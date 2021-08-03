FNB deploys mobile ATMs in KZN, Gauteng

FNB has begun rolling out mobile ATMs to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng communities to help customers affected by the recent civil unrest.

Starting with Dalton, Harding, Jozini and Richmond, the bank is also deploying mobile ATMs to Vosloorus, Sebokeng, Diepkloof and Orange Farm in Gauteng.

Lee-Anne van Zyl, CEO of FNB Points of Presence, says currently more than 90% of FNB’s ATMs around SA are available.

However, in areas that experienced unrest, some infrastructure may take time to repair. As a result, in partnership with industry, communities and local government structures, FNB is expediting plans for alternative mobile solutions in the affected areas.

“Our immediate plans have focused on mobile ATMs to help communities and SASSA grant recipients with cash needs, and we are simultaneously working to deploy mobile branches in a matter of days. In line with the earlier industry commitment announced by BASA, we’re also working with other banks to ensure that customers can use any bank’s ATMs without incurring Saswitch fees.”

She says the bank has 10 mobile branches on standby to be placed in the affected areas as and when FNB secures sites where mobile branches would be feasible.

The mobile branches will offer more services that customers ordinarily access in a brick and mortar facility, van Zyl adds. “We believe that these alternative measures will provide significant relief to communities as we continue to rebuild and restore the impaired infrastructure.”

FNB encourages its customers to use its digital channels for most service which do not require an ATM or branch, she adds. Customers are encouraged to use the FNB App, Online and Cellphone Banking for day to day banking.

“As a corporate citizen, we have overcome historical challenges and crises working in partnership with stakeholders across our society. At this juncture, we also realise that the unrest affected other essential community infrastructure beyond our own. Therefore, we are working with NGOs and community leaders on the ground to identify areas where we can lend our support to restore essential services likes clinics for instance, which offer invaluable services to communities,” concludes van Zyl.