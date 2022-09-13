ZTE, Amlogic launch smart 8K STB at IBC 2022

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, together with Amlogic, has launched ZTE 8K STB (set-top box) at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC 2022) in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The 8K STB, connected to a big screen, can present immersive 4K UI and enhance ultra HD video quality, thereby providing the audience with an ultimate audiovisual experience. Moreover, with the AI/XR technology, it can showcase an immersive online tour.

The 8K STB, by virtue of a 12nm chipset and a powerful quad-core 64-bit processor with up to 36K+ DMIPS, can support 8K video decoding and output, with resolution being four times of that of 4K. Also, it supports innovative video services such as multi-channel video decoding, naked-eye VR and free-viewpoint video, meeting indoor and outdoor ultra HD video service needs on big screens.

In addition, this STB has powerful terminal rendering and AI computing capabilities, enabling 3D digital AI/XR space services like digital theatre, digital museum and digital tours on the TV.

