Huawei Eco Connect Sub-Saharan Africa 2023 to highlight innovations in optical, storage, datacom tech

Huawei Eco Connect Sub-Saharan Africa 2023, which is set to take place on 6 July at the Sandton Convention Centre, will feature leading experts to discuss the latest innovations in optical, storage and datacom technologies. The conference, which is Huawei’s flagship event in sub-Saharan Africa, will bring together thousands of business executives, international business innovators, industry thought leaders and partners under the theme: "Leading digital for new value together".

Following an opening keynote address by Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa Region President, Leo Chen, attendees will be given insight into the latest trends and innovations in optical technology by Richard Jin, President of Huawei’s Optical Business Product Line. Thereafter, Wang Yidong, Vice-President of Data Storage Product Line, will unpack the latest developments in that field, with Steven Zhao, Vice-President of Datacom Product Line, doing the same for data communications.

With the keynotes wrapped up, attendees of the main plenary session will then have the opportunity to hear from Huawei partners about how they’ve successfully leveraged Huawei technologies and solutions in their organisations.

Eco Connect will also include several sub-forums, covering topics including e-government, networking, transportation, data storage and digital services. Each sub-forum will feature several keynotes, product launches and partner testimonies.

“We’re incredibly excited about the line-up of speakers for this year’s Huawei Eco Connect Sub-Saharan Africa event,” says Leandra Chinniah, Marketing Director, Huawei Enterprise South Africa. “We can’t wait to share their insights with ICT leaders, top ICT system integrators, major government agencies on the African continent and others who make up the Eco Connect audience.”

In addition to the talks outlined above, Eco Connect will include an exhibition floor, a gala dinner and an awards evening.

To view the agenda for Huawei Eco Connect Sub-Saharan Africa 2023, click here.

To register and secure your spot for Huawei Eco Connect Sub-Saharan Africa 2023, click here.