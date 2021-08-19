ICT tenders: Eskom makes a comeback
South Africa's embattled power utility, Eskom, has had a busy year when it comes to ICT procurement. Whether the state-owned entity's sudden high profile appearance is due to a renewed interest in technology or a historical preference not to advertise requirements in government's National Tender Bulletin is hard to say, as the organisation has recently launched a new site for its tenders which only extends back to May 2021.
Whatever the reason, Eskom has come to be one of the biggest advertisers for ICT this year, sometimes posting in excess of 10 invitations a week. This activity saw a drop off in July which extended into August with offered tenders down to as low as one in the beginning of the month.
This week, however, the utility is back with a bang as it advertises six tenders and a single request for information. Of the opportunities on offer it is the latter that could turn out to be most interesting. In the tender documentation Eskom admits that its current billing system contains “outdated, inaccurate and aged data for a large percentage of the customer base”. What's more, the telephone data is in “a mess” with some customers having as many as +10 phone numbers against their names, whereas other data fields are simply blank.
Sticking with matters of electricity, several local municipalities are trying to sort out their pre-paid systems as the current token identifier (TID) system will run out of numbers by November 2024. At this point, it is understood that existing pre-paid metres will simply stop accepting tokens. The necessary TID roll-over requires intervention at multiple levels including manufacturers, utilities, vendors, sub-vendors and of course at individual meters.
As for the rest of issue, tender numbers continue to rise with the services sector recording a jump in interest from 37 last week to 48. Software demand continues to lead, however, with 59 notices; followed by hardware with 33 requests; and telecommunications remaining stable with 10 tenders on offer.
New tenders
State Information Technology Agency
SITA invites bids for the supply of Juniper equipment, installation, support and maintenance for the SAPS Shortfall Project.
Tender no: RFB 943
Information: Lekoetsi Makwela, Tel: (012) 482 3010, E-mail: Lekoetsi.Makwela@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Networking
The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment requires renewal, upgrade, and purchase of new firewall appliances for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 902
Information: Andisiwe Kunaka, Tel: (012) 482 3293, E-mail: andisiwe.kunaka@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 23 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Security
The Government Communication and Information System requires Nintex Form Standard Perpetual license (once off), and three year’s annual software assurance for Nintex Forms and Workflow Standard for three servers.
Tender no: RFB 884
Information: Thembeka Mdwara, Tel: (012) 482 2780, E-mail: Thembeka.Mdwara@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 24 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Provision of maintenance and technical support is sought for the STRLab system for the South African Police Service for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: RFB 940
Information: Lekoetsi Makwela, Tel: (012) 482 3010, E-mail: Lekoetsi.Makwela@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
SITA also wishes to source license renewal of Fortigate licenses for a period of two years for the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal.
Tender no: RFB 926
Information: Athini Ndungane, Tel: (021) 442 8531, E-mail: Athini.Ndungane@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 23 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security
Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority
The authority requires procurement of 24 laptops, accessories and warranty services.
Tender no: RFQ: 81/2021/EWSS/LAPTOPS/RFQ
Information: Itumeleng Mosalakgotla, Tel: (012) 683 1281, E-mail: tenders05@tcta.co.za.
Closing date: 23 Aug 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Computing, Support and maintenance, Mobility
Saldanha Bay Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is looking for a service provider to conduct data management, revenue protection and token identifier roll-over for the period 01 November 2021 to 30 June 2024.
Compulsory information session: 20 Aug
Tender no: SBM 02/21/22
Information: C Du Preez, Tel: (022) 701 7123, E-mail: cassie.dupreez@sbm.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Data management, Token identifier
The municipality also requires supply, installation and management of a STS-compliant prepayment electricity vending, data management, revenue protection and token identifier roll-over system for the period 01 July 2022 to 30 June 2027.
Compulsory information session: 20 Aug
Tender no: SBM 03/21/22
Information: C Du Preez, Tel: (022) 701 7123, E-mail: cassie.dupreez@sbm.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Data management, Token identifier
Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority
PSIRA wishes to appoint a service provider to develop, implement and maintain the Sage Pastel Evolution system (advanced procurement module and asset management module) for a period of 18 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 20 Aug – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: ADM/2021/091
Information: Thabo Tshounyane, Tel: (012) 003 0487, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.
Closing date: 27 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Procurement, Asset management
Northlink TVET College
The Western Cape institution requires the supply of 400 laptops via an operational lease agreement.
Tender no: PUR 802/46
Information: Stephen Preston, Tel: (011) 545 0961, E-mail: Stephen.Preston@purcosa.co.za.
Closing date: 23 Aug 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing
Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited
ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for various computer hardware spares.
Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP012/21.22/CAATS PROJECT
Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Cell: 082 875 4809, E-mail: NokuthulaSa@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing
Agrément South Africa
The organisation wishes to appoint a suitable service provider for the provision of an electronic board pack solution.
Tender no: ASA 02/2021
Information: Daniel Mamaregane, Tel: (012) 841 2735, E-mail: dmamaregane@agrement.co.za.
Closing date: 3 Sep 2021
Tags: Software
Provision of a digital conferencing platform and related services is also sought.
Tender no: ASA 05/07/2021
Information: Daniel Mamaregane, Tel: (012) 841 2735, E-mail: dmamaregane@agrement.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Video conferencing, Services
South African Revenue Service
Bids are invited for the procurement and support of the PADS4 video and digital signage solution (smart displays) for 34 SARS branches.
Non-compulsory briefing: 23 Aug – Webex (Meeting ID number 2378 491 0791 and meeting password Fhjdx99HeF7).
Tender no: RFP 15/2021
Information: SARS Tender Office, Tel: (081) 037 9162, E-mail: tenderofffice@sars.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Digital, Video, Digital signage
National Treasury
National Treasury is looking for a service provider to migrate the provincial budget analysis reporting tool (excel based models) to an integrated web based applications for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: NT016-2021
Information: Regard Lemmer or Rammusi Tsoai, Tel: (012) 315 5821, E-mail: Regard.Lemmer@Treasury.gov.za.
Closing date: 31 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Reporting, Internet, Cloud computing
Overberg Water
A professional service provider is sought for the provision of IT support services at Overberg Water Board for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: RFP OW-024/2021/22
Information: Nicholus Lehutso, Tel: (021) 851 2155, E-mail: nlehutso@overbergwater.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Support and maintenance
NamaKwa District Municipality
The Northern Cape municipality is looking for a service provider to review, analyse and update the rural roads asset management system.
Tender no: 10/2021
Information: Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.
Closing date: 24 Aug 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Software, Software development
Msinga Local Municipality
The local municipality requires printing services.
Tender no: MS/2021/2022/037/951/C
Information: Thobani Thomas, Tel: (033) 493 8031, E-mail: thobani.buthelezi@umsinga.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 Aug 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Printing
The lease of printing and photocopy machines is also sought.
Tender no: MS/2021/2022/036/951/C
Information: Thobani Thomas, Tel: (033) 493 8031, E-mail: thobani.buthelezi@umsinga.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 Aug 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Imaging
Inkomati Catchment Management Agency
The agency is looking for a service provider for the delivery, installation and configuration of VMWare vSAN VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure and installation of new network switches compatible with the solution and provision of Microsoft Datacentre core-based, Windows Server CALS licences.
Tender no: IUCMA/007/NETWORK/2021-Re-Advert
Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo or L Skhosana, Tel: (013) 753 9000, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.
Closing date: 31 Aug 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Server, Networking, Software licensing
Sekhukhune District Municipality
The Limpopo municipality requires a service provider/s for back-end and front-end solutions for a period of three years.
Tender no: SK8/3/1-08/2021/2022
Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2021
Tags: Software
Supply and delivery of 40 digital signature pads is also sought.
Tender no: SK8/3/1-09/2021/2022
Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Digital, Digital signature, Digital signature pads
Department of Public Works and Infrastructure
Port Elizabeth: The national Department of Public Works and Infrastructure wishes to procure 49 notebooks.
Tender no: PECL07/2021
Information: Peter Blouw, Tel: (041) 408 2076, E-mail: peter.blouw@dpw.gov.za.
Closing date: 31 Aug 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Department of Social Development
Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider to develop and implement data warehouse and business intelligence solutions.
Tender no: SD09/2021
Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Data warehousing, Business intelligence
Alfred Duma Local Municipality
The KZN municipality invites bids for the installation, supply, maintenance and repairs to the bio-matrix system for a period of three years.
Tender no: PS 05/2021
Information: M Abdool, Tel: (036) 631 1777, E-mail: mabdool@alfredduma.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Biometrics
Armscor
Armscor also requires procurement of EOL laptops and desktops.
Tender no: EICT/2021/08
Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.
Closing date: 24 Aug 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
NamaKwa District Municipality
Bids are invited for the review, analyse and update of the rural roads asset management system (RRAMS).
Tender no: 10/2021
Information: Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software development
Department of Human Settlements
Terms of reference are sought to request for the appointment of a service provider to improve efficiency through business process management (BPM) in the national department for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: VA49/711
Information: Mbulelo Camagu, Tel: (012) 444 9240, E-mail: mbulelo.camagu@dhs.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Business process management, BPM
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
Bids are invited for the appointment of a service provider to design, supply and install an electronic surveillance and access control system including support, repair and maintenance service of the same system for a period of 36 months at the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy Polokwane (Landros Mare building) and Witbank (old ABSA building) regional offices.
Compulsory briefing: 24 Aug – Polokwane, 25 Aug – Emalahleni.
Tender no: DMRE/007/2021/22
Information: Lucia Nkhethoa, Tel: (012) 444 3778, E-mail: Lucia.Nkhethoa@dmre.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Access control, Security, Biometrics, Electronic surveillance
King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality is looking for a service provider for the supply, installation and management of a pre-payment electricity vending system for three years.
Tender no: SCM:009/2021/22
Information: Ms Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4427, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.
Closing date: 16 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Pre-payment, Electricity vending
Supply, installation, maintenance and training on a revenue management and debt collection system is also sought for three years.
Tender no: SCM:010/2021/22
Information: Ms Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4427, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.
Closing date: 16 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Revenue management, Debt collection
Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority
The authority wishes to appoint a service provider to conduct a data migration audit/ verification.
Tender no: RFQ/MICT/40/2021
Information: RFQ queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: rfqs@mict.org.za.
Closing date: 23 Aug 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Data
Mossel Bay Municipality
Supply and installation of a vehicle tracking and management system is sought.
Tender no: TDR222/2021/2022
Information: Dawie Zwiegelaar, Tel: (044) 606 5275, E-mail: dzwiegelaar@mosselbay.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Vehicle management
National Research Foundation
Provision of wireless access points and VSAT equipment is sought for farmhouses in the Karoo Astronomy advantage areas, for a period of three years.
Tender no: NRF/SARAO SAGA/20/2021-22
Information: Anwuli Okecha, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: anwuli@ska.ac.za.
Closing date: 31 Aug 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Networking
The NRF is re-advertising its wish to appoint a contractor to design and increase capacity of the long-haul fibre from the existing fibre link in Carnarvon point-of-present (POP) to SKA site in Northern Cape and provide fibre drop-offs to new sites.
Compulsory briefing: 23 Aug - Link
Tender no: NRF/SARAO SNET/07/2021-22
Information: Sipho Ngunyule, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: sngunyule@sarao.ac.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre
South African National Space Agency
A service provider is sought to supply SANSA with a multi mission satellite data processing system.
Tender no: EO/011/07/2021
Information: Azola Nodali, Tel: (012) 844 0428, E-mail: eo-scm@sansa.org.za.
Closing date: 24 Aug 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Software
National Home Builders Registration Council
The council is looking for a suitable service provider for the supply, installation and support of a multi-media streaming solution for a period of five years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 23 Aug – Link.
Tender no: NHBRC 12/2021
Information: Paballo Relela or Bernard Kekana, Tel: (011) 317 0144, E-mail: Tenders@nhbrc.org.za.
Closing date: 3 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Multi-media, Streaming
The NHBRC is also requesting proposals for the appointment of a suitable service provider to render project management for digital services for a period of two years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 25 Aug – Link.
Tender no: NHBRC 13/2021
Information: Paballo Relela or Bernard Kekana, Tel: (011) 317 0114, E-mail: Tenders@nhbrc.org.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Digital, Consulting, Project management
Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
The Office of the Valuer General requires a service provider to provide enterprise risk management services for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 26 Aug – via Microsoft Teams
Tender no: OVG (08) 2021/22
Information: Buti Matjila, Cell: 082 385 4570, E-mail: Buti.Matjila@dalrrd.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Consulting
Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority
The Authority wishes to appoint an accredited SAGE 300 People service provider.
Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0024
Information: Dawn, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: tenders@wrset.org.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services
Mnquma Local Municipality
Supply and installation of network points is required for satellite offices.
Tender no: MNQ/SCM/25/20-21
Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 Aug 2021
Tags: Hardware, Networking
The municipality is also calling for installation of a fleet management system for a period of three years.
Tender no: MNQ/SCM/98/20-21
Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Fleet management
Kouga Municipality
The municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of fixed LED display screens for brand visibility, advertising and marketing.
Tender no: 157/2021
Information: N. Makupula, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: nmakupula@kouga.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware
Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration
The CCMA requires supply and provisioning (deployment, configuration, support and maintenance) of Oracle database appliances and Oracle technical support services renewal.
Tender no: CCMA/2020/21(B)-ICT
Information: Ephraim Mathiba, Tel: (011) 377 6971, E-mail: Tenderenquiries@ccma.org.za.
Closing date: 27 Aug 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
Provincial Treasury, Mpumalanga
The province is advertising for a panel of service providers to supply asset bar-coding and scanning equipment inclusive of training and related items to various Mpumalanga provincial government departments, for a period of three years.
Tender no: MPPT007/21/01
Information: A Vermeulen, Tel: (013) 766 8706, E-mail: avermeulen@mpg.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Barcode, Asset management,Services, Training
The treasury is also in need of the supply, implementation, maintenance and support a backup solution for the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison.
Tender no: SS/067/21/ MP
Information: NS Nkosi, Tel: (013) 766 4076, E-mail: ntokozon@mpg.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Security, Back-up
National Energy Regulator of South Africa
A bidder is sought to supply, install and maintain a fibre connection into the building, provide a gateway to bridge the gap between the current PABX and fibre optic cable as well as the provision of the voice-over internet protocol services to NERSA telephone system for a period of 60 months.
Tender no: NERSA/2122/FAD/OFC/BID012
Information: SCM, Tel: (012) 401 4082, E-mail: SCM@nersa.org.za.
Closing date: 27 Aug 2021
Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Fibre Optic, Internet, Telephony, VoIP
Ports Regulator of South Africa
The regulator is advertising for professional consultancy services to develop a knowledge management system (KMS) by which organisational knowledge, learnings and processes can be captured, codified, shared and used to enhance the outputs of the organisation.
Tender no: PRSA004-2021: RFP-002-Knowledge Management System
Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 365 7800, E-mail: tenders@portsregulator.org.
Closing date: 3 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Knowledge management
Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality
The Limpopo municipality is offering a three year rent-to-own contract for red light/stop/speed cameras, handheld scanning devices and license plate recognition system with a fully functional back office to manage all traffic related infringements and offences at no capital cost to council.
Compulsory briefing: 1 Sep
Tender no: EMLM 05/2022
Information: Collin Coetzee, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: ccoetzee@emlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software
The municipality is also advertising for the supply and installation of license plate recognition cameras and CCTV surveillance monitoring systems on a 36 month full maintenance lease agreement with a fully functional back office and security cleared personnel.
Compulsory briefing: 1 Sep
Tender no: EMLM 06/2022
Information: Collin Coetzee, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: ccoetzee@emlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Support and maintenance
Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator
The organisation requires ICT Checkpoint Firewall.
Tender no: OPFA/ICT/042021
Information: Magadi Tshitannye, Tel: (012) 748 4048, E-mail: tenders@pfa.org.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security
Transnet SOC Ltd
The supply, installation, configuration, and migration of a replacement of the NMS server hardware and SevOne standard annual maintenance renewal for PAS with 7500 Objects is sought,
Tender no: SAZ 4023/2021
Information: Mandisa Liwani, Tel: (021) 940 1840, E-mail: mandisa.liwani@transnet.net.
Closing date: 31 Aug 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance, Servers, Networking
South African Tourism
Proposals are invited for a short-term rental data provider.
Tender no: RFQ/01/IA/21
Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3021, E-mail: leratos@southafrica.net.
Closing date: 25 Aug 2021
Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Data
Quotations are also requested for ICT audits.
Tender no: RFQ/04/IA/21
Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3021, E-mail: leratos@southafrica.net.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, ICT audit, Auditing
Rand West Local Municipality
The municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for online and real time prepaid electricity vending, revenue protection, ICT back-end, metering and credit control management for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: RWCLM-2/001/2021/2022
Information: Henk Botha, Tel: (011) 411 0097, E-mail: henk.botha@randwestcity.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Services
An accredited service provider is sought for the licensing and technical support of the EPMS system for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: RWCLM-8/001/2021/2022
Information: Keletsamaile Mkhehlane, Tel: (011) 411 0200, E-mail: keletsamaile.mkhehlane@randwestcity.gov.za.
Closing date: 31 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance, EPMS
Matzikama Municipality
A service provider is sought for the provision of traffic law enforcement equipment, back-office systems and related services for a period ending 30 June 2024.
Tender no: T4/2021-2022
Information: Esau Everts, Tel: (027) 201 3439, E-mail: esaue@matzikama.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance
National Institute for The Humanities and Social Sciences
The institute is advertising for provision of a virtual doctoral school system: web and mobile app.
Tender no: NIHSS/VDSS-01/2021
Information: Pawl Moyane, Tel: (011) 480 2342, E-mail: tenders@nihss.ac.za.
Closing date: 27 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Software development, Mobility, Applications, Internet, Training and eLearning
Mamusa Local Municipality
Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of laptops.
Tender no: SCMMAM22-04
Information: S Sirwe, Tel: (081) 090 3590, E-mail: sirwes@mamusa.gov.za.
Closing date: 23 Aug 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Garden Route District Local Municipality
The municipality requires renewal of Adobe subscription licenses and supply of new subscription licenses for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: IGRDM/02/21-22
Information: Morne Stevens, Tel: (044) 803 1441, E-mail: mstevens@gardenroute.gov.za.
Closing date: 24 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing
National Student Financial Aid Scheme
Supply and delivery of two back-up devices with support and maintenance is sought for a period of three years.
Tender no: SCMN016/2021
Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za. Closing date: 3 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Storage, Back-up
The Innovation Hub Management Centre
The centre invites bids for the supply, installation and configuration of a hosted voice telecommunication systems services with maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 20 Aug – Link.
Tender no: TIHMC/2021/01
Information: Fulufhelo Ravele, Tel: (012) 844 0074, E-mail: scm@theinnovationhub.com.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Hosting, Services, Telecommunications, Voice, Telephony, Support and maintenance
Eskom
The company is re-issuing its request for the provision of the supply, install, test and commission of an access control system according to specifications at each substation, namely Sterrekus substation and Kappa substation in the Eskom Western Cape transmission grid.
Tender no: E/ZM3863 – LD(R)
Information: Zodwa Mwadira, Tel: (021) 980 3691, E-mail: Mwadirz@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics, Security
Eskom also invites bids for the installation, testing and commissioning of enterprise endpoint security solution including maintenance and support.
Tender no: CORP 5450
Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance
RedHat annual subscriptions are also sought for a duration of four years.
Tender no: CORP 5525
Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Open source
The utility is also looking for a subscription-based on-premise software tool for Tx (transmission) and Gx (generation) energy planning for critical operations.
Tender no: CORP 5480
Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Software-as-a-service
Bids are invited for hosting in a vendor neutral data centre for a period of five years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 25 Aug
Tender no: CORP 5426R
Information: Thomas Manaka, Tel: (011) 800 5471, E-mail: manakamt@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hosting, Data centre
Provision of technical support is sought for servers, storage and backups for Eskom-owned infrastructure.
Non-compulsory briefing: 20 Aug – via Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: CORP 5527
Information: Wendy Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Servers, Storage, Hardware, Back-up, Support and maintenance
Companies and Intellectual Property Commission
Proposals are invited for the appointment of a XBRL taxonomy development, maintenance and training service provider.
Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 07/2021/2022
Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance
The commission also wishes to appoint an ICT service provider to provide a privilege access management solution (PAM) - installation, implementation, maintenance and support services.
Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 08/2021/2022
Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance, Privilege access management
An ICT services provider is sought to provide installation, configuration, support and maintenance of a next generation firewall solution.
Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 09/2021/2022
Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.
Closing date: 3 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Firewall
Water Research Commission
The commission wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of fraud hotline services for a period of five years.
Tender no: WRC006-2021/22
Information: Nhlanhla Baloyi, Tel: (012) 761 9300, E-mail: tenders@wrc.org.za.
Closing date: 23 Aug 2021
Tags: Services, Contact centres, Call centres
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
Quotations are requested for servicing, maintaining and calibration of telecomms equipment/tools as and when required.
Tender no: KZN/RAIL/07/2021/005/Q-1
Information: Sphamandla Zondi, Tel: (031) 813 0082, E-mail: sphamandla.zondi@prasa.com.
Closing date: 24 Aug 2021
Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Hardware, Support and maintenance
Greater Taung Local Municipality
The North West municipality is re-advertising for provision for automation of municipal records and archiving system for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: GTLM/MM05/2020/2021
Information: L Thotse, Tel: (053) 994 9447, E-mail: thotsel@gtlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Archiving
GTLM is also re-advertising for the implementation of public Wi-Fi for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: GTLM/MM06/2020/2021
Information: L Thotse, Tel: (053) 994 9447, E-mail: thotsel@gtlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, WiFi, Telecommunications
National Prosecuting Authority
Bids are invited to participate in a panel of digital forensic services to the NPA for a period of three years.
Tender no: NPA 06- 21/22
Information: Halala Nsibande, Tel: (012) 845 6255, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Forensics, Digital, Security
Development Bank of Southern Africa
DBSA is looking for a professional service provider for the provision of technical advisory services to National Treasury’s Intergovernmental Relations branch for the Cities Support Programme to enable streamlined online reporting by eight metropolitan municipalities , local government monitoring, evaluation and reporting specialist.
Tender no: RFP201/2021
Information: Tebogo Saudi, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: TebogoSCM@dbsa.org.
Closing date: 27 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Internet, Cloud computing
Human Sciences Research Council
The HSRC wishes to appoint a service provider for provision of business innovation survey for a period of two years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 24 Aug – Link.
Tender no: HSRC/06/2021/22
Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2362, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.
Closing date: 10 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Innovation, Research and analysis
Nkangala District Municipality
The Mpumalanga municipality is setting up a panel of specialised service providers to undertake various forensic investigations for three (3) years (re-advert).
Tender no: Not provided
Information: A Twala, Tel: (013) 249 2168, E-mail: twalaad@nkangaladm.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Security, Forensics
Independent Communications Authority of South Africa
ICASA is looking for a service provider to supply, install, and commission a radio frequency monitoring system in the Karoo Central Astronomy Advantage areas on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, preferential procurement regulation: 2017.
Tender no: ICASA 49/2021
Information: Bid Administration, Tel: (012) 568 3810, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.
Closing date: 23 Aug 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Software
A suitable service provider is sought to administer a 360 degree online assessment annually for ICASA for a period of three years on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2017.
Tender no: ICASA 34/2021
Information: Bid Administration, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, HR
Majuba TVET College
The college is calling for bids for the supply, delivery and installation in working order of access control security measures at the Majuba Technology Campus, Nkosi Albert Luthuli Road, Section 5, Madadeni, 2951.
Tender no: MTC 19/02 C
Information: Leizle Landsberg, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: leizle.landsberg@majuba.edu.za.
Closing date: 23 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics, Security
National Consumer Tribunal
The tribunal requires provision of Microsoft Teams voice services.
Tender no: NCT-4/3/2/40
Information: Malikah Groenewald, Tel: (010) 006 0520, E-mail: mgroenewald@thenct.org.za.
Closing date: 24 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Conferencing, Video Conferencing, Voice
South African Diamond and Precious Metals Regulator
SADPMR is advertising for the provision of web hosting services for the period of three years.
Tender no: NCT-4/3/2/40
Information: Malikah Groenewald, Tel: (010) 006 0520, E-mail: mgroenewald@thenct.org.za.
Closing date: 24 Aug 2021
Tags: Services, Internet, Hosting
Request for information
Broadband Infraco SOC
Pricing is required for commonly used network cards and modules within the Broadband Infraco network.
Tender no: RF18846
Information: Zanele Sibiya, Tel: (011) 235 1616, E-mail: Zanele.Sibiya@infraco.co.za.
Closing date: 23 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications
Eskom
The company invites information on customer data enrichment.
Tender no: E/SR3902LD (R)
Information: Safeeyah Richards, Tel: (021) 980 3370, E-mail: Dhansas@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Data
Cancellations
Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority
Provision for implementation, support and maintenance of an e-learning solution for a period of five years.
Tender no: MICT/SETA/E-LEARNING/003/2020
Results
Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Mpumalanga
Maintain, repair, deploy the computerised learners licence system and related equipment at Mpumalanga DLTCs.
Tender no: SS/064/19/MP
Successful bidder: Not disclosed
Value: Not disclosed
National Film and Video Foundation of South Africa
The appointment of a service provider for internet line upgrade, provision of a PABX system and support for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: RFT 02 2021-2022
Successful bidder: Not disclosed
Value: Not disclosed
South African National Space Agency
Provision of statutory financial statement software.
Tender no: CO/065/02/2021
Successful bidders:
–Ducharme Asset Management and Accounting (Pty) Ltd
–Pixykorner
–Red Switch Marketing
Value: Not disclosed
State Information Technology Agency
Request to source the renewal of Sophos Endpoint Protection and Device Encryption modules software licenses for KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works for the period of 36 months.
Tender no: RFB 2424-2020
Successful bidder: Not disclosed
Value: Not disclosed