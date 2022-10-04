Cape Town’s paperless billing efforts gain traction

The City of Cape Town says more residents continue to switch to online billing, with more than 500 000 customers accessing their monthly municipal accounts either via e-billing or e-services.

The city notes that 517 377 customers now receive their monthly accounts via electronic means, which is an increase from last year’s 300 000.

E-billing allows the city’s residents to receive account bills via e-mail, while e-services allow residents to view municipal accounts online.

According to the city, customers who receive their bills via e-mail or by using e-services are choosing to reduce their paper usage, reducing waste and gaining more control over the delivery of their accounts.

“As a city, we’d like to eventually achieve almost 100% paperless billing where possible. E-billing and managing accounts via e-services saves the city money, which can be used to enhance other services. It is more environmentally friendly and helps customers to have more control over receiving their bills directly and not via a postal service,” says the city’s mayoral committee member for finance, councillor Siseko Mbandezi.

“More than half of our billable customers now receive their accounts via mail or by using e-services, and we call on customers, especially our business and commercial customers, to join the challenge to go paperless.

“As always, we thank our customers for their payments, as this makes service delivery possible and we look forward to many more customers making the switch in the future,” he adds.

To make the switch, residents can visit the city’s website to register. Residents can also e-mail help.uces@capetown.gov.za for assistance to be registered for e-services or e-billing, it notes.