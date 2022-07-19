OAG Delivers Access to Entire Flight Lifecycle Through Versatile Data Platform

OAG, the world’s leading provider of travel data and insight, announces the release of Flight Status Data into its Flight Info Direct solution, delivering instant access to the full lifecycle of a flight. Powered by its Snowflake-enabled data platform OAG Metis, Flight Info Direct currently provides instant access to OAG’s high-value database, including Global Airline Schedules Data, Emissions Data, and Connections Data. Starting today, the release of Flight Status Data will give customers a seamless view of a flight – from its planned schedule to when it lands at its destination.

As demand for high-value insights and operational data soars, being able to view flight data as one by accessing, integrating and blending it into other sources will deliver valuable business benefits and efficiencies to customers, such as removing the silos of legacy systems, delivering end-to-end journey data, and rectifying reconciliation and quality issues.

“Our accelerated solutions and partnerships with leading technology platforms Snowflake and Microsoft Azure make us the perfect partner to help our customers rise above a complex legacy technology landscape,” said Phil Callow, CEO at OAG. “The scale of data-driven opportunities across the entire travel ecosystem – search and booking, hospitality, payments and retail, and more – is enormous. Our versatile, cloud-based data platform seamlessly connects the ecosystem together, and all in one view, to help our customers grow, streamline their operations, and work flexibly at scale.”

This recent release of data onto the platform is the latest evolution of OAG’s product-led growth journey to connect ecosystems and markets with data that empowers better decision-making and innovation.

Callow adds, “We are moving the industry forward by providing frictionless access to high-quality travel data. Being able to view holistic flight data information with the best technology available is a sizeable shift away from the old schedules and status silos of the past.”

OAG has customers across the entire travel ecosystem and is embedded in booking engines, travel and hospitality apps, airline apps, online travel agencies, metasearch, search engines, and flight tracking apps.

To learn more about Flight Status Data, visit https://www.oag.com/status-direct