StorEx expands its African footprint as an Evernex company
The recent acquisition of StorEx, a leading supplier of third-party maintenance (TPM) for enterprise-sized organisations, by Evernex, a leading international provider of third-party maintenance services for data centre infrastructure, has enabled the locally built specialist to significantly expand its African footprint and operations.
Jan Beukes, founder and CEO, StorEx, says the company will retain its local branding, level one B-BBEE status and South African-based team as it continues to drive TPM awareness and adoption across the African continent: “As an Evernex company, StorEx will expand its industry-leading solutions and services throughout eastern and southern Africa with offices in Algeria, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria. There is also a focused plan to expand our presence across the continent. We are excited about the new possibilities as a result of the acquisition, while remain steadfast and focused on providing the same level of service our local clients have come to expect from StorEx.”
The risk of moving from OEM support to a full TPM or hybrid maintenance solution has all but disappeared, according to a report published by Gartner. It is now better understood that third-party maintenance providers can supply the best solutions when it comes to combining cost savings with optimal results. Rising software maintenance costs are also driving sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders to explore the independent third-party maintenance market.
With more than a decade of TPM experience, Beukes says the company’s ability to provide industry-leading services to multinationals has increased tenfold: “As an Evernex company, StorEx now provides support in over 160 countries, has more than 10 global call centres, online experts and access to over 330 stocking locations worldwide, including the largest warehouse facility of spare parts in Europe.”
As a combined force with Evernex, Beukes says he is excited about the future growth prospects of StorEx. Collectively, the group services more than 220 000 IT infrastructures globally and has over 200 highly specialised engineers: “Combining our businesses will strengthen our position in Africa and enable us to grow our portfolio of blue-chip clients.”
Beukes says while it is business as usual for StorEx, the future is an exciting one with many new prospects and project opportunities.
StorEx is a leading supplier of Third-Party Maintenance services, founded in 2008. The company specializes in the Support, Maintenance and Life-Cycle extension of medium size and enterprise level IT Hardware and Software Infrastructure. Their cost-effective Service Level Agreement offerings provide low risk, high quality solutions across Multiple OEM Brands via a Single Point of Contact, within Africa, the Middle East, APAC, Americas and Europe.
Evernex is a French headquartered company, which specializes in the maintenance of global IT infrastructure and offers a comprehensive range of services from maintenance to Spare as a Service – SpaaS ™, as well as additional services such as recycling, secure data disposal, data centre removal and relocation, library repair, IT hardware rental, and financial solutions.
Evernex offers services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at all customer sites worldwide to ensure business continuity and operational quality for users, all through a process of environment protection and sustainable development. Evernex carries out three-quarters of its service activities internationally and covers more than 160 countries across the world. The group has achieved a consolidated turnover of $205 million in 2019.
