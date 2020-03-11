Hudson Valley Wireless Deploys Mavenir’s Cloud-Native LTE vEPC

Hudson Valley Wireless (“HVW”) has selected and deployed Mavenir’s cloud-native LTE vEPC to support their recent project. HVW has formed official Public-Private Partnerships (P3) with local governments and works with State and Federal government to secure grant funding and deploy network in unserved and underserved communities.

"We selected Mavenir as a Trusted Provider to ensure that we would have a seamless path to 5G Core while decreasing total cost of ownership,” said Jason Guzzo, General Manager, HVW.

“Mavenir’s cloud-native virtualized packet core solution is uniquely positioned to address the needs of service providers like Hudson Valley Wireless. The same solution gracefully scales to handle millions of subscribers and 100s of Gbps of data,” said Ashok Khuntia, EVP and GM, Packet Computing at Mavenir. “Designed from the ground up for cloud-native environments, it provides a low cost of ownership.”

HVW currently provides fixed wireless internet access covering over 3,500 square miles. The network passes over 200,000 homes, 8,500 businesses and 450 Anchor Institutions.

Mavenir’s vEPC with MME, SAEGW and HSS is now in commercial deployment enabling HVW to increase adoption. Features include: