ICT tenders: Rationale for procurement regulations provided

While the public and private sectors wait to hear from the Constitutional Court on the status of the 2017 Preferential Procurement Regulations, National Treasury has provided its rational for the draft Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2022, which are currently out for public comment.

Government procurement has slowed to a trickle since the beginning of March when National Treasury advised organs of state that tenders advertised before 16 February 2022 be finalised in terms of the 2017 procurement regulations; tenders advertised on or after 16 February 2022 be held in abeyance; and no new tenders be advertised.

This notice followed a legal battle between the department and Afribusiness over the validity of the procurement regulations and culminated in a judgement from the ConCourt that upheld a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that held that the finance minister had acted outside of his powers under the act. It also stated that preliminary disqualification was impermissible as it was not compatible with the constitution and consequently held that the minister’s promulgation of regulations 3(b), 4 and 9 was unlawful.

Although the SCA suspended the invalidity of the regulations for 12 months, the ConCourt failed to address the matter of the suspension, leaving government procurement in no man's land.

While the department awaits clarity from the ConCourt on the matter of the regulation's validity, it has published draft preferential procurement regulations in the Government Gazette for public comment.

The draft regulations are most notable for the omissions, including reference to the use of B-BBEE status as a specified goal to be used when allocating preferential Points; provision for local production and content; evaluation on functionality; subcontracting after the award of a tender; cancellation of tenders; prequalification for preferential procurement; subcontracting as a condition of tender; and provisions for the issuance of circulars and guidelines.

In most cases, National Treasury's rationale behind an omission is attributed to it not being provided for in the scope of the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act, 2000 and in several cases admits that a former regulation is an overreach, could be successfully challenged, or should instead be determined by an organ of state's own preferential procurement policy.

The draft regulations also contain a new provision and propose to prescribe formulae to be used when allocating preferential points in tenders to generate income, dispose of, or lease assets by an organ of state.

"Although in most contracts the state pays for goods and services, which is a cost to the fiscus, the purposeful interpretation of the Act is that the same principles of awarding points for price and specific goals is applicable to disposal and leasing of state assets and other income generating procurement," it says.

The department is careful to note that the inclusion of this provision is supported by the SCA judgement on the Airports Company South Africa SOC Ltd v Imperial Group Ltd & Others matter.

The public has until 11 April 2022 to submit comments on the proposed regulations and are encouraged to make use of the comment template which can be found here.

In the meantime, the number of new tenders being published is seeing a slight increase, with advertisers providing a long lead time for responses. This sees the software sector climbing to 40 opportunities, followed by services with 26 requests, hardware inching up to 22 and the telecoms sector with no change at three requests.

New tenders

Transnet SOC Ltd

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a property management solution for a period of 24 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Special conditions:

Submit SAP Gold partner certificate.

Submit fully completed pricing schedule.

Fully completed and signed SBD 1 Form.

Tender no: TPNAT/NAT/1372 (T) / TP2022/03/0002/RFP

Information: Risben Khoza, E-mail: Risben.Khoza@transnet.net.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Property management

Proposals are invited for the supply/provision of CAD/CAE/CAM/PDM software license renewals and maintenance predominantly used by the mechanical design office within Transnet engineering.

Tender no: TE/2022/03/0046/RFP

Information: Siphokazi Mgubasi, Tel: (012) 391 1495, E-mail: Siphokazi.Mgubasi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 3 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance

Rand West Local Municipality

The Gauteng municipality is looking for a service provider for the supply of smart prepaid water meters, smart-vending system, revenue enhancement and water balancing for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RWCLM-3/005/2021/2022

Information: Henk Botha, Tel: (011) 411 0227, E-mail: henk.botha@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Smart meters, Pre-paid, Vending

A service provider is also sought to supply, configure and maintain a cloud PABX solution for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RWCLM-6/006/2021/2022

Information: Prince Molapo, Tel: (011) 411 0093, E-mail: prince.molapo@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Telecommunications, Telephony, Cloud computing, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for ICT network infrastructure installation, upgrade to the existing infrastructure and support and maintenance for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 7 Apr

Tender no: RWCLM-6/007/2021/2022

Information: Isaac Ramaboa, Tel: (011) 411 0093, E-mail: isaac.ramaboa@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

The municipality is advertising for online and real time prepaid electricity vending, revenue protection, ICT backend, metering and credit control management for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 6 Apr

Tender no: RWCLM-3/002/2021/2022

Information: Henk Botha, Tel: (011) 411 0227, E-mail: henk.botha@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Smart meters, Pre-paid, Vending

Community Schemes Ombud Service

CSOS is advertising for the appointment of a service provider for the supply, delivery and installation of server hardware storage.

Tender no: CSOS013-2021R

Information: Zakithi Zwane, Tel: 060 545 1150, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage

Mossel Bay Municipality

The Western Cape municipality requires installation of electrical pre-paid meters/smart meters and installation and management of electricity meters with automatic meter reading function (AMR).

Tender no: TDR296/2021/2022

Information: Ryan van Zyl, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: rvanzyl@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Electricity, Pre-paid, Smart meters, Automatic meter reading, AMR, Services

Supply and delivery of photocopy machines is also sought.

Compulsory briefing: 6 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: TDR304/2021/2022

Information: Duane Scholtz, Tel: (044) 606 5196, E-mail: dscholtz@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Imaging

The municipality is advertising for the supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of a telemetry system.

Tender no: TDR282/2021/2022

Information:Jaco du Plessis, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: jduplessis@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Imaging

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

The organisation is calling for the supply and installation of an e-cemetery record system.

Compulsory briefing: 5 Apr

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT03/2021

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Software

Provision of a payroll and human resource system is also sought, including maintenance, support and licensing.

Compulsory briefing: 5 Apr

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT04/2021

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, HR, Payroll, Support and maintenance

National Health Laboratory Service

The NHLS requires Oracle support (senior database administrator and two principal analysts) for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 5 Apr

Tender no: RFB080/21/22

Information: Phumzile Rikhotso, Tel: (011) 386 6165, E-mail: Phumzile.Rikhotso@nhls.ac.za.

Closing date: 20 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services

Saldanha Bay Municipality

Bids are invited for hosting and maintenance of database server for driver, refuse bin loggers, engine management and vehicle monitoring system for the period 01 July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

Tender no: SBM 34/21/22

Information: G Beneke, Tel: (022) 701 6942, E-mail: gert.beneke@sbm.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Software, Hosting, Server

uThukela Water (Pty) Ltd

The organisation is advertising for provision of IT services.

Tender no: IT2022-BID/003

Information: Rakeen Dookie, Tel: (034) 328 5000, E-mail: rakeen.dookie@uthukelawater.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Apr 2022

Tags: Services

Ratlou Local Municipality

The North West municipality wishes to rent high volume photocopier machines for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: NW381/CORPS02/2021/2022

Information: Calvin Mongale, Tel: (018) 330 7000, E-mail: calvin@ratlou.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Imaging

George Municipality

The municipality requires the supply of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) license for Zoho One.

Tender no: DPD022/2022

Information: Sharon House, Tel: (044) 801 9298, E-mail: shouse@george.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Software-as-a-service, SaaS

Provincial Treasury, Gauteng

The province wishes to appoint advisory services for the research, automation of market price data solution analysis and development for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: GT/GPT/019/2022

Information: Gerrie Harmse, Tel: (011) 689 8086, E-mail: gerrie.harmse@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services

Johannesburg Water

Implementation and application support for Opentext Extended ECM is sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JWIT001/21

Information: John Sangweni, Tel: (011) 688 6575, E-mail: john.sangweni@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Pikitup Johannesburg SOC Limited

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for the development and implementation of an integrated management system: ISO 9001:2015, ISO 1400:2015 and ISO 4500:2018 for a period of nine months.

Tender no: PU100/2022

Information: Mlungisi Shongwe, Tel: (087) 357 1228, E-mail: mlungisishongwe@pikitup.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Integrated management system

Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the provision and migration of Microsoft Exchange 365 Business Standard (once off) for 105 users.

Tender no: KMLM2022-017

Information: Tlhompho, Tel: 078 403 0759, E-mail: tlholot@kmlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services

A professional service provider is also sought to provide ICT goods and services for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: KMLM2022-019

Information: Tlhompho, Tel: 078 403 0759, E-mail: tlholot@kmlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware

City Power – Johannesburg

Bids are invited for third party vending.

Tender no: 2442S

Information: Blessing Nemasiwane, Tel: (011) 490 7669, E-mail: nblessing@citypower.co.za.

Closing date: 4 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Pre-paid, vending, Electricity

The organisation is also calling for the provision of an internet and VPNS solution including support and maintenance.

Tender no: 2451S

Information: Zanele Lesikara, Tel: (011) 490 7073, E-mail: zlesikara@citypower.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Internet, Networking, Telecommunications, Internet, VPNS, Support and maintenance

City Power is also advertising for ICT network maintenance and support.

Tender no: 2447GS

Information: Blessing Nemasiwane, Tel: (011) 490 7669, E-mail: nblessing@citypower.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

South African Broadcasting CorporationLimited

The SABC is advertising for a scheduling and advertising management system (SAMS).

Tender no: RFP/IT/2020/54

Information: Blessed, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Advertising, Scheduling

A service provider is sought for LTO archive system support services which includes installation, configuration and troubleshooting the whole LTO archive system at the SABC postproduction facilities for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/7

Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Archiving

Maintenance and support services are also required for the production server in the computer room for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFQ/IT/2022/40

Information: Azwinaki, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Servers

South African National Space Agency

A turnkey solution is sought for office automation technology on a rental/lease basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: CO/070/03/2022

Information: SANSA SCM, Tel: (012) 844 0335, E-mail: scm@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Imaging, Office automation

The agency is also advertising for provision of mission simulation software.

Tender no: CO/071/03/2022

Information: SANSA SCM, Tel: (012) 844 0335, E-mail: scm@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Simulation

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KZN municipality is looking for a suitable party to provide services for wholesale of excess capacity on its Carrier Grade Network Infrastructure.

Tender no: 1i-4033

Information: Technical: Mzwandile Dlamini, Tel: (031) 311 8270. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Networking, Wholesale, ISP, Bandwidth

Supply and installation of Intel (x86) stand-alone servers is also sought.

Tender no: 7i-4026

Information: Technical: Devan Govender, Tel: (031) 311 1433. General: Vusumzi Kopo, Tel: (031) 322 7850, E-mail: vusumzi.kopo@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers

Bids are also invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of CCTV and access control system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: UMW-259

Information: Technical: JP Kriel, Tel: (031) 328 8000. General: Londeka Didi, Tel: (031) 328 8000, E-mail: londeka.didi@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Access control, CCTV

The municipality is advertising for provision of technical support, maintenance, and customised applications development for GIS (36 months).

Tender no: 1L-4485

Information: Technical: Onke Mconi, Tel: (031) 322 7107, E-mail: onke.mconi@durban.gov.za. General: Siyabonga Mngadi, Tel: (031) 311 4112, E-mail: Siyabonga.mngadi@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

Technical support and maintenance services are sought for the municipality’s Intelligent Transport System (ITS) for a 36-month period.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 Apr – Virtual.

Tender no: 1T-48691

Information: Andrew Aucamp, Tel: (031) 311 7340, E-mail: andrew.aucamp@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Breede Valley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for provision of speed law enforcement and back office services for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BV956/2022

Information: Taygan Brown, Tel: (023) 348 2956, E-mail: tbrown@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services

Transnet National Ports Authority

The authority wishes to purchase and renew Autodesk (Autocad) software licenses for its eight ports (Saldanha,Cape Town, Mossel Bay, Ngqura, East London, Port Elizabeth, Durban and Richards Bay) for a period of 12 months on an “as and when” required basis.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: TNPA/2022/01/0076/RFP

Information: Tshegofatso Shaku, Tel: 083 461 3183, E-mail: Tshegofatso.Shaku@transnet.net.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

City Council of Johannesburg

A suitably qualified service provider is sought to build, install, maintain and support a digital environmental health record (DEHR) system for the City of Johannesburg health department for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 8 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: CoJ/HLT001/21-22

Information: Joseph Shikwambane, Tel: (011) 407 6524, E-mail: Josephs@joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 26 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Support and maintenance, Digital

Armscor

Armscor is advertising for professional services to implement a business intelligence (BI) tool.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 Apr

Tender no: EICT/2021/35

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Business intelligence, BI

Bids are invited for ARIS support at Armscor's head office.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 Apr

Tender no: EICT/2021/34

Information: S Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for the provision of IT related commodity hardware devices.

Tender no: 255G/2021/22

Information: Leandro Frantz, Tel: (021) 400 4834, E-mail: LeandroRick.Frantz@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware

Provision of professional services is also sought for the final design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of the automated fare collection (AFC) system and other related services from date of award until 30 June 2026.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 Apr – Link.

Tender no: 273C/2021/22

Information: Tary Hector, Tel: (021) 400 1111, E-mail: tarynlynn.hector@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Software development, Automation

Eskom

Eskom is advertising for a residential demand response system solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Apr – Link.

Tender no: MWP1121TX

Information: Simon Ross McMillan, Tel: (011) 516 7043, E-mail: mcmilsr@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Electricity

Proposals are invited for the future Eskom network design.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP1279CX

Information: Nombulelo Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 5 May 2022

Tags: Software, Consulting, Services, Professional services, Hardware, Networking, Security

Eskom requires provision of financial risk management analytics software maintenance and support.

Tender no: MWP1199CX-R

Information: Mbulelo Mncengani, Tel: (011) 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Analytics, Risk management, Support and miantenance

Competition Commission

The commission is re-advertising for a service provider to provide a document security and data loss prevention system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 19/2020-2021

Information: SCM department, Tel: (012) 394 3200, E-mail: Tenders@compcom.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Data, Data protection, Document security, Data loss prevention, Data recovery

Request for information

Government Pensions Administration Agency

Information is requested on a pension benefit administration solution, including client relationship management, fund administration and financial management solutions.

Tender no: GPAA 05/2022

Information: Fortune Mogwatjana, Tel: (012) 319 3422, E-mail: Fortune.Mogwatjana@gpaa.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 May 2022

Tags: Software