Telcos call for further engagements over 2G, 3G shutdown

South African telcos have taken a wait-and-see posture in reaction to government’s “next-generation radio frequency spectrum” draft policy, which recommends decommissioning 2G and 3G networks in the next three years.

The draft policy, which was gazetted by communications and digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Friday, has stirred sharp debate within the telecoms sector, as operators scrutinise the latest government policy document on spectrum allocation.

The switch-off of the networks will free up spectrum that can be used to expand next-generation technologies such as 5G.

The draft policy document details suggested timelines on the “sunset of 2G and 3G networks” in SA, saying the prohibition of the licensing of 2G devices is expected to begin on 30 June 2023.

Prohibition of new connections or activation of 2G devices on networks has been set for 31 December 2023, while shutdown of 2G services should happen on 31 March 2024 and shutdown of the 2G network will take place on 30 June 2024.

The prohibition of the licensing of 3G devices will kick off on 31 March 2024, while prohibition of connections or activation of 3G on networks will start on 30 September 2024.

Total shutdown of 3G services has been pegged for 31 December 2024, while the entire 3G network is expected to be switched off in March 2025.

These timelines have prompted the telcos to respond, as they take a more circumspect posture.

Mooketsi Mocumi, Telkom executive: group communication and support, tells ITWeb: “Telkom supports the decommissioning of the 2G network; however, we are of the view that the decommissioning process should follow industry-wide consultation.

“Telkom carries less than 1% data traffic on its 2G network with no further investment in the technology. Whilst 35% of our voice has been migrated to VOLTE [voice over LTE], we still carry a significant amount of voice on the 3G network, and don’t believe the 2025 deadline is realistic.”

Telkom’s stance comes on the back of the company’s recent announcement that it is not “going to go crazy aggressive” about 5G like other operators, as the important part for the telephony group is to make sure its 4G ecosystem remains strong.

Serame Taukobong, Telkom Group CEO, said while the rollout of 5G is high on the company’s agenda, the majority of South Africans are still very dependent on the 4G network.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for SA’s biggest mobile operator says: “Vodacom is currently analysing the feasibility of the timelines proposed by the minister in the next-generation radio frequency spectrum draft policy document, and intends to engage further with the minister in this regard. Regarding the switching off of 2G and 3G networks, our considered view is that the decision will require a multi-stakeholder approach.”

Across its international operations, Vodacom currently has a total of 8 032 2G sites, 6 175 3G sites and over 2 672 4G sites, and it has accelerated 4G rollout by 67.7%.

MTN SA executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan comments: “MTN agrees that the legacy technology switch-off of mobile technologies is required so that spectrum is used for spectrally efficient mobile technologies. However, this needs to be managed in a phased approach to migrate users to newer technologies.

“We envisage that 3G shutdown will occur sooner, while leaving a 2G layer to cater for the legacy 2G devices which will take longer to migrate. We believe the proposed timelines depend on several factors that MTN will engage on further.”

Cell C hadn’t responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.