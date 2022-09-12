Sophos again sweeps CRN Annual Report Card Awards

In an effort to provide best-practice solutions for its customers, Duxbury Networking aligns itself with OEMs that are recognised as innovators and leaders in their field. This was recently displayed when Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cyber security, once again swept the CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards.



CRN ARC Awards recognise best-in-class vendors for boosting IT channel growth through technology innovation and partner strategy. Winners are determined based on the results of an invitation-only survey, conducted by The Channel Company, of more than 3 000 North American solution providers. Eighty-two vendor partners were evaluated.

Sophos is CRN’s most honoured award winner for the second consecutive year, reigning as industry-best in five categories – extended detection and response, endpoint security, network security, cloud security and data security. It also ranks highest across all 20 of the product innovation, managed and cloud services, support and partnership sub-categories.

“In today’s cyber threat landscape, it’s no longer a question of ‘if or when’ an organisation will be attacked, but now ‘how many times’,” says Erin Malone, Sophos senior vice-president of Americas sales. “Sophos is committed to providing solution providers with advanced technology, actionable threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops and critical managed security services needed to defeat cyber attackers targeting their customers.”

Malone adds that cyber criminals are active 24/7, evasive and persistent, and Sophos therefore works closely with partners like Duxbury to ensure they are also supplied with this knowledge through resources, extensive training and detection and response services.

Sophos delivers the most comprehensive and integrated portfolio of cyber security solutions and managed security services to protect against ransomware and other advanced cyber threats. Award-winning offerings – including Sophos Managed Detection and Response, Sophos Intercept X with XDR, Sophos Firewall, Sophos Cloud Native Security and Sophos ZTNA – are easily managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform. They’re also part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, where they share real-time threat intelligence for faster and more contextual and synchronised protection, detection and response.

“Sophos continues to demonstrate its status as an industry leader through the development of technology that not only keeps pace with current threats, but furthermore anticipates these threats. This knowledge and expertise is recognised by the industry, and acknowledged through awards like the CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards,” says Ross Anderson, Sophos Product Development Manager at Duxbury Networking.



