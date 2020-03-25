ICT tenders: Something for everyone

South Africa's looming lockdown is yet to be reflected in the pages of the National Tender Bulletin and it is unclear at this stage whether the Government Printing Works will continue to produce the National Tender Bulletin in the weeks to come.

Nevertheless, the need for technology procurement will remain within the public sector as is borne out in this week's bulletin.

The latest edition offers almost equal opportunities across all sectors of the ICT industry, including telecommunications. The results section also shows that government has been assigning the last of its 2019/20 budgets with five tenders being awarded. Cancellations remain low with only two tenders scrapped.

New tenders

Department of Defence and Military Veterans

The Simon’s Town Procurement Service Centre is advertising for a one-year contract for the provisioning of Bgan, Fleet Broadband, KVH and Iridium satellite airtime to the South African Navy Ships/Shore establishments. Validity 120 days. Evaluation against 80/20 principal.

Note: DoD Proc Plan 19/20 /SA NAVY/238

Compulsory briefing: 31 Mar

Tender no: SPSC- B- 038-2019

Information: Technical: Commander T.J. Mokoka, Tel: (021) 787 3111. General: Warrant Officer T.Q. Arendse, Tel: (021) 787 5207.

Closing date: 30 Apr 2020

Tags: Telecommunications

A three-year contract for the maintenance of command and control system and trackers for use as an operational system and the provision of satellite airtime for SAN Ships/Shore establishments is also sought. Validity 120 days. Evaluation against 80/20 principal.

Note: DoD Proc Plan 19/20 /SA NAVY/238

Compulsory briefing: 1 Apr

Tender no: SPSC- B- 012-2019

Information: Technical: Commander T.J. Mokoka, Tel: (021) 787 3111. General: Warrant Officer T.Q. Arendse, Tel: (021) 787 5207.

Closing date: 5 May 2020

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Support and maintenance

Air Command requires the supply, delivery and installation of the computer aided drawing software packages for 5 air service units.

Compulsory briefing: 7 Apr

Tender no: CPSC- B- G- 309-2019

Information: Technical: Warrant Officer L.R. Dace, Tel: (012) 671 3831, Cell: 084 450 1000, Fax: (012) 672 4182. General: Lieutenant Colonel R.D. Kungoane, Tel: (012) 649 6710, Fax: (012) 649 6687.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2020

Tags: Software

Department of Higher Education and Training

False Bay College is looking for supply and delivery of 60 projectors with 55 installations.

Compulsory briefing: 7 Apr

Tender no: FBC T4/ 2020

Information: Technical: Shaun Pieterse, Tel: (021) 787 0800, E-mail: shaun.pieterse@falsebay.org.za. General: Yureed Adams, Tel: (021) 787 0868, E-mail: yureed.adams@falsebay.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware

National Health Laboratory Service

The outright purchase of Cisco network routers is sought to connect NHLS sites to the SANReN.

Compulsory briefing: 3 Apr

Tender no: RFB 160/ 19/ 20

Information: Phumzile Rikhotso, Tel: (011) 555 0595, E-mail: Phumzile.Rikhotso@nhls.ac.za.

Closing date: 14 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware, Networking

State Information Technology Agency

SITA requires bandwidth and Internet services for itself and its clients for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 Mar

Tender no: RFB 2109/ 2019

Information: Portia Mphela, Tel: (012) 482 2754, E-mail: portia.mphela@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Apr 2020

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet

The agency is also advertising for Check Point firewall licenses for Presidency for a period of two years.

Tender no: RFB 2099/ 2019

Information: Technical: Ndodomzi Mashalaba, E-mail: ndodomzi.mashalaba@sita.co.za, cc Linda.Vabaza@sita.co.za. General: Linda Vabaza, Tel: (012) 482 3000, E-mail: Linda.Vabaza@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Apr 2020

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security

Agricultural Research Council

Request for proposals to assist the ARC with the renewal of Micro Focus licence and support services for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: ARC/ 24/ 03/ 2020

Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 3 Apr 2020

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance

The council is also calling for ICT server and data storage infrastructure support for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: ARC/ 22/ 03/ 2020

Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 20 Apr 2020

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Servers, Hardware

Proposals are also invited to assist the ARC with the ICT desktop equipment asset management including the track and trace for a period of three years.

Tender no: ARC/ 23/ 03/ 2020

Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 21 Apr 2020

Tags: Services, Hardware, Computing

National Research Foundation

The NRF wishes to procure the latest Microsoft Server Datacentre Edition 16 Core perpetual licenses, the latest Microsoft SQL Server Enterprise 2 Core Pack perpetual licenses with three-year Software Assurance and Microsoft Power BI Pro licenses three-year subscription.

Tender no: NRF/ CORP ICT-001/ 2020

Information: Technical: Lee-Anne Benjamin, Tel: (012) 481 4299, E-mail: lee-anne@nrf.ac.za. General: Lebogang Mosoma, Tel: (012) 481 4337, E-mail: Lebogang.mosoma@nrf.ac.za.

Closing date: 10 Apr 2020

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Business intelligence, Servers

The Innovation Hub Management Company

The company is advertising for the supply of Internet services for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 30 Mar

Tender no: TIHMC/ 2020/ 08

Information: Fulufhelo T. Ravele, Tel: (012) 844 0074, E-mail: scm@theinnovationhub.com.

Closing date: 15 Apr 2020

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet

Western Cape Government

SITA is calling for quotes for a fully redundant Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute service between Western Cape Government’s Corporate VPN at SITA and Teraco in Cape Town for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFB 2086/ 2019

Information: Athini Ndungane, Tel: (021) 442 8531, E-mail: Athini.Ndungane@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Apr 2020

Tags: Software, Services

Erratum

Department of Correctional Services

SITA is advertising for the supply, install and configure of mainframe TCP/IP terminal emulator software with maintenance and support for period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2093/ 2019

Information: Felix Ramosa, Tel: (012) 482 2546, E-mail: Felix.ramosa@sita.co.za.

New closing date: 27 Mar 2020

Tags: Software, Networking, Support and maintenance, Services

Department of Justice and Constitutional Development

Bids are invited for the provision of a content management solution including associated software assurance services together with maintenance and support for a period of (five) 5 years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 31 Mar

Tender no: RFB 2087/ 2019

Information: Portia Mphela, Tel: (012) 482 2754, E-mail: portia.mphela@sita.co.za.

New closing date: 20 Apr 2020

Tags: Services, Software, Content management, Support and maintenance

Cancellations

Independent Police Investigative Directorate

Appointment of a service provider to supply global positioning system (GPS) with built in forward video recording system (dashcam).

Tender no: IPID002/ 2019/ 2020

National Home Builders Registration Council

Request for proposal: appointment of a suitable service provider to provide data management services.

Tender no: NHBRC 04/ 2019 CES

Results

Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority

Appointment of a service provider for provision of an ERP system to MICT SETA for a period of six months.

Tender no: MICT- SETA/ERP/ 014/ 2019

Successful bidder: Qualitative Innovative Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Value: R948 600

Appointment of a service provider to lease an information management system to the MICT SETA for a period of six months.

Tender no: MICT- SETA/IMS/ 2019

Successful bidder: SoluGrowth (Pty) Ltd

Value: R1 360 404

Office of the Ombud for Financial Service Providers

Complaints handling management system.

Tender no: FAIS2019/ 20-P001

Successful bidder: Vision Wave (Pty) Ltd

Value: R7 716 604

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

Request for bids for the supply, installation and configuration of switches and related network services.

Tender no: SAHPRA/ 2019/NETWORK/RFB009

Successful bidder: Sizwe IT Group (Pty) Ltd

Value: R5 286 822

Department of Rural Development and Land Reform

Appointment of a service provider to lease telephone system at the Office of the Registrar of Deeds: Pietermaritzburg for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: DRDLR (CRD-05) 2019/ 20

Successful bidder: Yuretek Business Machines

Value: R1 322 808

Department of Education, Western Cape

Supply and deliver equipment for public ordinary schools.

Tender no: B/ WCED 2593/19

Successful bidder: Service 1:Joint venture between ACS Group SA (Pty) Ltd and Corporate Business Automation (Pty) Ltd

Value: R2 281 470

Successful bidder Service 3: Bidtiq (Pty) Ltd

Value: R628 050