemmer or Rammusi Tsoai, Tel: (012) 315 5821, E-mail: Regard.Lemmer@Treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Reporting, Internet, Cloud computing

Overberg Water

A professional service provider is sought for the provision of IT support services at Overberg Water Board for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: RFP OW-024/2021/22

Information: Nicholus Lehutso, Tel: (021) 851 2155, E-mail: nlehutso@overbergwater.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance

NamaKwa District Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is looking for a service provider to review, analyse and update the rural roads asset management system.

Tender no: 10/2021

Information: Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Software, Software development

Msinga Local Municipality

The local municipality requires printing services.

Tender no: MS/2021/2022/037/951/C

Information: Thobani Thomas, Tel: (033) 493 8031, E-mail: thobani.buthelezi@umsinga.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Printing

The lease of printing and photocopy machines is also sought.

Tender no: MS/2021/2022/036/951/C

Information: Thobani Thomas, Tel: (033) 493 8031, E-mail: thobani.buthelezi@umsinga.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Imaging

Inkomati Catchment Management Agency

The agency is looking for a service provider for the delivery, installation and configuration of VMWare vSAN VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure and installation of new network switches compatible with the solution and provision of Microsoft Datacentre core-based, Windows Server CALS licences.

Tender no: IUCMA/007/NETWORK/2021-Re-Advert

Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo or L Skhosana, Tel: (013) 753 9000, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Server, Networking, Software licensing

Sekhukhune District Municipality

The Limpopo municipality requires a service provider/s for back-end and front-end solutions for a period of three years.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-08/2021/2022

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2021

Tags: Software

Supply and delivery of 40 digital signature pads is also sought.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-09/2021/2022

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Digital, Digital signature, Digital signature pads

Department of Public Works and Infrastructure

Port Elizabeth: The national Department of Public Works and Infrastructure wishes to procure 49 notebooks.

Tender no: PECL07/2021

Information: Peter Blouw, Tel: (041) 408 2076, E-mail: peter.blouw@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Department of Social Development

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider to develop and implement data warehouse and business intelligence solutions.

Tender no: SD09/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Data warehousing, Business intelligence

Alfred Duma Local Municipality

The KZN municipality invites bids for the installation, supply, maintenance and repairs to the bio-matrix system for a period of three years.

Tender no: PS 05/2021

Information: M Abdool, Tel: (036) 631 1777, E-mail: mabdool@alfredduma.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Biometrics

Armscor

Armscor also requires procurement of EOL laptops and desktops.

Tender no: EICT/2021/08

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

NamaKwa District Municipality

Bids are invited for the review, analyse and update of the rural roads asset management system (RRAMS).

Tender no: 10/2021

Information: Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software development

Department of Human Settlements

Terms of reference are sought to request for the appointment of a service provider to improve efficiency through business process management (BPM) in the national department for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: VA49/711

Information: Mbulelo Camagu, Tel: (012) 444 9240, E-mail: mbulelo.camagu@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Business process management, BPM

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

Bids are invited for the appointment of a service provider to design, supply and install an electronic surveillance and access control system including support, repair and maintenance service of the same system for a period of 36 months at the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy Polokwane (Landros Mare building) and Witbank (old ABSA building) regional offices.

Compulsory briefing: 24 Aug – Polokwane, 25 Aug – Emalahleni.

Tender no: DMRE/007/2021/22

Information: Lucia Nkhethoa, Tel: (012) 444 3778, E-mail: Lucia.Nkhethoa@dmre.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Access control, Security, Biometrics, Electronic surveillance

King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is looking for a service provider for the supply, installation and management of a pre-payment electricity vending system for three years.

Tender no: SCM:009/2021/22

Information: Ms Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4427, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Pre-payment, Electricity vending

Supply, installation, maintenance and training on a revenue management and debt collection system is also sought for three years.

Tender no: SCM:010/2021/22

Information: Ms Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4427, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Revenue management, Debt collection

Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider to conduct a data migration audit/ verification.

Tender no: RFQ/MICT/40/2021

Information: RFQ queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: rfqs@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Data

Mossel Bay Municipality

Supply and installation of a vehicle tracking and management system is sought.

Tender no: TDR222/2021/2022

Information: Dawie Zwiegelaar, Tel: (044) 606 5275, E-mail: dzwiegelaar@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Vehicle management

National Research Foundation

Provision of wireless access points and VSAT equipment is sought for farmhouses in the Karoo Astronomy advantage areas, for a period of three years.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SAGA/20/2021-22

Information: Anwuli Okecha, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: anwuli@ska.ac.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Networking

The NRF is re-advertising its wish to appoint a contractor to design and increase capacity of the long-haul fibre from the existing fibre link in Carnarvon point-of-present (POP) to SKA site in Northern Cape and provide fibre drop-offs to new sites.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Aug - Link

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SNET/07/2021-22

Information: Sipho Ngunyule, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: sngunyule@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre

South African National Space Agency

A service provider is sought to supply SANSA with a multi mission satellite data processing system.

Tender no: EO/011/07/2021

Information: Azola Nodali, Tel: (012) 844 0428, E-mail: eo-scm@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Software

National Home Builders Registration Council

The council is looking for a suitable service provider for the supply, installation and support of a multi-media streaming solution for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 Aug – Link.

Tender no: NHBRC 12/2021

Information: Paballo Relela or Bernard Kekana, Tel: (011) 317 0144, E-mail: Tenders@nhbrc.org.za.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Multi-media, Streaming

The NHBRC is also requesting proposals for the appointment of a suitable service provider to render project management for digital services for a period of two years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 Aug – Link.

Tender no: NHBRC 13/2021

Information: Paballo Relela or Bernard Kekana, Tel: (011) 317 0114, E-mail: Tenders@nhbrc.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Digital, Consulting, Project management

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The Office of the Valuer General requires a service provider to provide enterprise risk management services for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 26 Aug – via Microsoft Teams

Tender no: OVG (08) 2021/22

Information: Buti Matjila, Cell: 082 385 4570, E-mail: Buti.Matjila@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting

Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority

The Authority wishes to appoint an accredited SAGE 300 People service provider.

Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0024

Information: Dawn, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: tenders@wrset.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services

Mnquma Local Municipality

Supply and installation of network points is required for satellite offices.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/25/20-21

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking

The municipality is also calling for installation of a fleet management system for a period of three years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/98/20-21

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Fleet management

Kouga Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of fixed LED display screens for brand visibility, advertising and marketing.

Tender no: 157/2021

Information: N. Makupula, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: nmakupula@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware

Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration

The CCMA requires supply and provisioning (deployment, configuration, support and maintenance) of Oracle database appliances and Oracle technical support services renewal.

Tender no: CCMA/2020/21(B)-ICT

Information: Ephraim Mathiba, Tel: (011) 377 6971, E-mail: Tenderenquiries@ccma.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Provincial Treasury, Mpumalanga

The province is advertising for a panel of service providers to supply asset bar-coding and scanning equipment inclusive of training and related items to various Mpumalanga provincial government departments, for a period of three years.

Tender no: MPPT007/21/01

Information: A Vermeulen, Tel: (013) 766 8706, E-mail: avermeulen@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Barcode, Asset management,Services, Training

The treasury is also in need of the supply, implementation, maintenance and support a backup solution for the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison.

Tender no: SS/067/21/ MP

Information: NS Nkosi, Tel: (013) 766 4076, E-mail: ntokozon@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Security, Back-up

National Energy Regulator of South Africa

A bidder is sought to supply, install and maintain a fibre connection into the building, provide a gateway to bridge the gap between the current PABX and fibre optic cable as well as the provision of the voice-over internet protocol services to NERSA telephone system for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: NERSA/2122/FAD/OFC/BID012

Information: SCM, Tel: (012) 401 4082, E-mail: SCM@nersa.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Fibre Optic, Internet, Telephony, VoIP

Ports Regulator of South Africa

The regulator is advertising for professional consultancy services to develop a knowledge management system (KMS) by which organisational knowledge, learnings and processes can be captured, codified, shared and used to enhance the outputs of the organisation.

Tender no: PRSA004-2021: RFP-002-Knowledge Management System

Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 365 7800, E-mail: tenders@portsregulator.org.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Knowledge management

Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is offering a three year rent-to-own contract for red light/stop/speed cameras, handheld scanning devices and license plate recognition system with a fully functional back office to manage all traffic related infringements and offences at no capital cost to council.

Compulsory briefing: 1 Sep

Tender no: EMLM 05/2022

Information: Collin Coetzee, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: ccoetzee@emlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software

The municipality is also advertising for the supply and installation of license plate recognition cameras and CCTV surveillance monitoring systems on a 36 month full maintenance lease agreement with a fully functional back office and security cleared personnel.

Compulsory briefing: 1 Sep

Tender no: EMLM 06/2022

Information: Collin Coetzee, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: ccoetzee@emlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator

The organisation requires ICT Checkpoint Firewall.

Tender no: OPFA/ICT/042021

Information: Magadi Tshitannye, Tel: (012) 748 4048, E-mail: tenders@pfa.org.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security

Transnet SOC Ltd

The supply, installation, configuration, and migration of a replacement of the NMS server hardware and SevOne standard annual maintenance renewal for PAS with 7500 Objects is sought,

Tender no: SAZ 4023/2021

Information: Mandisa Liwani, Tel: (021) 940 1840, E-mail: mandisa.liwani@transnet.net.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance, Servers, Networking

South African Tourism

Proposals are invited for a short-term rental data provider.

Tender no: RFQ/01/IA/21

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3021, E-mail: leratos@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 25 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Data

Quotations are also requested for ICT audits.

Tender no: RFQ/04/IA/21

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3021, E-mail: leratos@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, ICT audit, Auditing

Rand West Local Municipality

The municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for online and real time prepaid electricity vending, revenue protection, ICT back-end, metering and credit control management for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RWCLM-2/001/2021/2022

Information: Henk Botha, Tel: (011) 411 0097, E-mail: henk.botha@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services

An accredited service provider is sought for the licensing and technical support of the EPMS system for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RWCLM-8/001/2021/2022

Information: Keletsamaile Mkhehlane, Tel: (011) 411 0200, E-mail: keletsamaile.mkhehlane@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance, EPMS

Matzikama Municipality

A service provider is sought for the provision of traffic law enforcement equipment, back-office systems and related services for a period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: T4/2021-2022

Information: Esau Everts, Tel: (027) 201 3439, E-mail: esaue@matzikama.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

National Institute for The Humanities and Social Sciences

The institute is advertising for provision of a virtual doctoral school system: web and mobile app.

Tender no: NIHSS/VDSS-01/2021

Information: Pawl Moyane, Tel: (011) 480 2342, E-mail: tenders@nihss.ac.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Mobility, Applications, Internet, Training and eLearning

Mamusa Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of laptops.

Tender no: SCMMAM22-04

Information: S Sirwe, Tel: (081) 090 3590, E-mail: sirwes@mamusa.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Garden Route District Local Municipality

The municipality requires renewal of Adobe subscription licenses and supply of new subscription licenses for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: IGRDM/02/21-22

Information: Morne Stevens, Tel: (044) 803 1441, E-mail: mstevens@gardenroute.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

National Student Financial Aid Scheme

Supply and delivery of two back-up devices with support and maintenance is sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: SCMN016/2021

Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za. Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Back-up

The Innovation Hub Management Centre

The centre invites bids for the supply, installation and configuration of a hosted voice telecommunication systems services with maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Aug – Link.

Tender no: TIHMC/2021/01

Information: Fulufhelo Ravele, Tel: (012) 844 0074, E-mail: scm@theinnovationhub.com.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Hosting, Services, Telecommunications, Voice, Telephony, Support and maintenance

Eskom

The company is re-issuing its request for the provision of the supply, install, test and commission of an access control system according to specifications at each substation, namely Sterrekus substation and Kappa substation in the Eskom Western Cape transmission grid.

Tender no: E/ZM3863 – LD(R)

Information: Zodwa Mwadira, Tel: (021) 980 3691, E-mail: Mwadirz@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics, Security

Eskom also invites bids for the installation, testing and commissioning of enterprise endpoint security solution including maintenance and support.

Tender no: CORP 5450

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance

RedHat annual subscriptions are also sought for a duration of four years.

Tender no: CORP 5525

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Open source

The utility is also looking for a subscription-based on-premise software tool for Tx (transmission) and Gx (generation) energy planning for critical operations.

Tender no: CORP 5480

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Software-as-a-service

Bids are invited for hosting in a vendor neutral data centre for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 Aug

Tender no: CORP 5426R

Information: Thomas Manaka, Tel: (011) 800 5471, E-mail: manakamt@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hosting, Data centre

Provision of technical support is sought for servers, storage and backups for Eskom-owned infrastructure.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 Aug – via Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: CORP 5527

Information: Wendy Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Servers, Storage, Hardware, Back-up, Support and maintenance

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a XBRL taxonomy development, maintenance and training service provider.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 07/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

The commission also wishes to appoint an ICT service provider to provide a privilege access management solution (PAM) - installation, implementation, maintenance and support services.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 08/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance, Privilege access management

An ICT services provider is sought to provide installation, configuration, support and maintenance of a next generation firewall solution.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 09/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Firewall

Water Research Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of fraud hotline services for a period of five years.

Tender no: WRC006-2021/22

Information: Nhlanhla Baloyi, Tel: (012) 761 9300, E-mail: tenders@wrc.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Contact centres, Call centres

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

Quotations are requested for servicing, maintaining and calibration of telecomms equipment/tools as and when required.

Tender no: KZN/RAIL/07/2021/005/Q-1

Information: Sphamandla Zondi, Tel: (031) 813 0082, E-mail: sphamandla.zondi@prasa.com.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Hardware, Support and maintenance

Greater Taung Local Municipality

The North West municipality is re-advertising for provision for automation of municipal records and archiving system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: GTLM/MM05/2020/2021

Information: L Thotse, Tel: (053) 994 9447, E-mail: thotsel@gtlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Archiving

GTLM is also re-advertising for the implementation of public Wi-Fi for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: GTLM/MM06/2020/2021

Information: L Thotse, Tel: (053) 994 9447, E-mail: thotsel@gtlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, WiFi, Telecommunications

National Prosecuting Authority

Bids are invited to participate in a panel of digital forensic services to the NPA for a period of three years.

Tender no: NPA 06- 21/22

Information: Halala Nsibande, Tel: (012) 845 6255, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Forensics, Digital, Security

Development Bank of Southern Africa

DBSA is looking for a professional service provider for the provision of technical advisory services to National Treasury’s Intergovernmental Relations branch for the Cities Support Programme to enable streamlined online reporting by eight metropolitan municipalities , local government monitoring, evaluation and reporting specialist.

Tender no: RFP201/2021

Information: Tebogo Saudi, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: TebogoSCM@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Internet, Cloud computing

Human Sciences Research Council

The HSRC wishes to appoint a service provider for provision of business innovation survey for a period of two years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 Aug – Link.

Tender no: HSRC/06/2021/22

Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2362, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 10 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Innovation, Research and analysis

Nkangala District Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality is setting up a panel of specialised service providers to undertake various forensic investigations for three (3) years (re-advert).

Tender no: Not provided

Information: A Twala, Tel: (013) 249 2168, E-mail: twalaad@nkangaladm.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Security, Forensics

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

ICASA is looking for a service provider to supply, install, and commission a radio frequency monitoring system in the Karoo Central Astronomy Advantage areas on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, preferential procurement regulation: 2017.

Tender no: ICASA 49/2021

Information: Bid Administration, Tel: (012) 568 3810, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Software

A suitable service provider is sought to administer a 360 degree online assessment annually for ICASA for a period of three years on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2017.

Tender no: ICASA 34/2021

Information: Bid Administration, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, HR

Majuba TVET College

The college is calling for bids for the supply, delivery and installation in working order of access control security measures at the Majuba Technology Campus, Nkosi Albert Luthuli Road, Section 5, Madadeni, 2951.

Tender no: MTC 19/02 C

Information: Leizle Landsberg, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: leizle.landsberg@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics, Security

National Consumer Tribunal

The tribunal requires provision of Microsoft Teams voice services.

Tender no: NCT-4/3/2/40

Information: Malikah Groenewald, Tel: (010) 006 0520, E-mail: mgroenewald@thenct.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Conferencing, Video Conferencing, Voice

South African Diamond and Precious Metals Regulator

SADPMR is advertising for the provision of web hosting services for the period of three years.

Tender no: NCT-4/3/2/40

Information: Malikah Groenewald, Tel: (010) 006 0520, E-mail: mgroenewald@thenct.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Internet, Hosting

Request for information

Broadband Infraco SOC

Pricing is required for commonly used network cards and modules within the Broadband Infraco network.

Tender no: RF18846

Information: Zanele Sibiya, Tel: (011) 235 1616, E-mail: Zanele.Sibiya@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications

Eskom

The company invites information on customer data enrichment.

Tender no: E/SR3902LD (R)

Information: Safeeyah Richards, Tel: (021) 980 3370, E-mail: Dhansas@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Data

Cancellations

Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority

Provision for implementation, support and maintenance of an e-learning solution for a period of five years.

Tender no: MICT/SETA/E-LEARNING/003/2020

Results

Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Mpumalanga

Maintain, repair, deploy the computerised learners licence system and related equipment at Mpumalanga DLTCs.

Tender no: SS/064/19/MP

Successful bidder: Not disclosed

Value: Not disclosed

National Film and Video Foundation of South Africa

The appointment of a service provider for internet line upgrade, provision of a PABX system and support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFT 02 2021-2022

Successful bidder: Not disclosed

Value: Not disclosed

South African National Space Agency

Provision of statutory financial statement software.

Tender no: CO/065/02/2021

Successful bidders:

–Ducharme Asset Management and Accounting (Pty) Ltd

–Pixykorner

–Red Switch Marketing

Value: Not disclosed

State Information Technology Agency

Request to source the renewal of Sophos Endpoint Protection and Device Encryption modules software licenses for KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2424-2020

Successful bidder: Not disclosed

Value: Not disclosed