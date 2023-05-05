Dell delivers the Latitude hybrid workers demand

In the past few years, working from home has truly entered the mainstream of business. Today, with an increasing number of employees choosing to work remotely, it has become clear that the devices used for this purpose also need to evolve. Dell has been quick to seize the opportunity, designing a range of laptops with both the potential users, and the rapidly expanding digital world, top of mind.

As the first local distributor to offer Dell’s new Latitude range of laptop computers, Pinnacle is excited about the impact these devices can have on everything from productivity to sustainability.

According to Vasti de Bruin, Dell Commercial Product Manager at Pinnacle, the series 3, 5, 7 and 9 Latitude laptops come with a range of premium features, most notably, Dell Optimizer.

“Optimizer is an AI software that is built into the notebooks, designed to learn how the individual user utilises software and functionality. This enables it to enhance the performance of the notebook for the individual user, significantly boosting productivity. Another of the functions, Intelligent Audio, will reduce background noise, making it ideal for collaborative remote meetings, particularly when the user is in a noisy environment,” she says.

Vasti de Bruin, Dell Commercial Product Manager, Pinnacle.

“All Latitudes are designed with the typical hybrid worker in mind, although they offer something for everyone. From the CEO of the company, where performance and privacy are big aspects, to the on-the-go sales executive who jumps from one off-site meeting to another and requires something light and reliable.”

She notes that ExpressCharge is a function that is part of the Dell Optimization software, and analyses power usage habits to improve PC battery utilisation.

“It will charge your system faster when you need a boost in power and it keeps your battery from overcharging, extending the life and health of the battery. It can, in fact, provide all the power you need in less time, with up to 80% charge in an hour, or 35% battery life in just 20 minutes.”

Leveraging the latest Intel 13 generation CPUs, it offers enhanced video conferencing, premium touchpads, FHD cameras, enhanced audio and a collaboration touchpad, delivering thoroughly on all hybrid worker expectations.

“The Latitude 2-in-1s are ideal for collaboration and presentation between colleagues, or when in meetings, as you can flip over the screen for presentation mode and make the necessary notes and changes by using the touch screen or the active pen. It can also be put into tent mode for presentation purposes, while the QHD screen options provide a sharper, better defined and more detailed display quality,” adds De Bruin.

Security is not forgotten either, with Dell well aware that cyber criminals are utilising sophisticated attacks to target multiple vulnerabilities, Thus, all Latitudes offer an exclusive portfolio of hardware and software protections, to significantly reduce the potential for cyber attacks.

Meanwhile, sustainability remains high on the agenda too, with Dell committed to over 50% of product content and 100% packaging being made from recycled materials by 2023. Currently, she continues, the packaging used is also recycled material and the ‘plastics’ for the accessories have been replaced with cardboard bindings, which are also more eco-friendly.

“According to a recent study, hybrid work is here to stay and people are demanding even more out of their work arrangements. Thanks to its focus on the hybrid worker, Dell – with the broad range of the Latitude portfolio, including the extensive range of monitors and full accessories portfolio – ensures that there is an ecosystem for all of their requirements,” concludes De Bruin.