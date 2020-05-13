BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
ICT tenders: Govt procurement returns

By Kimberly Guest, ITWeb contributor
Johannesburg, 13 May 2020
Read time 1min 40sec
Tender Watch: Maintaining favour.
After weeks of being in lockdown, government procurement offices are slowly returning to work.

Like other industries, the public sector has been limited to essential workers and skeletal staff.

This week's National Tender Bulletin sees just one new advertisement from the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission for Microsoft skills and several tender amendments from the National Health Laboratory Service.

New tenders

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC)
The commission invites service providers to submit proposals towards providing the CIPC with resources experienced in Microsoft technologies on an on-demand basis.
Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 20/ 2019/2020
Information: Technical: Deane Nkuna, Tel: (012) 394 1281, E-mail: Dnkuna@cipc.co.za. General: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.
Closing date: 9 Jun 2020
Tags: Services, Software, Skills, Microsoft

Erratum

National Health Laboratory Service
The organisation is calling for the supply and implementation of a content platform system for data protection on NHLS and mobile devices including maintenance and services for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFB162/ 19/ 20
Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 555 0595, E-mail: Lerato.segomotso@nhls.ac.za.
New closing date: 27 MaY 2020
Tags: Software, Content management, Data protection, Services, Support and maintenance

The outright purchase of Cisco network routers is sought to connect NHLS sites to the South African National Research NetworkSANRe.

Note: No briefing session will be held due to Covid-19.
Tender no: RFB 160/ 19/ 20
Information: Phumzile Rikhotso, Tel: (011) 555 0595, E-mail: Phumzile.Rikhotso@nhls.ac.za.
Closing date: 5 Jun 2020
Tags: Hardware, Networking

The NHLS also requires supply and implementation of Cisco network switches and firewalls, including renewal of Cisco SmartNet service for a period of five years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 25 Mar
Tender no: RFB175/ 19/ 20
Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 555 0595, E-mail: Lerato.segomotso@nhls.ac.za.
New closing date: 27 May 2020
Tags: Software, Hardware, Networking

