ICT tenders: Telecoms in the spotlight
Telecommunications is seeing considerable increases in interest from the public sector resulting in a record 29 tenders.
Most of these notices are requests for solutions or services. The State IT Agency (SITA) leads in this respect, offering three requirements for the South African Police Service, Western Cape Provincial government and what it is still calling the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services. Nevertheless, attention should still be given to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, City of Cape Town, South African National Roads Agency, Small Enterprise Development Agency and Services Sector Education and Training Authority for tenders of interest among various others.
Notably, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) also participate in the renewed interest in telecoms. The DCDT opens with a request for a service provider to “investigate the feasibility of regulatory, policy and strategies that could further impact on lowering the cost to communicate” as well as another tender for a service provider to develop district digital enablement plans.
ICASA, on the other hand, is once again looking to procure a quality of service benchmarking solution to test the performance and monitor quality of service of the mobile telecommunication service providers for voice, data, video, and messaging services. The regulator is also advertising for a numbering system; risk and compliance management systems; and a vulnerability management system and IT security hardening services in separate tenders.
The rest of the ICT industry also has a good week: demand for software and services hits triple digits, while the hardware sector has little to complain about with 84 requests.
Meanwhile, announcements regarding tender outcomes remain minimal with three cancellations and just one award.
New tenders
Broadband Infraco SOC
The company requires introduction to artificial intelligence for professionals training.
Tender no: RFQ09037
Information: Magugu Mlangeni, Tel: (011) 235 1850, E-mail: Magugu.Mlangeni@infraco.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, Artificial intelligence, 4IR
Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority
A service provider is sought for the provision of a career development platform and IT integrated services.
Non-compulsory briefing: 23 Sep – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0003
Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.
Closing date: 7 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, HR, Software, Integrated services, Support and maintenance
The authority is also advertising for the specification for the appointment of a service provider for supply, installation, support and leasing of multi functional printers.
Non-compulsory briefing: 23 Sep – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0028
Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Printing, Support and maintenance
South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited
Provision of maintenance and support services are sought for the production server in the computer room for SABC for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFQ/IT/2021/123
Information: Azwinaki, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Servers, Support and maintenance
State Information Technology Agency
SITA invites bids for supply of Signing Hub licence/software support, hardware maintenance and support and maintenance services for the GPAA’s digital signatures for a period of 60 months.
Tender no: RFB 951
Information: Mogau Sebothoma, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Mogau.Sebothoma@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software licensing, Hardware, Security, Digital signatures
SITA wishes to establish a panel of service providers to perform products, services, customer specific solutions packaging and financial modelling experts.
Tender no: RFA 1007
Information: Audrey Matlapeng, Tel: (012) 482 2339, E-mail: Audrey.Matlapeng@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 12 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Hardware, Software, Professional services
Proposals are invited for the replacement of the backup infrastructure in the Numerus and Beta datacentres including maintenance and support for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 977
Information: Muditambi Gangazhe, Tel: (012) 482 3235, E-mail: Muditambi.Gangazhe@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Datacentres
The North West Provincial Government requires supply of network equipment and peripherals including maintenance and support for the implementation of network connectivity.
Tender no: RFB 868
Information: Mantsie Mabiletsa, Tel: (012) 482 2655, E-mail: Mantsie.Mabiletsa@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications, Networking
SITA is also calling for the rendering of professional services regarding microfilm and fiche archiving as well as technical maintenance and support for the Department of Defence microfilm equipment for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 929
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Consulting, Professional services, Imaging, Software
Supply of Cisco network equipment is sought for the SAPS Shortfall project.
Tender no: RFB 969
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Networking
SITA wishes to establish a five-year support and license subscription agreement for a software asset management (SAM) capability.
Tender no: RFB 998
Information: Emmah Mmatli, Tel: (012) 482 2673, E-mail: Emmah.Mmatli@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Asset management, Services, Software asset management, SAM, Support and maintenance, Software licensing
The agency is advertising for the procurement of the Huawei and Cisco installation services; Cisco Smartnet services as well as Huawei and Cisco support and maintenance services (i.e. Cisco and Huawei equipment Field Support) of the SAPS Shortfall Network Equipment for a period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 23 Sep
Tender no: RFB 985
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance
Supply, installation, configuration and management of e-mail cleansing services is also sought for SITA and its clients for a period of two years with the possible option to extend for a further one year.
Tender no: RFB 996
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 12 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, E-mail
The Gauteng Department of Education requires procurement, maintenance and support of endpoint backup and encryption software for the period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 990
Information: Emmah Mmatli, Tel: (012) 482 2673, E-mail: Emmah.Mmatli@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Endpoint, Backup, Encryption, Support and maintenance
SITA is advertising its request for quotations for the procurement of maintenance and support, peripherals and relocation of next generation network (NGN) equipment for Western Cape Provincial Government for a period of three years. Open to all bidders accredited on RFA 1605/2017 for Cisco equipment in Western Cape.
Tender no: RFQ 995
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: rfq@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Telecommunications, Networking, NGN, Hardware, Support and maintenance
An accredited level 3 service provider is sought for the design, supply, and installation of structured network cabling infrastructure for SITA on behalf of Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services with maintenance and support for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFQ 991
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: rfq@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 30 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Networking, Hardware, Support and maintenance
Provision of a Board Pac software solution is also sought.
Compulsory briefing: 13 Oct
Tender no: IT 21/03 C
Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.
Closing date: 25 Oct 2021
Tags: Software
Film and Publication Board
The board wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the provisioning of information and communication technology services over a period of 36 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 28 Sep – Virtual
Tender no: RFT 03 2021/22
Information: Thato, Tel: (012) 003 1400, E-mail: thato.moremi@fpb.org.za.
Closing date: 15 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Professional services, Managed services, Consulting, Support and maintenance
Services Sector Education and Training Authority
Bids are invited for the provision of ICT hardware, ICT devices (laptops, desktops, servers, storage and network equipment) licensing and software, related hardware service, maintenance, repairs and support as and when required.
Tender no: PROC T612
Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.
Closing date: 19 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Computing, Mobility, Servers, Networking, Storage, Software licensing, Licensing, Support and maintenance
The authority is also looking for a service provider for the provisioning of a nationwide software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) for transmission of voice, video and data and hosting of ICT unified telecommunications and related integrated services.
Tender no: PROC T613
Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.
Closing date: 19 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, SD-wan, Video, Telephony, Hosting, Unified communications, Telecommunications
The Seta wishes to appoint a panel of approved service providers for the provisioning of ICT professional services, software, licenses, related support and maintenance as and when required.
Tender no: PROC T615
Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.
Closing date: 21 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Professional services, Managed services, Support and maintenance
City of Johannesburg
Metrobus requires an independent service provider to supply and install an on-premise (cloud based) Internet protocol telephony system and 300 IP handsets for a period of 36 months, as and when required.
Tender no: ICT 006/2020-21
Information: Steve Tefo, Tel: (011) 403 4300, E-mail: stefo@mbus.joburg.org.za.
Closing date: 20 Oct 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Telephony, Hardware, Software, Cloud computing, VoIP
KZN Growth Fund Trust
The organisation is looking for a POPIA implementation specialist.
Tender no: KGFT RFQ 2021-012
Information: Urvashi Ojageer, Tel: (031) 372 3720, E-mail: accounts@kzngf.co.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Consulting, POPIA, Privacy
Road Accident Fund
The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to provide an outsourced cyber security operation centre (CSOC) for a period of five years.
Compulsory briefing: 14 Sep – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: RAF/2021/00011
Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Cyber security, CSOS, Outsourcing, Managed services, Cyber security operation centre
The organisation is also looking for an experienced, suitably qualified service provider for the provision of enterprise resource planning for a period of five years.
Tender no: RAF/2021/00008
Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, ERP, Enterprise resource planning
Department of Public Service and Administration
A service provider is sought to provide a disaster recovery software solution and support services for a period of three years.
Tender no: DPSA008/2021
Information: Mmapula Kotsokoane, Tel: (012) 336 1389, E-mail: mmapulak@dpsa.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Disaster recovery, Security, Business continuity, Support and maintenance
Water Research Commission
Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider for the provision of endpoint backup solution software for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: RFQ NO 053/09/21-22
Information: Nhlanhla Baloyi, Tel: (012) 761 9300, E-mail: quotations@wrc.org.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Security, Backup, Endpoint
National Prosecuting Authority
The NPA wishes to appoint a service provider for electronic back-up media off-site storage services.
Tender no: NPA 11-21/22
Information: Samuel Masombuka, Tel: (012) 845 6478, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Security, Storage, Backup, Off-site storage
The NPA is also calling for electronic back-up media off-site storage services for up to six months from date of appointment.
Tender no: NPA D11086
Information: James Patterson, Tel: (012) 845 6451, E-mail: jpatterson@npa.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Security, Storage, Backup, Off-site storage
Central Energy Fund
The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider to provide a managed printing solution for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: MPS/08/2021
Information: Mkhulu Wellem Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: Wellems@cefgroup.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Printing, Services, Managed services, Managed printing
Proposals are also requested for the appointment of a service provider for the renewal of Cherwell IT service management annual license subscription and support and maintenance on a time and material basis.
Tender no: RCL/09//2021
Information: Mkhulu Wellem Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: Wellems@cefgroup.co.za.
Closing date: 5 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, ITSM, Services, IT service management, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
The fund is looking fora service provider to supply and implement an on-premise digital signing platform.
Tender no: IDS/09//2021
Information: Mkhulu Wellem Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: Wellems@cefgroup.co.za.
Closing date: 4 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Security, Hardware, Digital, Digital signature
Ithala Development Finance Corporation
A service provider is sought to provide a network engineer for a period not exceeding six months at the company.
Tender no: R957/65033/2021
Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 907 8701, E-mail: lzondi@ithala.co.za.
Closing date: 28 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Networking, Consulting
Ithala also wishes to appoint a service provider to provide applications manager for a period not exceeding six months.
Tender no: RFQ956/65033/2021
Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 907 8701, E-mail: lzondi@ithala.co.za.
Closing date: 28 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Application management
The company is advertising for the provision and implementation of a RASET portal solution.
Tender no: RFP 08/21
Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 907 8701, E-mail: lzondi@ithala.co.za. Closing date: 5 Oct 2021
Tags: Software
Department of Communications and Digital Technologies
The department wishes to appoint a service provider to investigate the feasibility of regulatory, policy and strategies that could further impact on lowering the cost to communicate.
Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Oct – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: DCDT/09/2021/22
Information: R Hlahla or A Masemola-Ramatlo, Tel: (012) 427 8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dtps.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Oct 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Consulting
A service provider is also sought to develop the district digital enablement plans.
Tender no: DCDT/10/2021/22
Information: R Hlahla or L Ndzena, Tel: (012) 427 8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dtps.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Oct 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Consulting, Software, Digital, Digital enablement, Internet, IoT
The department is advertising for a service provider to assist the South African Accreditation Authority with adjudication of applications for accreditation of two authentication services and product providers.
Tender no: DCDT/06/2021/22
Information: R Hlahla or M Selebi, Tel: (012) 427 8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dtps.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Oct 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Consulting, Software, Digital, Authentication, Cyber security, Security, Electronic signatures, eCommerce, ECT Act, Internet, IoT, 4IR
Transport Education and Training Authority
The authority requests proposals from service providersfor the design, development, implementation and maintenance of an online project monitoring and stakeholder support system (OPMSS) for TETA funded projects for a period of four years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 27 Sep – Link.
Tender no: TETA21/PME/0007/ONLINE PROJECT MONITORING
Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.
Closing date: 12 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Internet, Monitoring, Stakeholder support
City of Cape Town
The metro is calling for installation and maintenance of fibre network infrastructure and outside plant (OSP) facilities.
Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Oct - Via Skype for Business. To access the meeting use this link.
Tender no: 58S/2021/2022
Information: Alister Van Tonder, Tel: (021) 400 9080, E-mail: alister.vantonder@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Networking, Fibre optics, Fibre, Hardware, Support and maintenance
Nkandla Local Municipality
Bids are invited for the provision of support on an existing integrated financial management accounting system.
Tender no: NKA/BTO001/2021/22
Information: Dumisile Msomi, Tel: (035) 833 2015, E-mail: dmsomi@nkandla.org.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, IFMS, ERP
Umzimkhulu Local Municipality
The municipality requires supply and delivery of software/application licenses (36 months contract).
Tender no: ULM-CORP002/22
Information: G. Mngqundaniso, Tel: (039) 259 5007, E-mail: mngqundanisog@umzimkhululm.gov.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo
The organisation is advertising for an unified e-mail management solution.
Compulsory briefing: 27 Sep
Tender no: JCPZ/ICT01/2021
Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Cell: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.
Closing date: 22 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, E-mail, Unified communications
Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited
An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of outsourced IT service desk for a period of five years.
Tender no: ATNS/RFP/005/21.22 IT SERVICE DESK
Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1317, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 28 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Outsourcing, IT service desk
Provision of ManageEngine tools – AMS renewal is required for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: ATNS/RFP020/21/22/ Manage Engine Tools
Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1317, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Asset management
ATNS is also looking for a financial reporting solution.
Tender no: ATNS-FINANCE-FIN.REPORTING SOLUTION- 200921
Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Cell: 082 875 4809, E-mail: NokuthulaSa@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 4 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, ERP, Reporting
South African Social Security Agency
SASSA KwaZulu-Natal requires the supply and delivery of 46 HPe switches as well as the supply, delivery and installation of seventeen (17) UPS’.
Non-compulsory briefing: 27 Sep – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: SASSA: 26-21-ICT-KZN
Information: Thabiso Cingo, Tel: (033) 846 3399, E-mail: ThabisoC@sassa.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Switches, UPS
The agency is also advertising for an enterprise project governance tool (EPGT) for the period of three years.
Tender no: SASSA: 27-21-ICT-HO
Information:Zintathu Mabuza, Tel: (012) 400 2130, E-mail: zintathum@sassa.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Security, Enterprise, Governance
Bids are invited for the supply of facial recognition, fingerprint matching and webcams.
Tender no: SASSA: 30-21-ICT-HO
Information: Ramasekiwa Tshokwe, Tel: (012) 400 2413, E-mail: ramasekiwat@sassa.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Security, Hardware, Biometrics
SASSA also requires the supply of software licenses.
Tender no: SASSA: 31-21-ICT-HO
Information: Ramasekiwa Tshokwe, Tel: (012) 400 2413, E-mail: ramasekiwat@sassa.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Potential service providers are invited to submit proposals for the procurement of multi-spectral fingerprint scanners.
Tender no: SASSA: 28-21-ICT-HO
Information: Mogafe Mphahlele, Tel: (012) 400 2412, E-mail: scanners2021@sassa.gov.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Security, Hardware, Biometrics
Ditsong: Museums of South Africa
An experienced and accredited ICT service provider is sought to make provision for servers, migration of data, data backups, datacentre controls, e-mail hosting (to O365), e-mail archiving and hosted private automated branch exchange (PABX) for five years.
Compulsory briefing: 29 Sep
Tender no: DMSA 006-2021
Information: Dakalo Nemavhoini, Tel: (012) 492 5736, E-mail: dakalo@ditsong.org.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, E-mail, Hosting, Telecommunications, Servers, Data, Backups, Security, Datacentre
Pixley Ka Seme District Municipality
A services provider is also sought to conduct a review of the information communication and technology master plan.
Tender no: TD 08/2021
Information: Desmond Mqhum, Tel: (053) 631 0891, E-mail: dmqhum@pksdm.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting
South African Revenue Service
SARS is advertising for the provision of professional services related to the Protection of Personal Information Act No. 4 of 2013.
Tender no: RFP 03/2021
Information: Andre Taljaard, Tel: (012) 442 4078, E-mail: tenderofffice@sars.gov.za. Closing date: 7 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, POPI, Security, Privacy
Polokwane Municipality
The Limpopo municipality wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install and maintain the access control systems and equipment at Polokwane municipal premises on an ad-hoc basis for a period of three years.
Tender no: PM06/2021
Information: Lesetja Ledwaba, Tel: (015) 023 5454, E-mail: lesetjaLE@polokwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 5 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Software, Access control, Biometrics, Security
Department of Transport
The department is advertising for a PABX.
Non-compulsory briefing: 28 Sep – Virtual.
Tender no: DOT/05/2021/COO
Information: Lucky Mashile or John Mashinini, Tel: (012) 309 3429, E-mail: MashileL@dot.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Oct 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Software, Hardware, Telephony
uThukela District Municipality
The KZN municipality is advertising for a service provider for the management of the rural road asset management system (RRAMS) for the period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 7 Oct
Tender no: 16/2021-RAM
Information: LT Ngwenya, Tel: (036) 638 5183, E-mail: Lngwenya2@uthukela.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Asset management
The district is also looking for provision of asset management system and support for the period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 5 Oct
Tender no: 14/2021-PRS
Information: LT Ngwenya, Tel: (036) 638 5183, E-mail: Lngwenya2@uthukela.gov.za.
Closing date: 21 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Asset management, Support and maintenance
Transnet SOC Ltd
Transnet is advertising for the manufacture, supply and installation of a dredge computer system human machine interface computers and Scada licenses for Dredger Isandlwana on a once-off basis.
Tender no: TNPA 992
Information: Mlu Shozi, Tel: (031) 361 8825, E-mail: Mlungisi.shozi@transnet.net.
Closing date: 14 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Scada
Bids are invited for the supply and installation of CCTV software and hardware licenses for the Port of Mosselbay.
Tender no: TNPA-MSB-005-2021
Information: Lynne-Ann Prins, Tel: (044) 604 6276, E-mail: lynne-ann.prins@transnet.net.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Software licensing, Licensing, Security, CCTV
Transnet also requires ICTM e-learning platform governance, best practices and methodology training for a period of 12 months at Parktown.
Tender no: RFQ: CRAC-JHB-35102
Information: Mohale Rapetswa, Tel: (011) 584 0944, E-mail: mohale.rapetswa@transnet.net.
Closing date: 12 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, ICTM, Governance, Internet, IoT
Provision of a managed integrated travel solution is sought for a period of three years.
Tender no: GSM/21/03/2072
Information: Lerato Ramoyada, Tel: (011) 308 3706, E-mail: Lerato.Ramoyada@transnet.net.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Software
Unemployment Insurance Fund
The UIF invites proposals for the appointment of a service provider for the implementation of an enterprise content management (ECM) system and to provide support and maintenance for a period of 36 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 1 Oct - Virtual
Tender no: UIF 8/2021
Information: Wilmari Kruger, Tel: (012) 337 1679, E-mail: uiftenders@labour.gov.za
Closing date: 22 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Enterprise. Enterprise content management, ECM, Support and maintenance
Gauteng Partnership Fund
Terms of reference are sought for supplying, configuring, and implementation of an integrated loan management system for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: RFP0013/2021
Information: Florence Maluleke, Tel: (011) 685 6627, E-mail: florencem@gpf.org.za
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Software
Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality
The KZN municipality requires an online hosted pre-payment electricity vending system for a three year period.
Compulsory briefing: 27 Sep - Kindly forward your e-mail address to C. N. Sihlali at nandi.sihlali@rnm.gov.za.
Tender no: 8/2/RNM0292
Information: C. N. Sihlali, Tel: (039) 312 8304, E-mail: nandi.sihlali@rnm.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Hosting, Internet, IoT, Vending, Electricity, Pre-payment
Department of Defence
The department is advertising the rendering of a service provider in regards to the Oryx Simulator training for a period of three years. Procurement plan number: DOD PROC PLAN 21-22/SAAF/662.
Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-019-2020
Information: Technical: Colonel I.N. Moreetsi or Lieutenant Colonel Munsami, Tel: (012) 312 2732. General: Major N. Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Simulation, Virtual reality, Training and eLearning
Bids are invited for the maintenance and repair of the security systems within the SA Army Signal Formation and units for a period of three years. Procurement plan number: DOD PROC PLAN 21-22/SA ARMY/577.
Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-021-2020
Information: Technical: Major T.J. Potgieter, Tel: (012) 529 0390, Cell: 081 324 4531. General: Major N. Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Security, CCTV, Biometrics
Road Traffic Infringement Agency
The RTIA wishes to appoint a service provider to develop an enterprise architecture, three year ICT strategy as well as conducting a COBIT 2019 assessment.
Tender no: RFP03/2021/2022
Information: K Moloko, Tel: (087) 285 0500, E-mail: Kwena.Moloko@rtia.co.za.
Closing date: 4 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Enterprise architecture, COBIT 2019
Community Schemes Ombud Service
A service provider is sought for the supply, delivery and installation of server hardware and storage.
Tender no: CSOS013-2021
Information: Mawande Jadezweni, Tel: (010) 593 0533, E-mail: Mawande.Jadezweni@csos.org.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage
The ombud requires supply, development and implementation of business automation solutions including maintenance and support for a period of five years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 28 Sep – Link.
Tender no: CSOS015-2021
Information: Nduduzo Mthimkhulu, Cell: 076 630 3779, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.
Closing date: 11 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Business process automation, Services, Support and maintenance
Drakenstein Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of electric meters for the period ending 30 June 2025.
Tender no: PROC12/2021
Information: D Gabriels, Tel: (021) 807 4682, E-mail: davidg@drakenstein.gov.za.
Closing date: 4 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Electricity
Oudtshoorn Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is offering its formal tender for the provision of maintenance and support services to the existing energy management system for a period ending 30 June 2024.
Tender no: TD-04/09/2021
Information: Thando Sindaphi, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: thando@oudtmun.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Electricity, Services, Support and maintenance
Amajuba District Municipality
The municipality is advertising for supply and delivery of 13x laptop computers.
Tender no: Q2021/36
Information: Wonder Madi, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: wonderm@amajuba.gov.za
Closing date: 28 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited
The IDC is looking for an endpoint data protection solution.
Tender no: T37/09/21
Information: Mmanthudi Mosupyoe, Tel: (011) 269 3709, E-mail: mmanthudim@idc.co.za.
Closing date: 28 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Data protection, Endpoint security
Kagisano-Molopo Local Municiality
The municipality wishes to purchase 14 laptops.
Tender no: KMLM2022-010
Information: Tlhompho, Cell: 078 403 0759, E-mail: tlholot@kmlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Rustenburg Local Municipality
The municipality is in need of a MSCOA-compliant financial system for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: RLM/BTO/0004/2021/22
Information: J Masinga, Tel: (014) 590 3123, E-mail: jmasinga@rustenburg.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, ERP
South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited
SANRAL wishes to appoint a direct internet service provider for corporate grade internet breakout via fibre connectivity from data centre locations.
Tender no: SANRAL 58000/1013/2021/07
Information: Luyanda Sibali, Tel: (012) 844 8000, E-mail: SibaliL@nra.co.za.
Closing date: 13 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Internet, Fibre, Data centre
Financial Sector Conduct Authority
The FSCA invites bids for the upgrade of backup media server hardware.
Tender no: FSCA2021/22-T006
Information: Jessie Myanga, Tel: (012) 422 7159, E-mail: jessie.myanga@fsca.co.za.
Closing date: 5 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Backup, Media server, Servers
Education, Training and Development Practices SETA
Terms of reference are sought for the implementation, support and maintenance of the ETDP Seta information management system.
Compulsory briefing: 29 Sep – Virtual Platform. Bidders who would like to attend the session must e-mail TienieJ@etdpseta.org.za.
Tender no: SCMU:11 - 2021/22
Information: Sibusiso Kutshwa, Tel: (011) 372 3300, E-mail: tenderers@etdpseta.org.za.
Closing date: 11 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, IMS, Information management, Knowledge management, Services, Support and maintenance
Sarah Baartman District Municipality
Supply, delivery, installation, configuration, maintenance and commissioning of local area network and power over ethernet switches is sought.
Tender no: 19/2021
Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.
Closing date: 12 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Switches, Power over ethernet, LAN, Services, Support and maintenance
Francis Baard District Municipality
Supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of a financial management system is sought for this Northern Cape municipality.
Tender no: BID 08/21
Information: Phillip Souden, Tel: (053) 838 0948, E-mail: phillip.souden@fbdm.co.za.
Closing date: 28 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, ERP
Bids are also invited for the supply, delivery, installation and technical support of EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance DP4400 or equivalent and endpoint data protection solution.
Tender no: BID 09/21
Information: Phillip Souden, Tel: (053) 838 0948, E-mail: phillip.souden@fbdm.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Services, Data protection, Endpoint security
Productivity SA
The organisation is advertising for provision of printing services for a period of five years.
Tender no: PSA/IT01/09/2021
Information: Mxolisi Dludla, Tel: (011) 848 5320, E-mail: mxolisid@productivitysa.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Printing
Johannesburg Development Agency
JDA is advertising for the supply of managed security services for three years.
Tender no: JDAICT/MS/002/2021
Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.
Closing date: 6 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Security
Johannesburg Market
The organisation is looking for a service provider to install and migrate Active Directory from Microsoft 2008 R2 to Microsoft Server 2019 and migrate Exchange 2010 to Office 365.
Compulsory briefing: 30 Sep - Microsoft Teams – Request link via tender@joburgmarket.co.za.
Tender no: IT-OP-007-2021/2022
Information: Joburg Market, Tel: (011) 992 8000, E-mail: tenders@joburgmarket.co.za.
Closing date: 18 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services
Kgatelopele Local Municipality
Supply and delivery of ICT equipment is sought.
Tender no: KLM2021/22/006
Information: Bolokang Moeng, Tel: (053) 384 8646, E-mail: supply@kgatelopele.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing
Electoral Commission
The IEC is advertising for an information security audit.
Tender no: 0010460409
Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Security, Information security, Auditing
Campus network switches are also sought.
Tender no: 0010460413
Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Networking
Bids are also invited for ICT security operations centre (SOC).
Tender no: 0010455690
Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Security operations centre, SOC
The commission is also advertising for a storage area network (SAN).
Tender no: 0010455684
Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Storage, SAN
Department of Police, Roads and Transport, Free State
The province invites proposals for the collection of traffic counting data and accident management for DORA for a period of three years.
Tender no: PR&T/RFP01/2021/22
Information: W. Makutoane, Tel: (051) 409 8899, E-mail: makutoanew@freetrans.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Outsourcing, Data management
Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority
The Seta is looking for a service provider for the licensing, implementation, support and maintenance of a management information system (MIS) and decision support system (dss) for a period of five years.
Compulsory briefing: 23 Sep – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: MICT/SETA/MIS/009/2021
Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.
Closing date: 5 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Management information system, MIS, Decision support system, DSS, Software licensing
The authority wishes to appoint a panel of qualified service providers for realignment of legacy qualifications and development of a new occupational qualifications for a period of three years.
Tender no: MICT/SETA/QDF/008/2021
Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.
Closing date: 4 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Training and eLearning
A service provider is sought for implementation, support and maintenance of wide area network (WAN) services, security and backup services for a period of five years.
Compulsory briefing: 27 Sep – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: MICT/SETA/WAN/11/2021
Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.
Closing date: 7 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Networking, WAN, Security, Backup, Services, Support and maintenance
South African Post Office Limited
SAPO is looking for a mobile application with motor vehicle licensing services/RA.
Tender no: RFQ21/22/82
Information: Reduan Abrahams, Tel: (012) 845 2503, E-mail: reduan.abrahams@postoffice.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Mobile, Mobile apps, Applications
SAPO wishes to appoint a service provider for the implementation of a call centre and operations telephony system, maintenance and support for a period of three years for Postbank Bloemfontein Office
Tender no: RFP 01/02/2021
Information: Nokulunga Moloi, Tel: (012) 407 6000, E-mail: Nokulunga.Moloi@postoffice.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Telephony, Call centre, Support and maintenance
Agricultural Research Council
The council is looking for Microsoft Dynamic AX R3, Power BI and Jet Reports support, new development and customisation for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: ARC/10/09/2021
Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.
Closing date: 14 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance
Prospective bidders are invited to assist with the corporate advertising and messaging on the ARC LAN.
Tender no: ARC/09/09/2021
Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.
Closing date: 13 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Networking, HR
National Research Foundation
The NRF is advertising for a service provider to render off-site backup tape storage and collection services to iThemba LABS, Faure, Western Cape.
Tender no: iLABS/RFQ 2021/22:126
Information: Melanie Robertson or Odwa Mxenge, Tel: (021) 843 1000, E-mail: scm3@tlabs.ac.za.
Closing date: 5 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Outsourcing, Backup, Storage
A suitable service provider is sought to develop and implement a business continuity management (BCM) and organisational resilience programme for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: NRF/CORP RISD/13/2021-22
Information: Vuyelwa Vabaza, Tel: (012) 481 4335, E-mail: VL.Vabaza@nrf.ac.za.
Closing date: 22 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Security, Software, Hardware, Business continuity, Professional services, Disaster recovery
Government Printing Works
Bids are invited for the development of the knowledge management strategy and implementation plan, including testing of the implementation plan
Tender no: GPW-W 2021/02
Information: Noko Lekgowe, Tel: (012) 764 3961, E-mail: noko.lekgowe@gpw.gov.za.
Closing date: 29 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Software, Knowledge management
GPW also wishes to appoint a service provider for supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of a security visitor management solution at its buildings for a period of three years.
Tender no: GPW-2021/22-11
Information: Noko Lekgowe, Tel: (012) 764 3961, E-mail: noko.lekgowe@gpw.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance
Department of Labour
The department wishes to procure Syspro resources for 36 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 27 Sep - Virtual
Tender no: SEERFB01/2021
Information: Adelaide Mokonyane or Vishalin Pillay, Tel: (012) 843 7329, E-mail: seeprocurement@labour.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Professional services
Breede Valley Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the supply, installation and commissioning of a telephone VoIP system solution for a period ending 30 June 2024.
Compulsory briefing: 28 Sep – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: BV927/2021
Information: Taygan Brown, Tel: (023) 348 2956, E-mail: tbrown@bvm.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Oct 2021
Tags: Telecom