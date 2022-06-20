IT services giant Centric selects IFS Cloud, Eqeep to centralise operations and drive growth

IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that multinational IT services company, Centric has selected IFS Cloud to advance its digital transformation and centralise its IT environment. IFS solution partner Eqeep will implement and support the solution and roll it out across Centric’s entire operations, encompassing sites across 10 European countries.

Following a competitive tender process, Centric chose IFS Cloud due to its ability to offer its customers a one-stop shop for services, backed by a single version of the truth.

Fact sheet Solution: IFS Cloud Industry: IT Services Provider: Eqeep and IFS User: Centric

By purchasing all the modules within IFS Cloud – from ERP to HR, projects, service management and finance – Centric can co-ordinate activities across all its business units, streamline its operations and eliminate shadow IT. This will also help Centric deliver a more collaborative customer service effort across all operational areas, reduce total cost of ownership and ensure it is well positioned for future growth.

Software solution partner Eqeep’s expert engagement with Centric and knowledge and understanding of the capabilities and benefits of IFS Cloud played a key role in sealing the contract.

Erry-Robbert de Boer, CEO at Eqeep, said: “We are extremely proud to be a partner to Centric and that we are going to implement and support the IFS Cloud solution. Centric is a well-known IT services and solution provider across multiple countries and we will enable Centric in the realisation of their goals by providing them with our knowledge and expertise. We are looking forward to our collaboration and to roll-out the full capability of IFS Cloud across the Centric business.”

In the past, Centric operated a decentralised IT operations model. Every country was responsible for its own IT solutions, many of which were legacy, making it difficult to drive through digital transformation and growth. Recently, Centric formulated a new digital strategy, of which a key part was centralising core business IT.

Once implemented, Centric expects there will be 800 full-time users of the IFS Cloud solution, together with an additional 4 000 consultant users who will all have some interaction with IFS Cloud modules. These will be across the 10 countries, including Belgium, Germany, France, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland. Through the implementation, roll-out and beyond, IFS will continue to engage with Centric through steering committees, quarterly business reviews and regular update meetings.

Patrick Rosengarten, Chief Financial Officer at Centric, said: “Choosing IFS Cloud to centralise our core business IT will enable Centric to better steer our business across the board. Furthermore, it will help us shift focus towards our own digital transformation and future growth.”

Frank Beerlage, General Manager at Benelux at IFS, said: “Centric is a long-time partner of IFS and we are thrilled that they have chosen to build on that relationship by purchasing and rolling out IFS Cloud across their business. The use of IFS Cloud will help drive fast time to insight and action at Centric, enabling them to be more agile while accelerating their digital transformation, safe in the knowledge that they are working with one version of the truth across all their operations.”