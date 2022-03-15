Rimini Street Appoints Proven Tech Industry Veteran Kevin Hooper as GVP and GM of its Americas Central Region (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today announced that technology industry veteran Kevin N. Hooper has joined the company as group vice president and regional general manager for the Americas Central Region, reporting to Emmanuel Richard, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas Theatre. In his new role, Hooper will oversee Rimini Street’s operations in the region, which include marketing, demand generation, sales (new, cross-sale, and renewal), client success and extraordinary service delivery.

Hooper is a proven and seasoned executive who comes to Rimini Street with more than 20 years of operational and leadership success. He joins Rimini Street from Lenovo, where he most recently served as North America president and general manager of the Infrastructure Solutions Group. Previously, Hooper served as group vice president for cloud business analytics at Oracle, executive vice president of enterprise business at NEC, vice president and general manager of HP networking sales at Hewlett-Packard and vice president of worldwide business partner strategy at IBM. Hooper also previously served as chief revenue officer at Rogue Wave Software.

"Rimini Street has an aggressive growth plan to achieve $1 Billion in annual revenue by 2026, so we are focused on attracting and deploying the most extraordinary, proven leadership talent in the industry,” Richard said. “Over his tenured career, Kevin has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to help the world's largest tech companies successfully grow their business while remaining focused on delivering excellent service and value to clients. We’re looking forward to leveraging Kevin’s expertise and experience to further accelerate our growth, sell our expanded portfolio of services and deliver an even more extraordinary service experience to our clients in the Americas Central Region.”

"Rimini Street’s vision, disruptive portfolio of services, extraordinary engineering talent, and huge blue-chip client base were very exciting and attractive to me, and the Company’s aggressive growth plans aligned to my capabilities, experience and passion – and I wanted to be part of the next chapter in this exciting story,” said Hooper. “I love helping clients find the smart path to optimize, evolve and transform IT to meet their strategic, operational and financial goals.”