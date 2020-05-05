COVID-19 forces businesses to urgently control costs

The damage to global and local businesses as a result of COVID-19 has begun to set in. To heed the call of President Cyril Ramaphosa, South African firms must curb costs before laying off staff and suppliers.

Kerushan.com is an online platform offering tools and support to businesses. In particular, it seeks to help people exploit technology to maximise their own career potential. The platform is owned and operated by Blacfox Enterprises.

In response to surveys of local businesses, Kerushan.com will broadcast a series of webinars addressing the problem of cost management. The platform will bring together experts to advise businesses on different costs. Each episode will focus on a specific cost that could be more efficiently handled by businesses.

The next episode (details below) will address the landline. Many businesses are contemplating prolonged, if not permanent, remote work. The implications for the landline need to be understood. While a company cannot cut itself off from customers who need to reach their staff via landlines, the format of the landline must change.

Date: 13 May 2020, 11:00am

Cost: Complimentary

Garry Ackerman, Director at Argantic and Tim Lothering, Architect at Microsoft, are the invited experts who will offer their professional guidance. Both Ackerman and Lothering have long track records in helping businesses make sound technology decisions. They will provide clear solutions to the challenge of the landline in current times.

The discussion will be facilitated by Kerushan Govender, Managing Director of Blacfox Enterprises. As seats are limited, registration is mandatory. Use this form to confirm attendance: https://www.kerushan.com/webinar.