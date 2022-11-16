DCC distributes Lenovo products tailored to Portuguese-speaking users in Mozambique

Official Lenovo distributor, Drive Control Corporation (DCC), has announced the immediate availability of the ThinkBook 14s Yoga Multi-Touch and ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 notebooks, which feature integrated Portuguese keyboards and Windows 11 Pro 64, Portuguese/English, to its Mozambiquan channel partners.

Ensuring it stays one step ahead of its channel partners’ requirements, DCC is offering technology that is tailored to the Portuguese-speaking population of Mozambique.

“The ThinkBook 14s Yoga Multi-Touch and ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 notebooks are two of Lenovo’s most popular product ranges; we’re thrilled to offer both with integrated Portuguese features to our valued channels partners in Mozambique,” comments Steven Opperman, Business Management Analyst at DCC.

Looking at the products, the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga is a lightweight, aluminium-encased notebook that features a 14-inch in-plane switching (IPS) 1 920 x 1 080 touchscreen and a 360° hinge, providing a tablet-like experience.

The ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 laptop comes in an elegant and professional mineral grey design. Its sleek bezels deliver an 88% screen-to-body ratio and, at just 18.9mm thick and 1.7kg, it’s thin and light enough to take anywhere.

The ThinkBook 14s Yoga Multi-Touch offers the following features:

Equipped with a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 or i7 4-Core, 8GB of onboard DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD, it can run multiple programs simultaneously.

Dolby Vision Display for an immersive visual and enriching media experience.

A 14-inch 1 920 x 1 080 in-plane switching (IPS) touchscreen display with 10-point multi-touch technology.

Thunderbolt 4, which provide enhanced transfer speeds up to 40GB/s, suitable for large files and projects.

Up to 80% battery charge in one hour.

Three-hundred-and-sixty degree hinge and non-backlit, Portuguese keyboard.

The ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 notebook offers:

11th Gen, 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 or i7 4-Core, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD and up to 40GB of memory.

FHD resolution and optional 100% sRGB colour gamut for lifelike visuals with accurate colour and contrast.

Speedy WiFi 6 for faster downloads, increased bandwidth, lower latency and seamless conferencing. Connecting to peripherals is hassle-free, thanks to a generous selection of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen 1 and more.

Non-backlit, Portuguese keyboard.

The ThinkBook 14s Yoga Multi-Touch and ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 notebooks ship with a one-year, in-depot warranty.