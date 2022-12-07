Wemade begins Global Closed Beta Test for MMORPG ‘MIR M’ on December 8th

MIR M Global CBT opens from Dec 8 to Dec 11. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Wemade will hold a global Closed Beta Test (CBT) for MMORPG MIR M for four days from December 8th to December 11th.

The pre-download will be available for global users on the 7th. The mobile version can be downloaded from Google Play, and the PC version can be downloaded from the game’s official global website.

MIR M is a legitimate successor of ‘MIR’ IP, which was restored through a contemporary interpretation of the original game, ‘Legend of MIR 2’, and a sequel to ‘MIR 4’ that brought about the blockchain gaming frenzy worldwide.

The test's first aims are inspecting the gameplay and system stabilization in preparation for the service to be concurrently launched in approximately 170 countries around the world in 12 languages. Upon official game launch, MIR M tokenomics comprised of governance token "DOGMA", and game token "DRONE", will be unfolded on WEMIX PLAY.

The test participants can experience the key points of MIR M play, such as ‘Mandala’, a unique growth system through which players can build stats according to their choices and specialize professions, ‘Rumble Battle’ and ‘Clan Battle’, the fierce large-scale battles, and ‘Isometric Grid Movement’, which serves as a core of tactics and strategies using topographical features.

All test participants will be offered a range of items, such as “Yellow Phoenixhen”, a limited-edition item that can be used in the game when the official service opens.

The global pre-registration for MIR M was opened in November. For pre-registration participants, a number of events have been organized including a chance to win "DOGMA" and "DRONE" by completing challenges in addition to special item giveaways.

Visit MIR M official website for more details on the closed beta or to pre-register for the official release.

