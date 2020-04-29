Dimension Data puts weight behind AWS Africa Region launch

In the Middle East and Africa territory in which Dimension Data operates, AWS now has full AWS Regions in Bahrain and Cape Town, with edge locations in Johannesburg; Nairobi, Kenya; and Dubai, UAE, synergistically matching Dimension Data’s footprint in southern Africa, East Africa and the Middle East.

“Dimension Data congratulates AWS on the launch of its Africa Region in Cape Town,” says Grant Bodley, Chief Executive Officer at Dimension Data.

“We elevated our partnership with AWS to Advanced Consulting Partner status, based on local skills, reference clients and investment in our managed services capability. We’re well positioned to enable our clients to quickly deliver new innovation at scale,” he said. “Our combined migration, automation, application DevOps and managed services skills will help clients access a world of possibilities in IOT, AI, machine learning, advanced analytics, mobile and cognitive services,” concludes Bodley.

However, to fully exploit the performance, user experience and accessibility benefits promised by the cloud, companies must have access to ultra-low latency, high bandwidth connectivity. As a Direct Connect partner with more than 20 points of presence for AWS Direct Connect globally, Dimension Data will be providing multi-Gbps fibre connectivity to the AWS Africa Region from its data centres, client premises and MPLS and SD-WAN networks. This will ensure the high performance of latency-sensitive applications, while decreasing the total cost of cloud ownership and reducing barriers to adoption.

Gartner IT recently found that businesses that are digitally transformed are more resilient to the industry impacts of disruption events like COVID-19. AWS offers organisations the opportunity to create, grow and manage their applications in a hyper-scalable cloud platform faster with near-limitless possibilities. The result? Companies get to experiment, innovate, test and deliver products and services to their markets faster. And this is not limited to enterprise giants: AWS democratises IT so that even smaller companies can leverage advanced platform features to deliver new levels of functionality.

To support our clients on this journey, Dimension Data is following the AWS launch with special offers such as funded cloud migrations, operational readiness reviews and cloud strategy workshops. For more information, please visit our launch site.