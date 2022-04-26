Ex-Samsung Africa boss joins Telkom board

Sung Hyuck Yoon, newly-appointed Telkom non-executive director.

Telkom has appointed former Samsung Africa CEO and president Sung Hyuck Yoon as non-executive director, effective May.

The company made the announcement to shareholders today, saying Yoon, who has executive experience across three continents, has a proven track record of turning around difficult business situations and “significantly growing both new and existing business categories”.

The seasoned executive has worked in Asia, and spent 16 years in the US and four years in Africa.

Yoon’s experience, Telkom says, includes working with Samsung Electronics in a range of capacities, and across the world as CEO and president in SA; head of mobile sales; head of TV and AV sales and head of IBM sales in the US; and new business development in Korea. He is currently an advisor to Samsung Electronics in Korea.

“He is an expert in tailoring global strategies to suit the needs of each market, and possesses hands-on technical knowledge across numerous product categories. He is a respected leader, with meaningful relationships globally built in the past 32 years,” says Telkom.

“The appointment is based on the alignment of Sung’s skills and experience to the identified board skills gap. Telkom welcomes Sung to the board of directors and looks forward to his contributions to the company.”

Yoon has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois, and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Korea University.