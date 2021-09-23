ICT tenders: Telecoms in the spotlight

Telecommunications is seeing considerable increases in interest from the public sector resulting in a record 29 tenders.

Most of these notices are requests for solutions or services. The State IT Agency (SITA) leads in this respect, offering three requirements for the South African Police Service, Western Cape Provincial government and what it is still calling the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services. Nevertheless, attention should still be given to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, City of Cape Town, South African National Roads Agency, Small Enterprise Development Agency and Services Sector Education and Training Authority for tenders of interest among various others.

Notably, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) also participate in the renewed interest in telecoms. The DCDT opens with a request for a service provider to “investigate the feasibility of regulatory, policy and strategies that could further impact on lowering the cost to communicate” as well as another tender for a service provider to develop district digital enablement plans.

ICASA, on the other hand, is once again looking to procure a quality of service benchmarking solution to test the performance and monitor quality of service of the mobile telecommunication service providers for voice, data, video, and messaging services. The regulator is also advertising for a numbering system; risk and compliance management systems; and a vulnerability management system and IT security hardening services in separate tenders.

The rest of the ICT industry also has a good week: demand for software and services hits triple digits, while the hardware sector has little to complain about with 84 requests.

Meanwhile, announcements regarding tender outcomes remain minimal with three cancellations and just one award.

New tenders

Broadband Infraco SOC

The company requires introduction to artificial intelligence for professionals training.

Tender no: RFQ09037

Information: Magugu Mlangeni, Tel: (011) 235 1850, E-mail: Magugu.Mlangeni@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, Artificial intelligence, 4IR

Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority

A service provider is sought for the provision of a career development platform and IT integrated services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 Sep – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0003

Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, HR, Software, Integrated services, Support and maintenance

The authority is also advertising for the specification for the appointment of a service provider for supply, installation, support and leasing of multi functional printers.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 Sep – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0028

Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Printing, Support and maintenance

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

Provision of maintenance and support services are sought for the production server in the computer room for SABC for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFQ/IT/2021/123

Information: Azwinaki, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Servers, Support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

SITA invites bids for supply of Signing Hub licence/software support, hardware maintenance and support and maintenance services for the GPAA’s digital signatures for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: RFB 951

Information: Mogau Sebothoma, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Mogau.Sebothoma@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software licensing, Hardware, Security, Digital signatures

SITA wishes to establish a panel of service providers to perform products, services, customer specific solutions packaging and financial modelling experts.

Tender no: RFA 1007

Information: Audrey Matlapeng, Tel: (012) 482 2339, E-mail: Audrey.Matlapeng@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Hardware, Software, Professional services

Proposals are invited for the replacement of the backup infrastructure in the Numerus and Beta datacentres including maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 977

Information: Muditambi Gangazhe, Tel: (012) 482 3235, E-mail: Muditambi.Gangazhe@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Datacentres

The North West Provincial Government requires supply of network equipment and peripherals including maintenance and support for the implementation of network connectivity.

Tender no: RFB 868

Information: Mantsie Mabiletsa, Tel: (012) 482 2655, E-mail: Mantsie.Mabiletsa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications, Networking

SITA is also calling for the rendering of professional services regarding microfilm and fiche archiving as well as technical maintenance and support for the Department of Defence microfilm equipment for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 929

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Consulting, Professional services, Imaging, Software

Supply of Cisco network equipment is sought for the SAPS Shortfall project.

Tender no: RFB 969

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking

SITA wishes to establish a five-year support and license subscription agreement for a software asset management (SAM) capability.

Tender no: RFB 998

Information: Emmah Mmatli, Tel: (012) 482 2673, E-mail: Emmah.Mmatli@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Asset management, Services, Software asset management, SAM, Support and maintenance, Software licensing

The agency is advertising for the procurement of the Huawei and Cisco installation services; Cisco Smartnet services as well as Huawei and Cisco support and maintenance services (i.e. Cisco and Huawei equipment Field Support) of the SAPS Shortfall Network Equipment for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 Sep

Tender no: RFB 985

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance

Supply, installation, configuration and management of e-mail cleansing services is also sought for SITA and its clients for a period of two years with the possible option to extend for a further one year.

Tender no: RFB 996

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, E-mail

The Gauteng Department of Education requires procurement, maintenance and support of endpoint backup and encryption software for the period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 990

Information: Emmah Mmatli, Tel: (012) 482 2673, E-mail: Emmah.Mmatli@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Endpoint, Backup, Encryption, Support and maintenance

SITA is advertising its request for quotations for the procurement of maintenance and support, peripherals and relocation of next generation network (NGN) equipment for Western Cape Provincial Government for a period of three years. Open to all bidders accredited on RFA 1605/2017 for Cisco equipment in Western Cape.

Tender no: RFQ 995

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: rfq@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Telecommunications, Networking, NGN, Hardware, Support and maintenance

An accredited level 3 service provider is sought for the design, supply, and installation of structured network cabling infrastructure for SITA on behalf of Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services with maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFQ 991

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: rfq@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Networking, Hardware, Support and maintenance

Provision of a Board Pac software solution is also sought.

Compulsory briefing: 13 Oct

Tender no: IT 21/03 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Software

Film and Publication Board

The board wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the provisioning of information and communication technology services over a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 Sep – Virtual

Tender no: RFT 03 2021/22

Information: Thato, Tel: (012) 003 1400, E-mail: thato.moremi@fpb.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Managed services, Consulting, Support and maintenance

Services Sector Education and Training Authority

Bids are invited for the provision of ICT hardware, ICT devices (laptops, desktops, servers, storage and network equipment) licensing and software, related hardware service, maintenance, repairs and support as and when required.

Tender no: PROC T612

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Computing, Mobility, Servers, Networking, Storage, Software licensing, Licensing, Support and maintenance

The authority is also looking for a service provider for the provisioning of a nationwide software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) for transmission of voice, video and data and hosting of ICT unified telecommunications and related integrated services.

Tender no: PROC T613

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, SD-wan, Video, Telephony, Hosting, Unified communications, Telecommunications

The Seta wishes to appoint a panel of approved service providers for the provisioning of ICT professional services, software, licenses, related support and maintenance as and when required.

Tender no: PROC T615

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Professional services, Managed services, Support and maintenance

City of Johannesburg

Metrobus requires an independent service provider to supply and install an on-premise (cloud based) Internet protocol telephony system and 300 IP handsets for a period of 36 months, as and when required.

Tender no: ICT 006/2020-21

Information: Steve Tefo, Tel: (011) 403 4300, E-mail: stefo@mbus.joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Telephony, Hardware, Software, Cloud computing, VoIP

KZN Growth Fund Trust

The organisation is looking for a POPIA implementation specialist.

Tender no: KGFT RFQ 2021-012

Information: Urvashi Ojageer, Tel: (031) 372 3720, E-mail: accounts@kzngf.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Consulting, POPIA, Privacy

Road Accident Fund

The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to provide an outsourced cyber security operation centre (CSOC) for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Sep – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RAF/2021/00011

Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Cyber security, CSOS, Outsourcing, Managed services, Cyber security operation centre

The organisation is also looking for an experienced, suitably qualified service provider for the provision of enterprise resource planning for a period of five years.

Tender no: RAF/2021/00008

Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP, Enterprise resource planning

Department of Public Service and Administration

A service provider is sought to provide a disaster recovery software solution and support services for a period of three years.

Tender no: DPSA008/2021

Information: Mmapula Kotsokoane, Tel: (012) 336 1389, E-mail: mmapulak@dpsa.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Disaster recovery, Security, Business continuity, Support and maintenance

Water Research Commission

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider for the provision of endpoint backup solution software for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFQ NO 053/09/21-22

Information: Nhlanhla Baloyi, Tel: (012) 761 9300, E-mail: quotations@wrc.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Backup, Endpoint

National Prosecuting Authority

The NPA wishes to appoint a service provider for electronic back-up media off-site storage services.

Tender no: NPA 11-21/22

Information: Samuel Masombuka, Tel: (012) 845 6478, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Security, Storage, Backup, Off-site storage

The NPA is also calling for electronic back-up media off-site storage services for up to six months from date of appointment.

Tender no: NPA D11086

Information: James Patterson, Tel: (012) 845 6451, E-mail: jpatterson@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Security, Storage, Backup, Off-site storage

Central Energy Fund

The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider to provide a managed printing solution for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: MPS/08/2021

Information: Mkhulu Wellem Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: Wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Services, Managed services, Managed printing

Proposals are also requested for the appointment of a service provider for the renewal of Cherwell IT service management annual license subscription and support and maintenance on a time and material basis.

Tender no: RCL/09//2021

Information: Mkhulu Wellem Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: Wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ITSM, Services, IT service management, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

The fund is looking fora service provider to supply and implement an on-premise digital signing platform.

Tender no: IDS/09//2021

Information: Mkhulu Wellem Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: Wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Hardware, Digital, Digital signature

Ithala Development Finance Corporation

A service provider is sought to provide a network engineer for a period not exceeding six months at the company.

Tender no: R957/65033/2021

Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 907 8701, E-mail: lzondi@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Networking, Consulting

Ithala also wishes to appoint a service provider to provide applications manager for a period not exceeding six months.

Tender no: RFQ956/65033/2021

Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 907 8701, E-mail: lzondi@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Application management

The company is advertising for the provision and implementation of a RASET portal solution.

Tender no: RFP 08/21

Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 907 8701, E-mail: lzondi@ithala.co.za. Closing date: 5 Oct 2021

Tags: Software

Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to investigate the feasibility of regulatory, policy and strategies that could further impact on lowering the cost to communicate.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: DCDT/09/2021/22

Information: R Hlahla or A Masemola-Ramatlo, Tel: (012) 427 8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dtps.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Consulting

A service provider is also sought to develop the district digital enablement plans.

Tender no: DCDT/10/2021/22

Information: R Hlahla or L Ndzena, Tel: (012) 427 8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dtps.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Consulting, Software, Digital, Digital enablement, Internet, IoT

The department is advertising for a service provider to assist the South African Accreditation Authority with adjudication of applications for accreditation of two authentication services and product providers.

Tender no: DCDT/06/2021/22

Information: R Hlahla or M Selebi, Tel: (012) 427 8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dtps.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Consulting, Software, Digital, Authentication, Cyber security, Security, Electronic signatures, eCommerce, ECT Act, Internet, IoT, 4IR

Transport Education and Training Authority

The authority requests proposals from service providersfor the design, development, implementation and maintenance of an online project monitoring and stakeholder support system (OPMSS) for TETA funded projects for a period of four years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 27 Sep – Link.

Tender no: TETA21/PME/0007/ONLINE PROJECT MONITORING

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Internet, Monitoring, Stakeholder support

City of Cape Town

The metro is calling for installation and maintenance of fibre network infrastructure and outside plant (OSP) facilities.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Oct - Via Skype for Business. To access the meeting use this link.

Tender no: 58S/2021/2022

Information: Alister Van Tonder, Tel: (021) 400 9080, E-mail: alister.vantonder@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Networking, Fibre optics, Fibre, Hardware, Support and maintenance

Nkandla Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the provision of support on an existing integrated financial management accounting system.

Tender no: NKA/BTO001/2021/22

Information: Dumisile Msomi, Tel: (035) 833 2015, E-mail: dmsomi@nkandla.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, IFMS, ERP

Umzimkhulu Local Municipality

The municipality requires supply and delivery of software/application licenses (36 months contract).

Tender no: ULM-CORP002/22

Information: G. Mngqundaniso, Tel: (039) 259 5007, E-mail: mngqundanisog@umzimkhululm.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

The organisation is advertising for an unified e-mail management solution.

Compulsory briefing: 27 Sep

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT01/2021

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Cell: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, E-mail, Unified communications

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of outsourced IT service desk for a period of five years.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP/005/21.22 IT SERVICE DESK

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1317, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Outsourcing, IT service desk

Provision of ManageEngine tools – AMS renewal is required for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP020/21/22/ Manage Engine Tools

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1317, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Asset management

ATNS is also looking for a financial reporting solution.

Tender no: ATNS-FINANCE-FIN.REPORTING SOLUTION- 200921

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Cell: 082 875 4809, E-mail: NokuthulaSa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP, Reporting

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA KwaZulu-Natal requires the supply and delivery of 46 HPe switches as well as the supply, delivery and installation of seventeen (17) UPS’.

Non-compulsory briefing: 27 Sep – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SASSA: 26-21-ICT-KZN

Information: Thabiso Cingo, Tel: (033) 846 3399, E-mail: ThabisoC@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Switches, UPS

The agency is also advertising for an enterprise project governance tool (EPGT) for the period of three years.

Tender no: SASSA: 27-21-ICT-HO

Information:Zintathu Mabuza, Tel: (012) 400 2130, E-mail: zintathum@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Enterprise, Governance

Bids are invited for the supply of facial recognition, fingerprint matching and webcams.

Tender no: SASSA: 30-21-ICT-HO

Information: Ramasekiwa Tshokwe, Tel: (012) 400 2413, E-mail: ramasekiwat@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Hardware, Biometrics

SASSA also requires the supply of software licenses.

Tender no: SASSA: 31-21-ICT-HO

Information: Ramasekiwa Tshokwe, Tel: (012) 400 2413, E-mail: ramasekiwat@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Potential service providers are invited to submit proposals for the procurement of multi-spectral fingerprint scanners.

Tender no: SASSA: 28-21-ICT-HO

Information: Mogafe Mphahlele, Tel: (012) 400 2412, E-mail: scanners2021@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Hardware, Biometrics

Ditsong: Museums of South Africa

An experienced and accredited ICT service provider is sought to make provision for servers, migration of data, data backups, datacentre controls, e-mail hosting (to O365), e-mail archiving and hosted private automated branch exchange (PABX) for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 29 Sep

Tender no: DMSA 006-2021

Information: Dakalo Nemavhoini, Tel: (012) 492 5736, E-mail: dakalo@ditsong.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, E-mail, Hosting, Telecommunications, Servers, Data, Backups, Security, Datacentre

Pixley Ka Seme District Municipality

A services provider is also sought to conduct a review of the information communication and technology master plan.

Tender no: TD 08/2021

Information: Desmond Mqhum, Tel: (053) 631 0891, E-mail: dmqhum@pksdm.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting

South African Revenue Service

SARS is advertising for the provision of professional services related to the Protection of Personal Information Act No. 4 of 2013.

Tender no: RFP 03/2021

Information: Andre Taljaard, Tel: (012) 442 4078, E-mail: tenderofffice@sars.gov.za. Closing date: 7 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, POPI, Security, Privacy

Polokwane Municipality

The Limpopo municipality wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install and maintain the access control systems and equipment at Polokwane municipal premises on an ad-hoc basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: PM06/2021

Information: Lesetja Ledwaba, Tel: (015) 023 5454, E-mail: lesetjaLE@polokwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Software, Access control, Biometrics, Security

Department of Transport

The department is advertising for a PABX.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 Sep – Virtual.

Tender no: DOT/05/2021/COO

Information: Lucky Mashile or John Mashinini, Tel: (012) 309 3429, E-mail: MashileL@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Software, Hardware, Telephony

uThukela District Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for a service provider for the management of the rural road asset management system (RRAMS) for the period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 Oct

Tender no: 16/2021-RAM

Information: LT Ngwenya, Tel: (036) 638 5183, E-mail: Lngwenya2@uthukela.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Asset management

The district is also looking for provision of asset management system and support for the period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 5 Oct

Tender no: 14/2021-PRS

Information: LT Ngwenya, Tel: (036) 638 5183, E-mail: Lngwenya2@uthukela.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Asset management, Support and maintenance

Transnet SOC Ltd

Transnet is advertising for the manufacture, supply and installation of a dredge computer system human machine interface computers and Scada licenses for Dredger Isandlwana on a once-off basis.

Tender no: TNPA 992

Information: Mlu Shozi, Tel: (031) 361 8825, E-mail: Mlungisi.shozi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Scada

Bids are invited for the supply and installation of CCTV software and hardware licenses for the Port of Mosselbay.

Tender no: TNPA-MSB-005-2021

Information: Lynne-Ann Prins, Tel: (044) 604 6276, E-mail: lynne-ann.prins@transnet.net.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Software licensing, Licensing, Security, CCTV

Transnet also requires ICTM e-learning platform governance, best practices and methodology training for a period of 12 months at Parktown.

Tender no: RFQ: CRAC-JHB-35102

Information: Mohale Rapetswa, Tel: (011) 584 0944, E-mail: mohale.rapetswa@transnet.net.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, ICTM, Governance, Internet, IoT

Provision of a managed integrated travel solution is sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: GSM/21/03/2072

Information: Lerato Ramoyada, Tel: (011) 308 3706, E-mail: Lerato.Ramoyada@transnet.net.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Software

Unemployment Insurance Fund

The UIF invites proposals for the appointment of a service provider for the implementation of an enterprise content management (ECM) system and to provide support and maintenance for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 Oct - Virtual

Tender no: UIF 8/2021

Information: Wilmari Kruger, Tel: (012) 337 1679, E-mail: uiftenders@labour.gov.za

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Enterprise. Enterprise content management, ECM, Support and maintenance

Gauteng Partnership Fund

Terms of reference are sought for supplying, configuring, and implementation of an integrated loan management system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFP0013/2021

Information: Florence Maluleke, Tel: (011) 685 6627, E-mail: florencem@gpf.org.za

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Software

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality requires an online hosted pre-payment electricity vending system for a three year period.

Compulsory briefing: 27 Sep - Kindly forward your e-mail address to C. N. Sihlali at nandi.sihlali@rnm.gov.za.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0292

Information: C. N. Sihlali, Tel: (039) 312 8304, E-mail: nandi.sihlali@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Hosting, Internet, IoT, Vending, Electricity, Pre-payment

Department of Defence

The department is advertising the rendering of a service provider in regards to the Oryx Simulator training for a period of three years. Procurement plan number: DOD PROC PLAN 21-22/SAAF/662.

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-019-2020

Information: Technical: Colonel I.N. Moreetsi or Lieutenant Colonel Munsami, Tel: (012) 312 2732. General: Major N. Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Simulation, Virtual reality, Training and eLearning

Bids are invited for the maintenance and repair of the security systems within the SA Army Signal Formation and units for a period of three years. Procurement plan number: DOD PROC PLAN 21-22/SA ARMY/577.

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-021-2020

Information: Technical: Major T.J. Potgieter, Tel: (012) 529 0390, Cell: 081 324 4531. General: Major N. Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Security, CCTV, Biometrics

Road Traffic Infringement Agency

The RTIA wishes to appoint a service provider to develop an enterprise architecture, three year ICT strategy as well as conducting a COBIT 2019 assessment.

Tender no: RFP03/2021/2022

Information: K Moloko, Tel: (087) 285 0500, E-mail: Kwena.Moloko@rtia.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Enterprise architecture, COBIT 2019

Community Schemes Ombud Service

A service provider is sought for the supply, delivery and installation of server hardware and storage.

Tender no: CSOS013-2021

Information: Mawande Jadezweni, Tel: (010) 593 0533, E-mail: Mawande.Jadezweni@csos.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage

The ombud requires supply, development and implementation of business automation solutions including maintenance and support for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 Sep – Link.

Tender no: CSOS015-2021

Information: Nduduzo Mthimkhulu, Cell: 076 630 3779, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.

Closing date: 11 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Business process automation, Services, Support and maintenance

Drakenstein Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of electric meters for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: PROC12/2021

Information: D Gabriels, Tel: (021) 807 4682, E-mail: davidg@drakenstein.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Electricity

Oudtshoorn Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is offering its formal tender for the provision of maintenance and support services to the existing energy management system for a period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: TD-04/09/2021

Information: Thando Sindaphi, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: thando@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Electricity, Services, Support and maintenance

Amajuba District Municipality

The municipality is advertising for supply and delivery of 13x laptop computers.

Tender no: Q2021/36

Information: Wonder Madi, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: wonderm@amajuba.gov.za

Closing date: 28 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited

The IDC is looking for an endpoint data protection solution.

Tender no: T37/09/21

Information: Mmanthudi Mosupyoe, Tel: (011) 269 3709, E-mail: mmanthudim@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Data protection, Endpoint security

Kagisano-Molopo Local Municiality

The municipality wishes to purchase 14 laptops.

Tender no: KMLM2022-010

Information: Tlhompho, Cell: 078 403 0759, E-mail: tlholot@kmlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Rustenburg Local Municipality

The municipality is in need of a MSCOA-compliant financial system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RLM/BTO/0004/2021/22

Information: J Masinga, Tel: (014) 590 3123, E-mail: jmasinga@rustenburg.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP

South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited

SANRAL wishes to appoint a direct internet service provider for corporate grade internet breakout via fibre connectivity from data centre locations.

Tender no: SANRAL 58000/1013/2021/07

Information: Luyanda Sibali, Tel: (012) 844 8000, E-mail: SibaliL@nra.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Internet, Fibre, Data centre

Financial Sector Conduct Authority

The FSCA invites bids for the upgrade of backup media server hardware.

Tender no: FSCA2021/22-T006

Information: Jessie Myanga, Tel: (012) 422 7159, E-mail: jessie.myanga@fsca.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Backup, Media server, Servers

Education, Training and Development Practices SETA

Terms of reference are sought for the implementation, support and maintenance of the ETDP Seta information management system.

Compulsory briefing: 29 Sep – Virtual Platform. Bidders who would like to attend the session must e-mail TienieJ@etdpseta.org.za.

Tender no: SCMU:11 - 2021/22

Information: Sibusiso Kutshwa, Tel: (011) 372 3300, E-mail: tenderers@etdpseta.org.za.

Closing date: 11 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, IMS, Information management, Knowledge management, Services, Support and maintenance

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

Supply, delivery, installation, configuration, maintenance and commissioning of local area network and power over ethernet switches is sought.

Tender no: 19/2021

Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Switches, Power over ethernet, LAN, Services, Support and maintenance

Francis Baard District Municipality

Supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of a financial management system is sought for this Northern Cape municipality.

Tender no: BID 08/21

Information: Phillip Souden, Tel: (053) 838 0948, E-mail: phillip.souden@fbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP

Bids are also invited for the supply, delivery, installation and technical support of EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance DP4400 or equivalent and endpoint data protection solution.

Tender no: BID 09/21

Information: Phillip Souden, Tel: (053) 838 0948, E-mail: phillip.souden@fbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Services, Data protection, Endpoint security

Productivity SA

The organisation is advertising for provision of printing services for a period of five years.

Tender no: PSA/IT01/09/2021

Information: Mxolisi Dludla, Tel: (011) 848 5320, E-mail: mxolisid@productivitysa.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Printing

Johannesburg Development Agency

JDA is advertising for the supply of managed security services for three years.

Tender no: JDAICT/MS/002/2021

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 6 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Security

Johannesburg Market

The organisation is looking for a service provider to install and migrate Active Directory from Microsoft 2008 R2 to Microsoft Server 2019 and migrate Exchange 2010 to Office 365.

Compulsory briefing: 30 Sep - Microsoft Teams – Request link via tender@joburgmarket.co.za.

Tender no: IT-OP-007-2021/2022

Information: Joburg Market, Tel: (011) 992 8000, E-mail: tenders@joburgmarket.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services

Kgatelopele Local Municipality

Supply and delivery of ICT equipment is sought.

Tender no: KLM2021/22/006

Information: Bolokang Moeng, Tel: (053) 384 8646, E-mail: supply@kgatelopele.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Electoral Commission

The IEC is advertising for an information security audit.

Tender no: 0010460409

Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Security, Information security, Auditing

Campus network switches are also sought.

Tender no: 0010460413

Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking

Bids are also invited for ICT security operations centre (SOC).

Tender no: 0010455690

Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Security operations centre, SOC

The commission is also advertising for a storage area network (SAN).

Tender no: 0010455684

Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Storage, SAN

Department of Police, Roads and Transport, Free State

The province invites proposals for the collection of traffic counting data and accident management for DORA for a period of three years.

Tender no: PR&T/RFP01/2021/22

Information: W. Makutoane, Tel: (051) 409 8899, E-mail: makutoanew@freetrans.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Outsourcing, Data management

Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority

The Seta is looking for a service provider for the licensing, implementation, support and maintenance of a management information system (MIS) and decision support system (dss) for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Sep – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MICT/SETA/MIS/009/2021

Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 5 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Management information system, MIS, Decision support system, DSS, Software licensing

The authority wishes to appoint a panel of qualified service providers for realignment of legacy qualifications and development of a new occupational qualifications for a period of three years.

Tender no: MICT/SETA/QDF/008/2021

Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Training and eLearning

A service provider is sought for implementation, support and maintenance of wide area network (WAN) services, security and backup services for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 27 Sep – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MICT/SETA/WAN/11/2021

Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Networking, WAN, Security, Backup, Services, Support and maintenance

South African Post Office Limited

SAPO is looking for a mobile application with motor vehicle licensing services/RA.

Tender no: RFQ21/22/82

Information: Reduan Abrahams, Tel: (012) 845 2503, E-mail: reduan.abrahams@postoffice.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Mobile, Mobile apps, Applications

SAPO wishes to appoint a service provider for the implementation of a call centre and operations telephony system, maintenance and support for a period of three years for Postbank Bloemfontein Office

Tender no: RFP 01/02/2021

Information: Nokulunga Moloi, Tel: (012) 407 6000, E-mail: Nokulunga.Moloi@postoffice.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Telephony, Call centre, Support and maintenance

Agricultural Research Council

The council is looking for Microsoft Dynamic AX R3, Power BI and Jet Reports support, new development and customisation for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: ARC/10/09/2021

Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

Prospective bidders are invited to assist with the corporate advertising and messaging on the ARC LAN.

Tender no: ARC/09/09/2021

Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 13 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Networking, HR

National Research Foundation

The NRF is advertising for a service provider to render off-site backup tape storage and collection services to iThemba LABS, Faure, Western Cape.

Tender no: iLABS/RFQ 2021/22:126

Information: Melanie Robertson or Odwa Mxenge, Tel: (021) 843 1000, E-mail: scm3@tlabs.ac.za.

Closing date: 5 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Outsourcing, Backup, Storage

A suitable service provider is sought to develop and implement a business continuity management (BCM) and organisational resilience programme for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: NRF/CORP RISD/13/2021-22

Information: Vuyelwa Vabaza, Tel: (012) 481 4335, E-mail: VL.Vabaza@nrf.ac.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Security, Software, Hardware, Business continuity, Professional services, Disaster recovery

Government Printing Works

Bids are invited for the development of the knowledge management strategy and implementation plan, including testing of the implementation plan

Tender no: GPW-W 2021/02

Information: Noko Lekgowe, Tel: (012) 764 3961, E-mail: noko.lekgowe@gpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Software, Knowledge management

GPW also wishes to appoint a service provider for supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of a security visitor management solution at its buildings for a period of three years.

Tender no: GPW-2021/22-11

Information: Noko Lekgowe, Tel: (012) 764 3961, E-mail: noko.lekgowe@gpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Labour

The department wishes to procure Syspro resources for 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 27 Sep - Virtual

Tender no: SEERFB01/2021

Information: Adelaide Mokonyane or Vishalin Pillay, Tel: (012) 843 7329, E-mail: seeprocurement@labour.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services

Breede Valley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the supply, installation and commissioning of a telephone VoIP system solution for a period ending 30 June 2024.

Compulsory briefing: 28 Sep – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: BV927/2021

Information: Taygan Brown, Tel: (023) 348 2956, E-mail: tbrown@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecom