ThycoticCentrify: Centrify and Thycotic named leaders again in 2021 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management

ThycoticCentrify, a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, today announced that both Centrify and Thycotic have been recognised as leaders in the 2021 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management. Both companies received the highest rating – strong positive – across all nine evaluation categories.

KuppingerCole evaluated 26 vendors in the report, assessing the market segment and the major vendors offering PAM solutions to rate them for product leadership, innovation leadership and market leadership. Centrify and Thycotic were evaluated separately after their announced acquisition and planned merger by TPG in March 2021.

Get complimentary access to the 2021 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management: https://www.thycotic.com/why-thycotic/analysts-opinions/kuppingercole-leadership-compass-report/

Centrify and Thycotic were not only named Overall Leaders in the report, but also Product Leaders, Innovation Leaders, and Market Leaders. Both companies are also Leaders in all correlated views including Market Champions, Technology Leaders, and Big Ones (an Innovation/Market Matrix).

“ThycoticCentrify continues to build on its earned recognition as a PAM Leader, reinforced again with the Centrify and Thycotic positioning in the 2021 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management,” said Art Gilliland, CEO, ThycoticCentrify. “The report validates our belief that bringing these two powerhouses together will create a stronger leader in cloud identity security, specifically regarding emerging focus areas such as PAM for DevOps and real-time privileged threat analytics powered by machine learning.”

Other strengths listed in the report for Thycotic include:

Breadth of solutions with enhanced capabilities;

Strong endpoint management capabilities; and

A user interface that leverages current UX trends for ease of use.

Centrify’s listed strengths include:

Deep Active Directory (AD) integration for complex configurations;

Strong multi-factor authentication (MFA) and identity federation support; and

A mature PAM as a service offering.

