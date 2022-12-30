Huge targets SMEs with 5G, fixed LTE

James Herbst, CEO of Huge Group.

Huge Group, through its newly formed business, has set sights on small medium enterprises (SMEs) with a range of 5G and fixed long term evolution (FLTE) business packages.

The company, which is headed by James Herbst, announced yesterday that its new business – born out of the combination of Huge Networks and Huge Telecom – is now offering “reliable fixed wireless connectivity” to the SME market.

“Our new FLTE pricing sees more gigabytes for less rands, cleaner Internet with no speed restrictions or fair usage policies, the addition of vast amounts of nighttime data across the board and a much faster SIM activation process.



“This means SMEs and corporates alike can quickly start enjoying the speed and reliability benefits of fibre without the fuss of fixed-line,” says Matthew Venkatesan, Huge’s business development director.



Detailing the new products, Venkatesan says while the smaller packages on FLTE from Huge are well-suited to work-from-home scenarios and similar, the larger packages were designed to address the resilience and failover requirements of large enterprises.



The moves by the company comes a few week after Huge Group folded network, telecoms units into one firm, saying the combined new entity will leverage the inherent strengths of both companies for growth.



At the time, Huge announced the combined entity is intended to offer a significantly expanded product and services catalogue to its customers.



Huge said in November the product and services portfolio included an “integrated telephony solution (a VOIP service that is integrated into GSM) with dedicated voice transmission and data capabilities that comprise the full spectrum of bearers, including fixed 5G and LTE, carrier-grade fibre services and broadband fibre-to-the-business services”.

Dr Marius Oberholzer, managing director of Huge Networks, was appointed to lead the new entity, and will oversee the tie-up, which is expected be completed no later than 1 March 2023, coinciding with the new financial year of the Huge.

“The newly enlarged entity will seek to aggressively grow its already substantial combined customer base of more than 19 000 business and SME customers and will boast a combined turnover (based on historically reported information) of approximately R300 million per annum,” said Dr Oberholzer at the time.



Yesterday, Huge said the combined entity has since expanded national presence to include Gauteng, Western Cape, Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Escort, East London, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, Kimberly and George, with SME customers at the core of its proposition.